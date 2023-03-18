Should You Pay for TSA PreCheck in 2023?

If you hate airport security lines, this could be just what you need.

Key points The TSA anticipates a high spring travel volume, which could lead to long airport lines.

A TSA PreCheck membership could reduce your wait times significantly, but only you can decide if it's worth the fee and application process.

Some credit cards reimburse cardholders for the cost of a TSA PreCheck membership. Check out our pick for Best Cash Back Card of 2022

Spring break is nearly upon us, and while that means R&R and nicer weather for a lot of people, it also means painfully long lines for all those flying to their destinations. Waits could be especially bad this year, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) predicts that travel volumes could exceed pre-pandemic levels.

If you're looking to cut down your wait times, you could try enrolling in TSA PreCheck. Here's what you need to know in order to decide if it's right for you.

What is TSA PreCheck?

TSA PreCheck is a service the TSA offers to help travelers proceed more quickly through airport security. Passengers who pass the required background checks and pay the fee can go through the special TSA PreCheck lines at the airport. They also won't be required to remove shoes, laptops, small liquids, belts, or light jackets when going through the scanners.

In February 2023, the average TSA PreCheck passenger waited less than five minutes in line to get through security. And if you've ever gotten stuck in line while your flight's about to board, you'll know how valuable that is.

Is TSA PreCheck worth it?

In 2023, you can pay for TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits for an $85 fee. This is valid for five years, and all children aged 12 or under traveling with you can join you in the TSA PreCheck lines for free. This amounts to a total cost of about $17 per year.

It's not a bad deal, especially if you travel frequently. But it may not be worth it if you only fly once or twice per year.

Those with an airline credit card may be more motivated to pursue TSA PreCheck because some of these cards reimburse cardholders for the necessary fees. So you could essentially get your TSA PreCheck benefits for free. Look into this if you have an airline or travel credit card.

But before you make your final decision, look into Global Entry as well. This program is similar, but it's aimed at providing faster U.S. customs screening for international travelers. It costs a little more at $100 for five years, and the application requirements are a little more stringent. But if you enroll in Global Entry, you automatically receive TSA PreCheck benefits as well.

How to apply for TSA PreCheck

There are two steps to applying for TSA PreCheck membership. First, you must fill out an online application with some basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, and contact information. Then, you must schedule and attend an in-person appointment at one of over 500 enrollment centers throughout the country.

At this appointment, the TSA will fingerprint you and conduct a background check. You could be disqualified from TSA PreCheck for having certain felonies on your record or if you're under want, warrant, or indictment for a felony.

You'll need to bring documents proving your identity and citizenship. An unexpired U.S. passport will do, but you can also use an unexpired Enhanced Driver's License or Enhanced Identification Card. Immigrants may bring an unexpired foreign passport and their immigration visa or a green card. Here's a complete list of valid identification documents you can use to get approved.

Most people are approved within three to five days, though it can take up to 60 days to get approved. So if you plan to travel in the near future, it's best to do this right away if you want to skip the lines on your next trip.