Should You Travel to Turkey for a Medical Procedure?
KEY POINTS
- Surgery in the U.S. can cost twice as much as the same surgery in Turkey.
- Turkey's emphasis on medical tourism has led to an ultra-competitive environment.
- Quality healthcare beats low-cost healthcare every time.
Health tourism is one of the fastest growing industries in Turkey, bringing in billions of dollars each year. Here, we'll discuss why people are traveling to Turkey for medical procedures, and whether it's a good idea to hop a plane to put your medical care in the hands of Turkish doctors.
Three major reasons
Whether you're looking for a knee replacement or a facelift, Turkey can be a tempting medical destination. Here's why.
Price
While people travel to Turkey for all types of medical procedures, cosmetic surgery is among the most popular. Cosmetic surgical procedures are rarely covered by health insurance, meaning patients must pay out of pocket. Unless a person has enough socked away in a savings account, paying for surgery in the U.S. can be prohibitively expensive.
Here's how the average price of popular surgeries in Turkey stack up against U.S. costs:
|Procedure
|Average Cost in Turkey
|Average Cost in U.S.
|Facelift
|$3,200
|$12,000
|Breast augmentation
|$3,800
|$6,500
|Liposuction
|$2,500
|$6,200
|Tummy tuck
|$2,500
|$8,300
|Rhinoplasty (nose job)
|$2,500
|$7,600
Wait time
Let's say you need neck surgery and your local orthopedic surgeons are booked out for months. In Turkey, the majority of patients looking for surgery can be scheduled within two weeks or less.
The experience
For some, a trip to Turkey for surgery may feel like an adventure. It's an opportunity to visit a country that sits in both Europe and Asia and is surrounded on three sides by the Black Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Aegean Sea.
Due to Turkey's competitive healthcare market, hospitals and clinics vie to attract the most business from foreign countries. And because it's a competition, some pull out all the stops. For example, a clinic may offer specialized personal care once a patient reaches the hospital, a stay at an exclusive resort before and after the procedure, and VIP transfers to and from the airport.
But is it a good idea to leave the U.S. for medical care? First, let's review the pros:
- Lower medical costs
- Quick scheduling
- VIP treatment
Potential cons and how to handle them
Bottom line price
It's easy to understand why people who want or need surgery opt for treatment in a country that's so much easier on the bank account. However, the true cost of traveling to Turkey includes airfare, ground transportation, hotel stay, meals, and any activities you would like to enjoy while visiting.
Plan of action: Take all costs into account as you determine the cost savings of Turkish medical care. Don't forget to add in aftercare supplies, medications, and travel insurance.
Unverifiable testimonials
You can read dozens of online physician or facility reviews, but it's difficult to verify whether they were written by real patients or by a PR group.
Plan of action: Ask to speak with at least two former patients (who speak English) to get a better sense of their experience and what you can expect. Then, take anything they say with a grain of salt. The office would not have suggested those patients unless they trusted them to provide a glowing review. You could also check with anyone you personally know who has been to Turkey for medical care. Even if they worked with a different medical provider, they may have suggestions you haven't considered.
Potential language barrier
Given Turkey's emphasis on medical tourism, it's natural to assume that most clinics and hospitals have staff on hand to interpret for those who don't speak Turkish. However, that doesn't mean that the rank and file will speak your language. If you're in your hospital room and are in pain or need something specific, your requests may not be understood.
Plan of action: Don't wait until you arrive to learn who speaks English. Ask before booking an appointment.
Few options if things go wrong
If you face complications after arriving back home, you're unlikely to have many options. Finding a U.S. physician to take over your care is often difficult, as doctors do not want to assume the problems caused during foreign medical care. And unlike medical care provided in the U.S., you can't just hire an attorney to sue a Turkish doctor or hospital for malpractice. Not only do laws vary widely by country, but it's also possible that you'll receive next to no compensation, even if your complaint is heard.
Plan of action: The best you can do is investigate a doctor's credentials before putting your health in their hands. Ask for evidence of their medical license, and if they're a plastic surgeon working in the European part of Turkey, make sure they're a member of the European Board of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (EBOPRAS). EBOPRAS membership ensures that a surgeon is board certified.
If the surgeon operates only in the Asian portion of Turkey, find out if they're a member of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) -- this is the world's leading association for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons.
There are no guarantees in life, but you can increase your odds of a positive outcome by doing some investigative work before leaving home.
