Starbucks Rewards Members Can Get 50% Off a Drink Every Tuesday in July

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

Find out how to get 50% off your Starbucks beverage on Tuesdays in July.

Key points

Starbucks drinks are delicious, but some drinks can be pricey.

Rewards members can save money by getting 50% off a drink every Tuesday in July.

If you're a Starbucks fan, you'll want to take advantage of this deal. The coffee brand is giving Starbucks Rewards members 50% off one beverage every Tuesday in July. You'll need to be a member of its free loyalty program and use the mobile app to take advantage of this money-saving discount. Find out what you need to know.

The Starbucks Rewards program rewards loyal customers. It's free to join, and members can earn freebies like drink upgrades and complimentary beverages and food. You'll earn rewards stars as you spend money and can redeem your stars for freebies like these.

The company also promotes special events and deals throughout the year. During July, Starbucks Rewards members can get 50% off a beverage. This offer is available every Tuesday and can be redeemed through the Starbucks mobile app.

This deal is for you if you like coffee and love to save money.

How to score 50% off your Starbucks beverage of choice

Starbucks is encouraging rewards members to take advantage of its "Summer Tuesyays" deal throughout July.

Members can add some yay to their summer by scoring 50% off one cold handcrafted beverage. Bottled, ready-to-drink drinks are not eligible for the promotion. Each customer can get one discounted beverage each Tuesday.

Every Tuesday in July, look for the offer in the "offers" tab of the Starbucks mobile app. You can redeem your discount at the register or when you order ahead through the mobile app.

As we all deal with ever-increasing living costs, any discount is welcome news. Even small discounts add up and can positively impact your bank account.

Other ways to score deals as a Starbucks Rewards member

This summer special isn't the only way to score a great deal at Starbucks. As a Rewards member, you can take advantage of other promotions. The coffee brand has a buy one, get one free deal during set hours on select Thursdays -- this is known as Starbucks Happy Hour.

Starbucks will announce upcoming happy hour dates every few weeks. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on select dates, you can get two drinks for the price of one. These happy hours are the perfect time to treat yourself and a friend.

Starbucks also rewards its members for being eco-friendly. You can get a discount on your drink and earn bonus rewards stars by bringing in a clean reusable cup.

Don't miss out on these opportunities to save money.

Don't ignore store loyalty programs

This is a good reminder to use store loyalty programs to your advantage. If you're already spending money with a brand, you might as well earn rewards while doing so.

Many stores offer loyalty programs that allow loyal customers to earn discounts and valuable rewards. These programs are free to join and typically are easy to navigate. Some offer mobile apps. Be sure to learn the rules of each store's program to get the most out of your membership.

Are you looking for tips on how to improve your money management skills? These personal finance resources may help you save, budget better, and avoid overspending.