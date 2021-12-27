If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Dana George | Published on Dec. 27, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Here's what stands between your family and more monthly Child Tax Credit checks.
Traditionally, the Child Tax Credit has been a bipartisan issue, with lawmakers on both sides aware of the impact such a credit would have on the lives of their constituents. Not so these days. Rather than pass the Build Back Better Act (BBBA), members of Congress and the Senate debated the issues on television, then quietly slipped out of town for the holiday recess. That leaves millions of families with no idea of whether they will ever receive another enhanced Child Tax Credit payment like those received monthly from July through December of this year.
Here's what's standing between you and another check in your bank account:
These are highly partisan times, and nearly all Republican lawmakers -- along with Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- have publicly declared that they will not support Build Back Better. Their lack of support means that the enhanced Child Tax Credit could be dead in the water, with the December payment being the last. With talking points designed to appeal to their preferred news networks, lawmakers have one eye on their internal polls and another on the 2022 midterm elections.
Republicans are leading the fight against BBBA and the Child Tax Credit. And yet, it's Republican states that have disproportionately benefited. According to Treasury Department data, these 10 states received, on average, the highest monthly Child Tax Credit payments:
Each is considered a "red state," and all but Kansas have Republican governors. And yet, it's Republicans staking their political capital on fighting against BBBA and the extension of the Child Tax Credit.
Whether it's due to a desire for greater national recognition or a power grab of some sort, it's difficult to determine why either Manchin or Sinema are so determined to tank the president's infrastructure plan while simultaneously pushing millions of children deeper into poverty. Research shows that Manchin and Sinema's home states will be hit as hard as the rest of the country. For example:
Read more: Stimulus Update: 4 Ways the Child Tax Credit Has Benefited Families in Need
Lawmakers, talking heads, and political pundits have come at the enhanced Child Tax Credit hard. One of their complaints involves low-income families.
In an effort to get money to the neediest families, President Biden's extended Child Tax Credit lifted the minimum earnings requirement that is usually in place. Previously, a family would only qualify for a Child Tax Credit if they had minimum earnings of $2,500. Biden's plan made the Child Tax Credit fully refundable, meaning families could receive the full credit, even if they weren't required to file taxes.
According to some fighting against the continuation of the Child Tax Credit, giving money to low-income families will remove their incentive to find a job. However, researchers from Columbia University report these fears to be unfounded. Researchers found that only 6% of families (from all income levels) plan to work less or change jobs if monthly Child Tax Credit payments continue. The same researchers found that the Child Tax Credit could cut child poverty by 45%.
If the continuation of the expanded Child Tax Credit is vital to your family, you have the option of letting your elected representatives know how you feel. It's possible that even the most stubborn politician can be moved by feedback. If you're not sure how to get in touch with your elected representatives, Gov.com has provided this neat and easy-to-use tool.
Ed Mills, a policy analyst at Raymond James, says that the extension of the Child Tax Credit is currently the least popular part of BBBA. Mills went on to say, "But I think what Democrats are hoping for is that that popularity changes once checks don't get deposited in January."
In other words, politicians may suddenly find themselves in favor of the extended Child Tax Credit after receiving pressure from the voters they depend on to remain in office.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.