The 10 Most In-Demand Cities for Renters

The nationwide apartment listing service RentCafe recently dove into the data, looking for which cities renters are clamoring to call home. By following the number of online searches renters conducted for specific cities, RentCafe is able to determine which cities are hot and which are not. While the top 10 cities are scattered throughout the U.S., the most popular properties are in the Midwest.

Have a look at these hot cities for renters.

1. Kansas City, Missouri

In April, KCMO was No. 2, just behind Atlanta. By May, it had elbowed its way into the top spot. So, what's the big draw? Whether it's the Kansas City Chiefs, the world-class World War I Museum, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, or River Market, Kansas Citians are surrounded by fun things to do.

Year-over-year, Kansas City apartment listings attracted 80% more views. That represents a massive increase in interest. It may have something to do with cost of living. Like in many Midwest cities, renters in KC can pay rent and leave money in the bank.

2. Detroit, Michigan

The Motor City attracted 66% more views compared to last year. Moving up two spots from the prior month, people are catching on to what a great city Detroit is.

Increased interest in Detroit may have something to do with the booming startup community. According to Detroit Regional Partnership, tech employment in Michigan now exceeds 387,000 workers spread across 13,000 tech businesses. Michigan was also ranked the No. 1 state for venture capital growth from 2016 to 2020.

Plus, if a person has never dined at The Greek or Small Plates Detroit, they don't know what they're missing.

3. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Searches for Albuquerque apartments were nine times higher in May 2023 than in May 2022. More people are attracted to the advantages of living in New Mexico's largest city. And who can blame them?

Albuquerque is known for its laid-back vibe, lower-than-average cost of living, vibrant art scene, and LGBTQ-friendly community, all of which are reasons to consider moving there.

4. Cincinnati, Ohio

The third Midwest city on the list, Cincinnati landed in the number four spot in May, gaining four points over the previous month. While the number of apartment listings has remained relatively stable, listing views have jumped by 25%.

Cincinnati is a draw for college students, and also for those looking for abundant arts and entertainment, low cost of living, and wonderfully diverse neighborhoods.

5. Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta remains popular among renters but not quite as popular as it was one month earlier, dropping from first place. That said, it's still in the top five most in-demand cities in the entire U.S.

Renters migrate to The Big Peach for a multitude of reasons, including an amazing food scene, affordable living, and plenty of accessible green spaces.

6. Denver, Colorado

There's no denying that Colorado's largest city has a fabulous array of outdoor activities and a strong job market. The number of favorited listings in the city quadrupled year over year.

In addition to a hot economy, renters are drawn to an incredibly diverse restaurant scene, and the splendor of the great outdoors.

7. Portland, Oregon

Portland moved up fast, leaping from 17th place to seventh. Renters saved 44% more customized searches in hopes of landing a place to live in a city known for "staying weird."

People are also drawn to Portland for its walkability, open green spaces, and amazing beer scene. Oh, and Oregon is one of five states in the U.S. with no sales tax, so folks get to hold on a bit more of their money.

8. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis is another Midwest city shooting up the ranks. Compared to one year ago, there are 17% fewer available apartment listings in Minneapolis. However, traffic on listing pages jumped by almost 30%. It could be that some would-be home buyers are waiting until interest rates cool and home prices normalize to take out a mortgage. In the meantime, they're renting.

What's not to love about a city with one of the best park systems in the U.S., miles of bike trails, and bragging rights as the 15th most educated city in America?

9. Wichita, Kansas

Wichita -- another Midwest town -- rose 12 places in one month, representing the most significant rank change in May. Views of listings increased a staggering 75% year-over-year, and renters saved 131% more personalized searches, a sure sign that they're serious about finding an apartment.

Wichita residents have access to an abundance of art museums and galleries, low cost of living, and a red-hot economy.

10. Orlando, Florida

While the number of available apartment listings increased by only 7% compared to one year ago, there's been a 5% jump in the listing views, and renters favorited 180% more apartments.

In addition to loads of sunshine, renters in Orlando have an array of diverse restaurants from which to choose, access to public transportation, and plenty of places to visit -- including music venues, art galleries, and performing art centers.

Apartment searches are a good indicator of whether a city is growing, which impacts everything from the tax base to whether professional sports teams are attracted to the area. Any time a municipality learns that more people want to move in than move out, it's welcome news.