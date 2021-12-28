If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Dana George | Published on Dec. 28, 2021
If you're a millennial, you're still young enough to turn things around.
It's tough to keep the generations clear. Is someone born in 1981 a millennial or do they belong to Generation X? In truth, we're not positive. It all depends on who you ask. For the sake of this article, we're going with findings from Beresford Research. Beresford says millennials were born between 1981 and 1996, making them roughly 25 to 40 years of age.
Each generation has its own set of financial issues, mistakes that have haunted us. Because of the economic situation they have faced, here are three financial mistakes a millennial may come to regret.
This roadblock is certainly not limited to millennials. It's easy to go out and buy more house or car than you need when you see the people around you doing it. It's tempting to take a vacation you can't afford when everyone on Instagram is doing the same. As older millennials move into their 40s, it's natural to feel as though these luxuries have been earned. Still, there's a good reason to save for the things you want: debt.
According to an Experian study, the average millennial owes $87,448. It breaks down like this:
|Type of debt
|Average owed
|Credit Card
|$4,322
|Education Expenses
|$38,877
|Vehicle Loan
|$19,011
|Personal Loan
|$12,306
Taking out a personal loan to pay for an over-the-top wedding sure to make old friends on Facebook jealous may leave you with nice photographs, but it can also leave you paying for an event years after it took place. Buying more house or car than you need not only leaves you with less money, but expensive things cost more to insure and maintain.
Going into debt for things you can live without means you're not living below your means. Realistically, living below your means is one of the surest ways to get ahead financially. Imagine this:
Is it possible it will take you an extra five years to move into your dream neighborhood or pay for an all-inclusive stay at a tropical resort? Yes -- and here are three reasons that's good:
If you're trying to invest and save, you probably don't need the temptation of a dozen different credit cards in your wallet. How many times have you been checking out, only to hear something along these lines: "Open a credit card with us today and you'll save an extra 20%?"
There are many advantages of having a credit card, including fraud and identity theft protection and the ability to earn rewards points. However, when you have so many that it's tough to keep them straight, you know you have too many. One missed credit card payment can stay on your credit report for years and knock your credit score down.
READ MORE: Credit Card Debt: What You Can Do to Get Out
When you're 20, it's hard to imagine yourself at 40. And when you're 40, it's hard to imagine a day when you'll be retired. Yet, one day millennials will retire and depend primarily on the funds they have put away through the years.
Pensions are nearly a thing of the past, and Social Security payouts could change by the time you're old enough to collect. What that means is you'll need to be even more serious about investing for retirement than previous generations. While it may not seem fair (it's not), it's important to know what you're up against.
Life is expensive and you may not feel as though you have enough money to invest for retirement, but let's look at how much waiting to invest can cost. In this scenario, the person earns $50,000 per year and puts 6% of pre-tax earnings into a retirement account. This table shows how much a retirement account would be worth at age 67 if they began investing at different ages. For the sake of simplicity, we'll assume their income remains steady throughout their career and the retirement account earns an average annual return of 7%.
|Age When You Begin Investing
|Account at Age 67
|25
|$691,900
|35
|$330,650
|45
|$147,000
|55
|$53,600
As you can see, the earlier a person begins to invest, the better off they'll be in retirement. Those who begin later will need to invest a greater portion of their income to play catch up.
One thing that sometimes gets overlooked in a discussion about retirement savings is the peace of mind that comes with knowing you're doing the most you can for your future self. While saving for the future may feel like an unwelcome obligation, it's the best way to make sure you call the shots regarding how your eventual retirement will look.
