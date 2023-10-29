The 3 Worst Financial Mistakes You Could Make In Your 20s

Advertiser Disclosure
Many of the offers that appear on this site are from companies from which The Motley Fool receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear), but our reviews and ratings are not influenced by compensation. We do not include all companies or all offers available in the marketplace.
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
KEY POINTS
Waiting to start investing is one of the worst financial mistakes you could make in your 20s.
It's also a huge error to commit to too many fixed expenses.
Going deeply into debt is another error you can't afford to make early in life.
When you are in your 20s, you have your entire financial life ahead of you. You have the power of time, and ideally, since you're just getting started with your career and independent life, you won't have already made too many money decisions that you come to regret.
You'll want to be careful during this decade though, so you can avoid making errors as you begin to make decisions about how to manage your personal finances. In particular, there are three big financial mistakes you should be sure to avoid in your 20s.
1. Waiting to start investing
One of the biggest mistakes you can make when you're young is not putting money into an investment account to save for your future.
You should sign up with your company's human resources department to participate in your workplace 401(k) plan if you have one. Or you should open and put money into an individual retirement account (IRA) with a brokerage firm (almost any discount online broker makes this process easy by just filling out an online application). These accounts provide tax advantages for retirement savings and give you access to the stock market. You can invest in index funds or mutual funds that track market performance so your money can start growing.
Waiting to start investing is a terrible mistake because you miss out on years of compound growth. That's what happens when the returns you invest are reinvested and help your money grow very quickly. Missing out on this compound growth means you'd need to invest a whole lot more later on.
Say, for example, you want to end up with $1 million in your brokerage account by the age of 65. The table below shows how much more this would cost you if you wanted a decade to get started.
If you start investing at age:
You must invest this much per month:
You'd invest this much of your own money total over your lifetime:
20
$115.91
$62,591
30
$307.47
$129,137
Data source: Author's calculations
Delaying investing by a decade ends up costing you an extra $66,546 out of pocket to end up with your $1 million. And it makes it a lot harder to come up with the money you need each month. Don't do that to yourself. Start investing in your 20s.
2. Going into lots of debt
Using credit cards or taking on other high interest debt to make purchases is another huge mistake. When you borrow, you make your purchases cost more due to the interest that you pay. You'll also be committing your future self to paying for purchases you're making today.
Try to avoid debt if at all possible, unless it is debt you've taken on to improve your life. This could be getting a mortgage loan to buy a home when you're financially ready or taking out a loan to start a business. Unless you'll be increasing your net worth and making yourself wealthier in the long run by borrowing, just say no to debt when you're starting out.
3. Committing to large fixed expenses
Finally, you also want to avoid committing to large fixed expenses. These are the expenses that recur every month. If you rent an expensive apartment or buy an expensive car with a car loan, these would be examples of committing to big fixed expenses.
The more of your money taken by fixed expenses, the less there is left over for other things. It's a lot easier to just choose a cheaper apartment to live in one time and free up money for investing than it is to live somewhere expensive and have to skimp on restaurant meals and entertainment every month.
Fortunately, these three mistakes are pretty easy to avoid. If you can manage not to make them, you'll be setting yourself up for a much more secure future.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
Christy Bieber is a personal finance and legal writer with more than a decade of experience. Her work has been featured on major outlets including MSN Money, CNBC, and USA Today.
Share this page
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers.
The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Wouldn't it be great if we all had a crystal ball that told us what the interest rate environment would do? We could figure out the best time to get a mortgage or the best time to buy a car. And of course, we would know exactly when to put all of our money into certificates of deposit (CDs) to maximize our yield.Unfortunately, that isn't the case. Nobody knows what interest rates are going to do in the future -- not even the people in charge of setting benchmark interest rates. However, we can use the latest economic projections to consider the most likely scenario and what else could happen instead. So here's what we know (and don't know) about what CD yields will do in 2024.Where do CD yields come from?The short explanation is that CD rates are a combination of three main factors:The current interest rate environmentThe bank or financial institution that offers themThe maturity termIn other words, when benchmark interest rates rise, CD rates generally tend to rise along with them. However, the rates paid by CDs can vary dramatically between banks.For example, as I write this, our top 12-month CDs have APYs ranging from 4.25% to 5.65%. The same is true for CDs of other maturity lengths as well. But because the Federal Reserve has raised benchmark interest rates so aggressively in the past couple of years, this range is significantly higher than it was.When it comes to different maturity lengths, it's a little tricky to explain, but the general idea is that shorter-term CDs tend to track benchmark interest rates rather closely. The current federal funds rate (the most important interest rate the Fed controls) is set to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, and this is certainly aligned with most of the top 1-year CDs we track.With longer maturities, there are a lot of economic factors at work, but the simple explanation is that CD yields are a combination of the current interest rate environment and expectations for future interest rate movements. In most environments, longer-maturity CDs tend to have higher yields, since banks typically pay a premium if customers agree to leave their money on deposit for a longer time. But as of Oct. 2023, the range of 5-year CD yields on our top CD list is 3% to 4.85%, with the average yield significantly lower than the average 1-year CD.This makes sense. According to the latest projections from the policymakers at the Federal Reserve, the benchmark federal funds rate is expected to fall to 4.6% by the end of 2024 and to 3.4% by the end of 2025.What will CD rates do in 2024?There's no way to predict with accuracy what CD rates will do next year. Even the Federal Reserve's own projections can be very wrong. In fact, the Fed's projections in Sept. 2021 called for a federal funds rate of just 1% at the end of 2023.Having said that, the latest projections call for one further quarter-point rate hike by the end of 2023, which would likely push CD yields slightly higher to start 2024. And if the Fed's projection of a 4.6% federal funds rate proves to be accurate, we could expect 1-year CD rates to gravitate towards that level, with other maturity terms drifting generally lower as well.However, it's tough to overemphasize that we don't know what is going to happen. If inflation proves far more difficult to control than the Fed expects, it's entirely possible that several more interest rate hikes will be needed and CD yields will be much higher at the end of 2024. On the other hand, there's the possibility of a recession coming and the need for the Fed to aggressively cut rates if the economy takes a worse downward turn than expected.The bottom line is that CD rates are higher right now than they've been in a long time, and the best course of action is to put your money in CDs that make sense for you now -- not to leave your cash on the sidelines in anticipation of rates rising even further.However, one smart strategy could be to create a CD ladder, which gives you the best of both worlds. If rates end up rising in 2024, you'll end up with some money to take advantage. And if rates fall, most of your money will be locked in at today's rates.
Dental care is considered to be separate from other healthcare needs in the United States. If you have health insurance, it's likely that dental care coverage is not included. Instead, dental insurance is an additional expense -- and without it, treatment can be expensive. There were times when I paid for traditional dental insurance, but I've found another option that works better for my needs and budget. For the last five years, I've been going to a dental practice that promotes its own savings plan. Find out why this solution is ideal for my wallet. Dental care is expensive in the United States Many Americans go without dental insurance. Sadly, those without coverage tend to delay taking care of dental issues due to the fear of the cost. Without insurance, a bill for one dental procedure, like a root canal, could quickly drain anyone's checking account. Those who do have insurance may find that their coverage has limitations. There may be an annual coverage cap and some services (such as composite fillings) may not be covered. If dental care doesn't cover an entire procedure, the patient is left to pay for the rest of the cost. As someone who has undergone several dental procedures, dental insurance wasn't always the most useful. I've had several cavities filled or replaced in adulthood. Even when I had dental insurance, the composite fillings I needed weren't covered. So I was left to pay $100 or more per filling. These additional costs have changed how I approach paying for dental care. Look for savings plans offered by local dental offices When I returned to the United States after living abroad for a couple of years, I began the quest to find a new dentist. I have some dental anxieties, so I spent a lot of time looking at reviews. My top priority was finding a dental practice that would make me feel at ease. But I also considered the cost. At the time, I was paying for my own healthcare coverage as a freelancer and had to decide if purchasing dental insurance made sense. I ultimately decided to skip paying for dental coverage because I hadn't gotten much value out of it in years past. Instead, I chose a dental office that offers a savings plan. It functions like a yearly membership and each patient pays a set fee for coverage. For individual coverage, I pay my dental office $250 per year. I get a cleaning and exam every six months, annual X-rays, fluoride treatments every six months, and one free emergency exam visit per year. Additional dental care services, like getting a cavity filled, are an extra expense. But as I mentioned earlier, composite fillings weren't covered when I had dental insurance in the past, so I'm used to paying for this service when it's needed. With my membership, I get a 20% discount on all additional dental procedures.I pay $250 every winter when it's time to renew my membership. That works out to be less than $21 per month for proper dental care. I set aside money throughout the year to pay for this membership so I'm prepared to reimburse myself after swiping my credit card. But I also set aside additional money in case I ever find myself needing to cover a more expensive dental procedure in the future. You, too, can prepare for future expenses by regularly contributing money to a high-yield savings account. Consider alternative solutions to make dental care affordable Ignoring healthcare concerns, including dental issues, is never a good idea. With how expensive treatment can be, it's understandable why many people delay care. However, ignored health issues can quickly worsen and become a more severe and costly fix. If you're worried about dental or other medical care costs, you're not alone. Exploring alternative solutions to make dental and healthcare more affordable can be beneficial. Going to a dentist that offers an annual savings plan is one option. But that's not all. Many dental schools offer discounted services to patients so students can get real-world practice. Most dental schools have licensed dentists overseeing the care. If you have a dental school in your area, this could make staying on top of routine dental care needs less expensive. For additional ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.
Many people look to Costco to save money on expenses like groceries, cleaning supplies, and paper products. But if you're someone who wears glasses, then it could pay to make Costco your go-to source for eye exams and new lenses and frames. Here are some of the less-obvious benefits of using Costco Optical.1. Costco Optical accepts most major vision insurance plansYou'll often hear that it's a good idea to buy your glasses at Costco or get your eyes checked there if you don't have insurance, because you might get to spare more cash for your savings account compared to going elsewhere. But you might spend even less with insurance, since Costco Optical participates with major carriers that include Avesis, VBA, and VSP.Of course, it's always a good idea to call your insurer and check your coverage before getting your eyes examined through Costco and buying glasses there. Perhaps you can spend even less on a new pair of glasses by going to a preferred provider, so do that research ahead of time.2. You can save big by purchasing multiple pairs of glassesIt's a good idea to have a spare pair of glasses, since you never know when yours might break or get horribly scratched up. When you buy multiple pairs of glasses for the same prescription, you'll automatically get $30 off additional pairs at Costco Optical.At this point of the year, you may have an FSA balance you're trying to spend down. Buying a couple of pairs of glasses at Costco could be your ticket to using up your balance but not going over it. 3. You can try on glasses without leaving the houseBuying glasses online can be tricky, since it's hard to know what a given frame will look like on your face. Costco has solved that by introducing a virtual try-on. You simply take a video of your face, and from there, you can see what different styles will look like on you so you can order your glasses online if you don't want to travel to a store.4. Adjustments to glasses are always free -- even for glasses not purchased at CostcoYou may reach a point where you need your eyeglasses adjusted, either because they're loosened or they didn't really fit right in the first place. Costco Optical will adjust your glasses for free -- whether you bought them at Costco or at another store. If you're thinking of taking advantage of Costco Optical's new virtual try-on, the limitation there is not being able to see how your new glasses will feel on your face. So if you find a pair that looks great but doesn't feel so great, just head in to Costco at your convenience for an adjustment.5. You can get an eye exam even if you're not a memberFor many people, a Costco membership makes sense. But if it doesn't pay for you, worry not -- you can still get your eyes examined at a nearby Costco and walk away with a prescription. However, only members can buy glasses.When people think of Costco, the chain's optical center and services aren't necessarily the first things that come to mind. But it could pay to make Costco Optical your new source of glasses and vision exams for these benefits alone.
When most of us think of shopping at Costco, we tend to picture bulk cases of our kids' favorite snacks and massive quantities of paper towels. In fact, a lot of people join Costco for the express purpose of being able to save money on things like groceries and household essentials. But while Costco certainly offers its fair share of bargains, not every item you'll find at the store or on Costco.com is inexpensive. Here are three pricier items that Costco sells that may be more than worth the money they cost.1. The LG 86" Class -- UR8000 Series -- 4K UHD LED LCD TVAn 86-inch TV is clearly a big investment. And at a price tag of $949.99 online (note that prices may be cheaper in stores), you're clearly not spending a small amount of money. But this LG TV features a clear, crisp picture that's ideal for sports, movies, or gaming. It's also compatible with Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Assistant. Plus, when you buy electronics at Costco, you get not only free tech support, but a second-year warranty included. You also get 90 days to return this TV if you buy it, but decide it's not right for you.Of course, as is the case with any expensive purchase you're looking to make, you'll want to make sure you can afford to pay for this TV outright before buying it. If you charge it on a credit card that you don't pay off for a year or more, you'll rack up interest that will make an already pricey item cost even more.2. The Kirkland Signature Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas GrillIf you have a grill that's seen better days, then it could be time for an upgrade. And that's where this Kirkland model comes in.It features a stainless steel cooking area and 737 square inches of total cooking surface so you can sear your way to the perfect burger, fish, or steak. And while the $899.99 online price does not include assembly, delivery is included. Plus, you can arrange for assembly through Costco when you go to checkout.It's worth noting that since we're past the peak grilling season, some retailers may have excess inventory they're looking to get rid of. So before you buy this grill from Costco, you may want to shop around and see if there's a better price elsewhere. But you should also know that Costco stands behind its products. So if you run into any issues with your new grill, you can rest assured that Costco will aim to make things right. 3. The De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine with Manual FrotherAt an online price of $699.99, this coffee maker is far from cheap. It's also not your average coffee maker. Rather, this device lets you make everything from regular old coffee to espresso to iced beverages -- all from the comfort of your kitchen. It also features removable parts for easy cleaning and a traditional milk frother, so your beverages are comparable to what you might find at your local Starbucks.Now, $699.99 is a lot of money to spend on a kitchen gadget. But think about the amount of money you spend on store-bought coffee. If you normally buy a fancy caffeinated beverage outside the home for $5, it'll take 140 home-brewed coffees to break even on your $699.99 purchase. But if you buy a fancy coffee from a store three times a week, you'll break even in less than a year, and from there, you can put all the money you're not spending on coffee into your savings account. Some of Costco's inventory is pretty high-end, and these items are certainly not cheap. But if they fill a want or need for you and you can afford them, then they may be worth the higher price point.
Some people absolutely love hosting Thanksgiving and getting creative in the kitchen. But if you're someone who dreads Thanksgiving and the hours upon hours of preparation that tend to come with it, then you may be in luck. Costco is selling a Thanksgiving meal kit for $199.99 that's designed to feed a party of eight. You'll need to pre-order yours by Nov. 5, but it could be worth it for the time-related savings involved. And you may even find that Costco's Thanksgiving dinner kit saves you money, too.When you're looking to outsource your Thanksgiving mealEven if you're someone who likes to cook, being in charge of Thanksgiving isn't easy. There's a lot of pressure to throw together a massive feast, and you may not have the time or desire to spend an entire day preparing food. If you're not at all looking forward to a day of cooking, let Costco come to your rescue. For $199.99, you'll get the following:Five pounds of skin-on turkey breastA two-pound tray of stuffingA 1.5-pound trap for mashed potatoes with a side of gravyA 1.6-pound tray of macaroni and cheese A two-pound pack of sweet cornA two-pound pack of green beansCranberry relish12 dinner rollsOne pumpkin pieOne apple pieAll of this food will ship frozen, and you can expect delivery to your home between Nov. 8 and 17. Will Costco's Thanksgiving meal kit save you money?You probably won't save money by purchasing Costco's meal kit compared to buying ingredients for the above dishes at Costco, or even elsewhere. At your local grocery store, turkey might cost about $3.50 per pound. So a five-pound turkey might cost you just $17.50. A Costco pumpkin pie, meanwhile, is generally only $5.99 (though prices can vary). So right there, you're looking at $23.50 for 20% of your meal. The cost of the other items included in Costco's Thanksgiving dinner kit can vary based on how you prepare your sides. But macaroni and cheese, for example, can be an extremely inexpensive dish to prepare. A single box of Kraft might cost under $1.50, so even if you need five boxes, you're looking at $7.50 or less in total. (Of course, if you insist on making yours from scratch with high-end cheese, that's a different story.)All told, you can probably throw together a Thanksgiving meal for eight for under $200 -- but not so much under. So the question you'll want to ask yourself is how much time you want to save.Also, if you're so not looking forward to cooking to the point where you think you'll pay to cater your Thanksgiving dinner, then you're likely to put more than $200 on your credit card by going that route through a local restaurant or caterer. In that regard, Costco's offering could save you some money.All told, Costco's Thanksgiving dinner kit may be worth considering if you're not excited to cook for the holiday this year. But chances are, this meal kit is going to be a popular item, which means it may sell out soon. If you are interested in ordering it, do so quickly so you don't miss out.