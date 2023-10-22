The Controversial Lesson My Grandfather Taught Me About Work -- and How It Helps My Finances
Years ago, I was trying to figure out what I was doing about a job I wasn't too fond of. I wasn't happy there and wanted to make a change, but I wasn't sure how yet. I talked with some of my family, while my grandfather sat there listening.
After a few minutes of complaining about my job, there was a brief pause in the conversation, and my grandfather spoke up and said quietly, but firmly, "Well, you're not supposed to like it."
I was surprised to hear him say that about my job, and at the time, I thought that maybe he just had a different perspective about work than I had, which was true. But years later, I've also come to appreciate what he was trying to say even more.
Work isn't always going to feel satisfying, and sometimes, it's just a practical tool that we use to make money that we need.
What my grandfather was right about
My grandfather was a young kid while the U.S. was in the throes of the Great Depression. He grew up during a very tough economic time when jobs and money were scarce. My grandfather didn't go to school for long, only finishing eighth grade before he stopped.
He then joined the Navy, entering just before WWII ended, and worked as an electrician at a power company for more than three decades before retiring. That job helped support his wife and five kids for many years.
So, when he told me, "You're not supposed to like it," he was speaking from a life of experience where his job was something he was proud of but probably wasn't always something he loved doing. It was a means to an end that was satisfying in its own way -- just not the same way most LinkedIn influencers talk about work satisfaction.
How this perspective has helped me with my finances
From time to time, I've reflected on what my grandfather taught me and how I can apply it to my personal finances to stay focused on goals.
For example, I'm paying off some credit card debt right now, which isn't fun. There are other things I'd rather spend my money on, but I'm staying focused on paying it off. It's a simple principle of slowly working toward a goal, even when the daily routine of it isn't exciting. I'm also planning to buy a house, which takes even more financial restraint and long-term goal setting.
And when I was looking for a new job years ago, I read a lot of books and blogs and listened to podcasts that all recommended one thing: Don't quit until you find something new. I didn't have that option anyways, because I was providing for my family, but it reminded me that sticking some things out can certainly be worth the sacrifice.
The good news is that you don't have to just buck up and get down to work. There are some great tools out there to make achieving your financial goals easier, including using some great budgeting apps.
Maybe you don't need to change jobs or pay off debt, but if you want to save for a house, learn a new skill, or provide financially for people you love, it's good to remember that it will probably involve some work you don't love.
I did end up switching jobs to something I like much better, but I still think of my grandfather's advice when I'm doing something I don't prefer. I would just make one slight adjustment to my grandfather's job advice and put it this way:
Sometimes, you're not supposed to like it.
