The Fed Is Pausing Interest Rate Hikes Yet Again. Here's What That Means for You

Published on Nov. 1, 2023

Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman

Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

KEY POINTS

  • The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 11 times since March of 2022.
  • At its Oct. 31–Nov. 1 meeting, it decided to pause its rate hikes for the second time in a row.
  • A pause in rate hikes means consumers likely won't see the cost of borrowing rise in the near term, but they also won't get relief from already-high borrowing rates.

Check out the card that won our Best No Annual Fee Credit Card award for 2023!

The Federal Reserve has been intent on cooling inflation. The central bank has long maintained that an annual rate of 2% inflation is optimal for a stable economy. With levels surging well beyond that in 2022, the Fed had to take action by implementing interest rate hikes. And since March of 2022, it's raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times.

At its Oct. 1–Nov.1 meeting, however, the Fed opted to leave interest rates as is. And that's the second meeting in a row in which the Fed has made this decision.

A pause in interest rate hikes is generally good news for consumers. But the question remains -- is the Fed really done with rate hikes, or are more yet to come?

Consumers get a break

The Federal Reserve does not have a hand in setting consumer interest rates. So the rate you're charged for an auto loan or personal loan, for example, is set by a specific lender -- not the Fed.

The rate the Fed oversees is the federal funds rate, and it's what banks charge each other for short-term borrowing. But when that rate increases, financial institutions tend to pass the cost along to consumers in the form of higher interest rates on different products.

Now, it's important to note that the cost of consumer borrowing is generally high right now on the heels of the 11 rate hikes the Fed has implemented over roughly the past year and a half. And the fact that the Fed didn't cut rates at its last meeting means that consumers shouldn't expect much near-term relief.

However, the fact that rates didn't increase is a good thing, especially for borrowers with variable interest credit card and home equity line of credit (HELOC) balances. When rates are high, borrowers can react by holding off on signing new loans. But those who owed money on credit cards and HELOCs prior to the Fed's rate hikes have largely had to just roll with them and pay up.

Are more rate hikes in store?

The Fed is scheduled to meet once more this year, in mid-December. And that means the central bank has another opportunity to raise rates once more before the end of the year. Whether it opts to do so will hinge largely on factors like unemployment and other economic data that's released in the near term.

So what does that mean for you? For the most part, it means that if you don't need to borrow money right now, hold off. We could start to see rate cuts in 2024 if inflation cooperates. Once that happens, borrowing could become less expensive.

Meanwhile, if you owe money on a credit card or HELOC, do your best to get ahead of that balance in case rates do, in fact, go up. And if you have the ability to stick some cash into your savings account, do that, because the one silver lining in all of this is that the Fed's rate hikes have led to more generous interest rates on the part of banks. You may also want to consider locking in a longer-term certificate of deposit (CD) while rates are higher.

It's too soon to say whether the Fed is done with rate hikes. But the fact that the central bank didn't raise interest rates at its most recent meeting is certainly positive news for consumers on a whole.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee. 

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes. 

Read our free review

Our Research Expert

Maurie Backman
Maurie Backman

Maurie Backman writes about current events affecting small businesses for The Ascent and The Motley Fool.

Related Articles

View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow
How High Could CD Rates Go in 2024?
Matt Frankel, CFP®

By: Matt Frankel, CFP® | Updated - First published on Oct. 23, 2023

Wouldn't it be great if we all had a crystal ball that told us what the interest rate environment would do? We could figure out the best time to get a mortgage or the best time to buy a car. And of course, we would know exactly when to put all of our money into certificates of deposit (CDs) to maximize our yield.Unfortunately, that isn't the case. Nobody knows what interest rates are going to do in the future -- not even the people in charge of setting benchmark interest rates. However, we can use the latest economic projections to consider the most likely scenario and what else could happen instead. So here's what we know (and don't know) about what CD yields will do in 2024.Where do CD yields come from?The short explanation is that CD rates are a combination of three main factors:The current interest rate environmentThe bank or financial institution that offers themThe maturity termIn other words, when benchmark interest rates rise, CD rates generally tend to rise along with them. However, the rates paid by CDs can vary dramatically between banks.For example, as I write this, our top 12-month CDs have APYs ranging from 4.25% to 5.65%. The same is true for CDs of other maturity lengths as well. But because the Federal Reserve has raised benchmark interest rates so aggressively in the past couple of years, this range is significantly higher than it was.When it comes to different maturity lengths, it's a little tricky to explain, but the general idea is that shorter-term CDs tend to track benchmark interest rates rather closely. The current federal funds rate (the most important interest rate the Fed controls) is set to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, and this is certainly aligned with most of the top 1-year CDs we track.With longer maturities, there are a lot of economic factors at work, but the simple explanation is that CD yields are a combination of the current interest rate environment and expectations for future interest rate movements. In most environments, longer-maturity CDs tend to have higher yields, since banks typically pay a premium if customers agree to leave their money on deposit for a longer time. But as of Oct. 2023, the range of 5-year CD yields on our top CD list is 3% to 4.85%, with the average yield significantly lower than the average 1-year CD.This makes sense. According to the latest projections from the policymakers at the Federal Reserve, the benchmark federal funds rate is expected to fall to 4.6% by the end of 2024 and to 3.4% by the end of 2025.What will CD rates do in 2024?There's no way to predict with accuracy what CD rates will do next year. Even the Federal Reserve's own projections can be very wrong. In fact, the Fed's projections in Sept. 2021 called for a federal funds rate of just 1% at the end of 2023.Having said that, the latest projections call for one further quarter-point rate hike by the end of 2023, which would likely push CD yields slightly higher to start 2024. And if the Fed's projection of a 4.6% federal funds rate proves to be accurate, we could expect 1-year CD rates to gravitate towards that level, with other maturity terms drifting generally lower as well.However, it's tough to overemphasize that we don't know what is going to happen. If inflation proves far more difficult to control than the Fed expects, it's entirely possible that several more interest rate hikes will be needed and CD yields will be much higher at the end of 2024. On the other hand, there's the possibility of a recession coming and the need for the Fed to aggressively cut rates if the economy takes a worse downward turn than expected.The bottom line is that CD rates are higher right now than they've been in a long time, and the best course of action is to put your money in CDs that make sense for you now -- not to leave your cash on the sidelines in anticipation of rates rising even further.However, one smart strategy could be to create a CD ladder, which gives you the best of both worlds. If rates end up rising in 2024, you'll end up with some money to take advantage. And if rates fall, most of your money will be locked in at today's rates.
3 Costco Perks You Aren't Taking Advantage of -- but You Should
Brittney Myers

By: Brittney Myers | Updated - First published on Oct. 23, 2023

Just $250 a month at Costco would earn enough back to pay for the upgrade. In other words, if you spend more than $250 a month at Costco, upgrading makes financial sense.If that sounds like a ton of money to you, then definitely stay with your regular membership. But if your family goes through Kirkland Signature toilet paper like they flush it down the toilet, and you're one of the people who actually finishes that 3-liter bottle of olive oil, then a membership upgrade could be a smart idea.Double up with rewards cardsWhether an Executive membership is right for you or not, there's another way to earn rewards that everyone should be taking advantage of: rewards credit cards.Unfortunately, you can only use Visa credit cards in a Costco warehouse. If you're shopping at Costco.com, you can use Visa or Mastercard credit cards. While these restrictions certainly stymie some of my favorite rewards cards, you're not completely out of luck. There are still some great options from either issuer. Costco even offers its own cobranded Visa card, which can be especially rewarding when it comes to gas purchases. I prefer to use my Chase Freedom Unlimited®, however, for 1.5x points per $1.
I Bought a $278.99 Walmart Mattress. Here's How It Compares to My Expensive Tempur-Pedic
Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber | Updated - First published on Oct. 27, 2023

Recently, we bought a mattress that we plan to use temporarily for a few months as most of our furniture is in storage while we complete a remodeling project. We didn't want to spend a lot of money since this mattress will be relegated to a guest room, if it is used at all, once we get our furniture back in place.We opted to buy a memory foam mattress from Walmart and paid $278.99 for a king size. This was a fraction of the cost of our regular mattress, which is a Tempur-Pedic that cost several thousand dollars.After sleeping on the cheap mattress for a while, here's how they compare.Both are equally comfortableFirst and most importantly, my husband and I have found that both of the mattresses are equally comfortable to sleep on. Both provide a similar level of firmness and support. And, we don't feel the other person moving around in either bed. In fact, if forced to pick which of the two we like better, we would not be able to based on the comfort factor alone.Both have the same warrantyOur Tempur-Pedic mattress came with a 10-year warranty. We didn't expect our new bed to offer this same guarantee since it cost so much less. But, we were wrong. The new, inexpensive mattress also has a 10-year warranty and a 30-day refund policy to make sure we're comfortable with it.Both have multiple layersOur Tempur-Pedic came with multiple different layers of material including a comfort layer on the top, a support layer in the middle, and a base layer. Each of these layers is supposed to serve a purpose, like distributing body weight evenly along the mattress or dispersing heat.Our inexpensive mattress actually comes with more layers, referred to as the "five floors of comfort." There's a top breathable fabric, a second layer to avoid heat, two separate support layers, and a non-slip layer at the bottom.I'm not exactly sure if all of these layers are serving their exact purpose, but I have noticed that neither bed sleeps warm and both feel like they provide adequate support. The non-slip layer on the cheaper mattress also seems to help it stay in place on my box springs.The Tempur-Pedic feels heavier and more substantialThe Tempur-Pedic stands out by feeling more substantial. The cheaper mattress came vacuum packed in a tiny little package and it took a while to fluff up. And it just doesn't have the same heft as the Tempur-Pedic mattress.However, while this is a point in the Tempur-Pedic's favor because the substance has me feeling like it may last longer, it also means the Tempur-Pedic is more of a pain to move around.Ultimately, I feel like the cheaper mattress was a better buy. It left more money in my bank account than the Tempur-Pedic, and it provides a similar level of comfort as well as the same warranty.The experience has shown that buying a more expensive bed isn't always the best option, so before breaking out your credit cards, be sure to explore and fully compare different mattresses to find one that feels the best at a fair price. Visit some stores and try them out. Don't immediately dismiss one just due to a lower price point, as you might miss out on a comfortable mattress at a great discount. And don't forget to consider the return policy and warranty so you end up happy with your purchase in the long run.
Mark Cuban Thinks You Should Buy a 2-Year Supply of Toothpaste. Here's Why
Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber | Updated - First published on Oct. 27, 2023

Mark Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and is well-known for his business skills and investing prowess. Over the years, he has provided some tips to others who want to get rich, and one of them was a pretty surprising one.His advice: Buy a two-year supply of toothpaste. Here's why the billionaire suggested making this unconventional move.Cuban has a simple reason for buying so much toothpasteMark Cuban doesn't just want your teeth to be really clean. He had a good reason for suggesting purchasing such a large stockpile. Specifically, he advised doing this if you use the same brand of toothpaste regularly and can find it at a deep discount."If we, hopefully we're all using toothpaste every day, right, couple times a day, and we're gonna go through toothpaste every month, whatever it may be, you're better off buying two years' worth of toothpaste when it's on 50% discount," he said. "That's an immediate return on your money."Cuban's point was that the prices of items go up over time, so you're better off purchasing them at the lowest possible price as this puts guaranteed money in your pocket. You also immediately benefit from the savings since you get to spend less now and in the coming years, keeping more cash in your bank account.Toothpaste isn't the only item Cuban believes you should stock up on. "Any of your reusables, consumables that you have to have, when they're on a huge sale on Amazon, buy them, because chances are, their prices are gonna go up, but that's a real savings that you get to put in your pocket."Cuban said that while it can feel difficult to make a profit by investing in a brokerage account, this is a simple step that anyone can take that will have an immediate positive impact on their personal finances.Should you follow Cuban's advice?Listening to Cuban just makes good sense -- especially as the recent few years of rising prices and surging inflation have demonstrated that routine products and services that we use every day can and do see big price increases.If you're able to get many of your consumer products at discounted prices, this can make a noticeable difference in your personal finances. It's not difficult to do either. Most stores put items on sale on a predictable schedule, such as marking down a product once every six or eight weeks. If you can stock up when there's a good price -- and especially if there's a deep discount, then you'll be able to slash what you spend on groceries and personal care.Use this extra money wisely to do things like repay debt or invest for your future, and you will end up being able to build wealth without changing your lifestyle at all. But, no matter what you do with the money, you probably have better stuff to spend it on than paying full price for toothpaste.
How Much Would the Monthly Payments Be on a $100,000 Car?
Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber | Updated - First published on Oct. 27, 2023

As you can see, the payments are pretty high -- even if you pick a loan with a long repayment timeline and even if you get a pretty low rate. Since you should typically try to keep your transportation costs to about 10% to 15% of monthly income (including loan payments and auto insurance), you'd need to make a good amount of money to be able to afford a car that comes with a $100,000 price tag.How to keep your car loan costs downIf you do decide to borrow for a $100,000 car, you can try to reduce the monthly payments and total interest expenses you get hit with by:Making as large of a down payment as you canImproving your credit score to help you qualify for the most affordable rateShopping around for your loan to get the best financingWhat you don't want to do, though, is stretch out your payoff time unnecessarily, as this significantly increases total costs and you could also end up owing more than the car is worth, which isn't a great financial position to be in.Choose the shortest loan term you can reasonably afford, get the best loan rate and terms that you can, and make sure you can still do other important things with your money before moving forward with buying such an expensive car.
View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow