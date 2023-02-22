The Top 5 Sites Where You Can Download Free Video Games

Here's an affordable way to keep enjoying your favorite hobby.

EA and EA Sports offer popular games for free such as Madden NFL, NBA, UFC, Star Wars Battlefront, and more.

If you're a gamer, you know that playing on your PC is a different experience than playing on a mobile device. But those games can get expensive. Fortunately, there are plenty of sites out there that offer free desktop video games for download. Whether you're looking for classic arcade titles or modern-day shooters, here are some of the best places to find free video game downloads that won't damage your bank account.

1. Steam

Steam is one of the most popular digital marketplaces for PC gamers. While it offers paid games, Steam also has an extensive library of free-to-play titles. It's easy to browse its selection by genre and theme, so you can quickly find the perfect game for your needs. Plus, if you choose to purchase any of its paid titles, Steam will often offer discounts or special promotions that make it even more affordable.

2. GOG

GOG (formerly Good Old Games) is another great source for free gaming. GOG specializes in classic PC and console titles from many different genres and eras. It has a wide selection of adventure and strategy games available in its library as well as some older classics like Doom and Quake that have been remastered for modern systems. And if you don't want to download the games directly from GOG, it also offers them through its own client, which syncs with other services like Steam and Origin.

3. Epic Games

Epic Games is a video game storefront where you can purchase the most popular games available. Epic offers a free game that you can download every week. You can see which games will be offered for free in upcoming weeks and also browse its extensive library of games that are free to download and play.

4. Prime Gaming

Are you an Amazon Prime member? Then you qualify for free games and in-game loot every month. Many Prime members don’t realize this is a perk of membership. You get to keep the games forever, even if you are no longer a Prime member. You also get a free subscription of Twitch.tv, a popular live streaming gaming and entertainment service.

5. Electronic Arts

Like to play Star Wars, football, soccer, basketball, or role-playing games? EA is known for its EA Sports titles FIFA, Madden NFL, NBA Live, NHL, UFC, and its Star Wars titles. EA is also the creator of the popular franchise The Sims, a best-selling life simulation game. You can currently download The Sims 4 on Epic or EA.

These are just a few of the sites you can go to download free games. These sites are well-known, reputable, and safer to use than other sites you may find. With so many options available online today, downloading free video games has never been easier! Whether you're looking for classic arcade titles or something more modern like FPS shooters or RPGs, these websites are sure to have something that suits your needs and boosts your budget.