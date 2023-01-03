These 26 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through January

Will your state continue to pay extra SNAP benefits?

Key points

More than half of U.S. states will continue to pay emergency SNAP benefits this month.

Emergency allotments mean SNAP recipients can receive extra money in certain states while the public health emergency is in place.

We don't know how long the extra food benefit payments will continue in 2023.

Emergency food benefits mean SNAP households in certain states can receive extra cash. It's one of the lesser-known provisions of the government's COVID-19 public health emergency and it allows states to pay out additional money in the form of food benefits.

We don't know how long the public health emergency will continue. But we do know that more than half the U.S. states have opted to continue making extra SNAP payments through January 2023. Read on to find out which ones, and how the emergency program works.

What are emergency food benefits?

SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to give it its full name, helps millions of low-income families keep food on the table. Early on in the pandemic, the government introduced a system of emergency allotments to ease the pressure on both families and program administrators.

Normally, SNAP benefits are calculated by taking the maximum entitlement for that household size and making deductions for income and related factors. The emergency allocations mean families can receive the maximum amount for their household size. If a household is already entitled to the maximum payment, it can get at least an extra $95 each month. The maximum monthly SNAP benefit for a family of four in 2023 is $939. That extra cash translates to more money in the bank to cover other essentials such as rent and utility bills.

Which states will pay emergency food benefits in January?

According to the USDA, the following states will continue to pay emergency food benefits in January:

Alabama

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

There is a lot of uncertainty around the emergency allotment payments right now. On the one hand, the government has not officially extended the public health emergency beyond January 11. On the other, it has said it will give 60 days notice before any termination. Given that we're now in January, we can assume the health emergency will be in place until at least the start of March. At this point, many assume it will continue until April but we don't know for sure.

How to make your SNAP benefits go further

SNAP benefits are designed to help families pay for essential food items such as cereals, fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat, and other items. The benefit amount has increased in recent years, due to inflation and a change in how it gets calculated. Even so, it isn't easy to feed a family on benefits, especially if you don't have a lot of time to cook.

Here are some ways to maximize your SNAP cash:

See if you can double up: Programs like Double Up Food Bucks will match every SNAP dollar you spend on fruit and vegetables in participating farmers markets and stores. Find out if there's a project in your state and get two-for-one on your produce purchases.

Programs like Double Up Food Bucks will match every SNAP dollar you spend on fruit and vegetables in participating farmers markets and stores. Find out if there's a project in your state and get two-for-one on your produce purchases. Maximize cash back: Just because you're paying with an EBT card doesn't mean you can't earn rewards on your spending. Many cash back apps let you scan your receipts after you've shopped, no matter how you pay.

Just because you're paying with an EBT card doesn't mean you can't earn rewards on your spending. Many cash back apps let you scan your receipts after you've shopped, no matter how you pay. Look for deals: Bear in mind that special offers and coupons only translate to savings if they're for items you were already planning to buy. Better still, hunt out deals on higher-cost products you need such as laundry detergent or meat.

Bear in mind that special offers and coupons only translate to savings if they're for items you were already planning to buy. Better still, hunt out deals on higher-cost products you need such as laundry detergent or meat. Cut down on meat: Many families have cut back on their meat consumption in recent years. It doesn't have to be for every meal, but if you can substitute it for lower-cost proteins such as beans a couple of times a week, it will help your bottom line.

Many families have cut back on their meat consumption in recent years. It doesn't have to be for every meal, but if you can substitute it for lower-cost proteins such as beans a couple of times a week, it will help your bottom line. Always shop with a list: A grocery list can save you time and money. It means you'll have to go to the store less often and also makes it easier to only buy the things you need. If you use a cash back app, your list will help you remember what's on offer.

Bottom line

Emergency food benefits have been a huge help to families during the worst of the pandemic and the subsequent issues with inflation and soaring costs. Unfortunately, they won't last forever. If you live in a state that's still paying the emergency allotments, think about how you'll manage without them. If you can make a plan now, it may make things easier down the line.