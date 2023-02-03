These 28 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through February

Some parts of the U.S. are still paying extra SNAP money this month.

Key points 28 states will continue to pay emergency food benefits in February.

Emergency food benefits will no longer be available throughout the country after February.

Emergency food benefits will no longer be available throughout the country after February.

If this is the last month you'll receive extra SNAP cash, make sure your information is up to date on the system and see if you qualify for any other assistance.

February will be the last month that states can pay extra food benefits to SNAP recipients. A number of states have already stopped making the emergency payments, but some will continue to do so for this final month. These include states like Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana, which have high levels of poverty and hunger.

What are emergency allotments?

At the start of the pandemic, the government introduced more flexibility to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The idea was to reduce the administrative pressure by making it easier to manage SNAP payments as well as giving extra money to households that were struggling.

The emergency payments meant states could pay households the maximum allowance rather than making the normal reductions. Households that already receive the maximum could get up to $95 each month. That money can only be spent on certain categories of food such as meat, dairy, produce, and cereals. For some families, the extra cash for food freed up money to cover the higher costs of other essentials such as housing or utility bills.

There's some uncertainty about what impact the end of these payments will have on people's bank accounts. Food Research and Action Center research from 2021 estimates it could mean an average of $82 less each month for SNAP households. Given that the maximum payment amounts have changed since then, the income change may be different.

These states will continue to make additional payments in February

According to the USDA, as of Feb. 3 the following states have said they will continue to pay emergency allotments this month:

Alabama

California

Colorado

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Some states don't confirm emergency allotment payments at the start of the month, so this list may get longer in the coming days.

How SNAP households can prepare for an end to emergency allotments

If you live in one of these states, the idea of losing that money may be worrying to say the least. Here are some steps you can take:

Update your information with your local SNAP office: States will no longer automatically pay the maximum for every household. This means making deductions based on your income and other factors. Make sure you're getting everything you are entitled to by updating your details.

States will no longer automatically pay the maximum for every household. This means making deductions based on your income and other factors. Make sure you're getting everything you are entitled to by updating your details. Save some of your SNAP money: You don't have to spend all the money on your EBT card each month, you can roll some of it over. If you can save some of your February money to use in the following months, it might ease the pressure a little.

You don't have to spend all the money on your EBT card each month, you can roll some of it over. If you can save some of your February money to use in the following months, it might ease the pressure a little. Readjust your budget: Work out how much less money you will receive in March and how that's going to impact your bottom line. You may already feel like you've drastically cut your costs back, but it's important to figure out how you'll balance your books. If you can't see any space for more cuts, perhaps there's a way you can bring in some extra cash or get additional help.

Work out how much less money you will receive in March and how that's going to impact your bottom line. You may already feel like you've drastically cut your costs back, but it's important to figure out how you'll balance your books. If you can't see any space for more cuts, perhaps there's a way you can bring in some extra cash or get additional help. Maximize your SNAP money: Use coupon apps and cash back apps to make your grocery money go further, especially for more expensive items. See if there are any double up food bucks programs in your area. They let you get two-for-one on fruit and vegetables at participating stores and farmers markets.

Use coupon apps and cash back apps to make your grocery money go further, especially for more expensive items. See if there are any double up food bucks programs in your area. They let you get two-for-one on fruit and vegetables at participating stores and farmers markets. Look into other assistance programs: Depending on your situation, you may qualify for other financial assistance. Go to benefits.gov or speak to United Way on 2-1-1 to see if you're eligible for additional help. It's not only about food assistance, you might also get help with rent or utility payments.

Emergency help is available

If you aren't sure how to put food on the table right now, find out what food pantries and soup kitchens operate near you. If you haven't used one before, know that they are there to help. You may need to provide proof of ID or other information, and you'll need to find out when different places open and how they work. Try to get there early and don't be afraid to visit more than one.

The end to emergency food benefits is going to be a blow to many households. The steps above will help you manage and hopefully minimize the impact. The most important thing is to not ignore the problem -- the more proactive you are, the more likely you are to keep your head above water.