These Are the 5 Household Staples That Are Rising in Cost the Fastest

Chances are, you probably use these every week.

Key points

Inflation is making everything more expensive, especially utilities, groceries, and transportation.

Smart shoppers can take steps to reduce these costs, such as by baking at home and using apps to save on gas.

Inflation is affecting everyone's wallets, but that doesn't mean it's affecting every expense or every person equally. Certain expenses are rising faster than others, and depending on your lifestyle, you could be feeling the pinch more than others. Here's a look at the five common household expenses that are rising the fastest right now, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

1. Gasoline

Gasoline is up 44% compared to a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index. This affects anyone who gets around by car, but those who have to drive further distances or drive more often will feel this increase more than those who drive less.

It's not always possible to avoid driving, but if you can, using public transportation or walking might help you keep costs down. You could also try carpooling and combining errands to reduce how often you have to drive.

In addition, you can enroll in gas station rewards programs to help you save a little on your gas bill. Or check out apps like GasBuddy that help you locate the lowest gas prices in your area.

2. Natural gas

Natural gas is key for heating homes and operating gas-powered stoves. Those who live in colder climates are more likely to notice the 30.5% increase over the last year, but it affects just about everyone.

Homeowners may choose to set the thermostat a little lower this winter to help them save on costs. You might also consider setting up a payment plan with your utility company. This won't help you pay less, but it can help you spread the cost of your utility payments evenly throughout the year so you aren't hit with massive bills in the winter.

3. Electricity

Electricity is yet another thing we can't live without, and it's up 15.2% since 2021. Homeowners may also be able to set up a payment plan with their electric company, but they should look for ways to reduce their bills as well.

Be conscious not to leave lights or TVs on when they're not necessary, and consider unplugging electrical items that don't need to run when you're not at home. Speak to other members of your household about your plans to conserve electricity so everyone is on the same page.

4. Cereals and bakery products

Cereals and baked goods, like bread, are up 15% from last year. Depending on your diet, you might be comfortable buying less of these items in order to save on your grocery costs. You might swap a salad for a sandwich or fresh fruit for toast.

Or you could try baking some of your own bread or bakery items if you have the time. If you do this in a single day on the weekend, you could store enough to get your family through the week.

5. Dairy and related products

Dairy products have gone up 14.9% in cost in the last year. Again, some people might feel comfortable reducing the amount of dairy in their diets or swapping it out. For example, you could try almond milk instead of cow's milk.

Making your own dairy products is probably too complicated for most people, but keep an eye out for coupons or sales at your local grocery stores. You may be able to score extra savings that way.

Don't be afraid to get creative when it comes to paying these extra costs. If you have a cash rewards credit card, consider spending your rewards on a grocery store or gas station gift card. Or buy in bulk where you can. Just take things one day at a time and keep an eye out for opportunities to save even more.