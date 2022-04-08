If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Natasha Gabrielle | Published on April 8, 2022
Find out how to get Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming apps for free with the right wireless plan.
How would you like to access streaming services like HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, or Disney+ for free? With the right wireless plan, you may be able to get a free streaming subscription.
With a free subscription, you could trim your monthly spending by eliminating a bill you're paying for separately.
Plan offerings and pricing can vary greatly from one wireless provider to another. Some carriers have monthly plans with added features. Lately, more wireless providers have decided to include free access to popular streaming services as a benefit.
Are you wondering which wireless companies offer these valuable perks?
Here are five wireless carriers that include free streaming service subscriptions in select plans:
AT&T includes HBO Max in one of its unlimited wireless plans.
What's the value of this perk? HBO Max (without ads) costs $14.99 monthly.
Cricket Wireless includes HBO Max in one of its unlimited plans.
What's the value of this perk? HBO Max (with ads) costs $9.99 monthly.
Sprint includes Hulu in some of its wireless plans.
What's the value of this perk? Hulu (with ads) costs $6.99 monthly.
T-Mobile includes Netflix in select plans.
Subscribers with two or more lines can enjoy Netflix Standard, which allows users to view HD quality content on two screens simultaneously.
Pricing for one line begins at $85 monthly with autopay, while pricing for two lines begins at $70 monthly per line with autopay.
What's the value of these perks? Netflix Basic costs $9.99 monthly, while Netflix Standard costs $15.49 monthly.
Verizon provides streaming service freebies with select plans.
What's the value of these perks?
If you're struggling to stay on budget, one simple trick could help you lessen your spending: Make sure you're using all of the perks of your wireless plan.
If you haven't reviewed your current wireless plan or taken a look at what other plans your carrier offers, it may be worthwhile to do so.
It's also good to compare plans from other wireless carriers to ensure you're maximizing the value out of your service.
By changing your carrier or plan, you may be able to avoid overpaying for a streaming service that you can access for free.
For some households, this could result in the chance to eliminate a bill they're paying now -- which could help them keep more money in their bank accounts.
For additional money-saving tips, check out our personal finance resources.
