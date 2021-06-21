by Natasha Gabrielle | June 21, 2021
If you love to travel the world, check out Airbnb. Its Live Anywhere on Airbnb program can help you cover the cost while you travel around the world for a year.
If you love traveling the globe and staying in Airbnb properties while you do it, then this opportunity might be right for you.
Airbnb is choosing 12 people to live in Airbnb properties while traveling around the world for a year. Airbnb will cover the cost of the home rentals and will also provide a transportation allowance. This program offers travel lovers the perfect chance to see more of the world while staying in some incredible places. Keep reading to learn more about this program.
Airbnb's Live Anywhere program encourages travelers to make the world their home. The home-share company will choose 12 individuals who will travel the world for a year and stay in Airbnb properties. Each of the 12 participants will also get to bring up to three companions to travel with them. So if you have a partner, kids, or friends who want to experience this journey with you -- they can!
With the increase of remote and freelance workers, more people are traveling the world while making a living instead of staying close to home. As a result, long-term Airbnb property stays are becoming more common. According to the Airbnb Report on Travel and Living, stays of 28 nights or more almost doubled from 14% in 2019 to 24% in the first quarter of 2021.
Participants will be asked to share their experiences. This feedback will help Airbnb improve its products and services to accommodate the long-term living experience better.
Here's how the program will work:
You may be wondering how Airbnb will handle covering accommodation and transportation expenses. Here are the financial details:
If this experience is something that interests you, then you'll need to apply. Entries can be submitted through June 30, 2021. Here's what to do:
To apply, you must be at least 18 years of age and reside in one of the listed countries or regions -- including the United States. Participants must also have a valid passport. Potential participants will be selected by July 19, 2021.
Airbnb will likely choose a mix of people for this program, some of whom may be freelancers or self-employed individuals. Here at The Ascent, we've previously discussed the financial benefits of being a remote worker. If you can work from home (or anywhere!), you may want to consider moving to a place with a cheaper cost of living.
If you can work remotely, you might also want to see more of the world. There are many ways to travel while on a budget. Using travel rewards points to cover travel costs can help you travel for free. And if you're looking for a new credit card, here are the top travel credit cards available.
Whether you plan to apply for Airbnb's program or want to put together a dream vacation of your own, our personal finance resources can help you experience the world around you while making smart financial choices.
