This Subscription Service Is Giving Away Free Thanksgiving Turkeys for a Limited Time

What could be better than turkey on Thanksgiving? A free turkey.

Key points

Turkey Day is quickly approaching, and now is the time to plan your holiday meal.

Fewer turkeys are available, and turkey prices are higher than they were last year.

Find out how to score a free turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner.

With higher prices at the grocery store, many Americans are looking for ways to make the upcoming holiday season more affordable. If you're planning a big Thanksgiving feast with family and friends, you may be worried about the price of turkeys and other ingredients.

What if you could score a free turkey for your holiday meal? You may be able to do just that. One subscription service is giving away free turkeys to new customers for a limited time.

Turkey is a popular entree to serve for Thanksgiving in the United States. It's estimated that 88% of Americans consume turkey for the holiday. That's a lot of turkey! Unfortunately, fewer turkeys are available this year, and the demand for them is high.

But you can get your turkey sooner rather than later, to avoid being left without one.

ButcherBox is a popular meat delivery service. Subscribers can get high-quality meat and seafood delivered right to their doorstep.

The brand sells grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, free-range turkey, humanely raised pork, and wild-caught seafood.

Various custom and curated plans are available, featuring a mix of meat and seafood options. Monthly subscription costs begin at $146 and include free shipping.

Now through Nov. 4, 2022, new ButcherBox customers can get a free 10-14 lb. free-range turkey included in their first box that they buy.

This offer is available while supplies last and can't be combined with other offers.

While you'll need to spend money to score a free turkey, this could be an excellent option for meat lovers who also want to stock up on high-quality cuts of meat.

Customers can delay or stop their membership at any time without incurring fees, so you can always take advantage of this offer and give yourself time to decide if this subscription service fits your budget.

You may want to compare prices to see if it's cheaper to buy similar quality meat locally or to use this kind of service instead.

Other ways to save money on your Turkey Day spread

It's no secret that food costs are high right now. But if you strategically plan your holiday meal, you can have an incredible meal while continuing to honor your personal finance goals.

Here are a few suggestions that may help you plan a budget-friendly holiday dinner:

Start shopping now. You'll likely pay higher prices if you wait until the last minute to shop. It's not a bad idea to start shopping now to take advantage of lower prices. Stock up on canned and freezable ingredients, so you have less work to do closer to the holiday.

Keep the menu simple. You don't have to go all out when creating a delicious meal. By keeping the menu simple, you can minimize the ingredients you need and keep your costs lower. Having a couple of tasty and filling side dishes is more than enough.

Coupons and sales are your friends. Don't forget about sales. You can save a lot of money by paying attention to what's on sale before buying ingredients. Additionally, coupons are a great way to trim your grocery bill as you stock up on holiday food essentials.

Ask for help. If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year, ask your guests to bring something. A potluck-style meal is an affordable option, plus it gives everyone a chance to contribute.

Don't let your bank account balance get you down this holiday season. Take advantage of ways to keep costs low, but focus on enjoying the holiday season with the people you love most.