Travelers Can Save 30% or More on Select Expedia Hotel Bookings Made Through Nov. 29
While many shoppers are in a hurry to save on electronics, clothes, and household essentials this Black Friday, those aren't the only deals you can score. For travelers, now is an excellent time to consider your upcoming vacation plans.
Some travel booking websites offer additional discounts on reservations booked in the coming days, which could result in sizable savings. Find out how to save 30% or more on eligible Expedia hotel bookings for a limited time.
Save 30% or more on select hotel bookings
Expedia is a popular travel booking platform that you can use to compare prices and make bookings for travel expenses like hotels, airfare, rental cars, and activities.
In celebration of the Black Friday shopping event, Expedia is offering travelers like you discounts of 30% or more on select Expedia hotel bookings now through Nov. 29. This sale provides an opportunity to save money on hotel costs for a future trip.
You can browse eligible properties by visiting www.expedia.com/blackfriday. Alternatively, you can search for your preferred destinations and dates on the Expedia website or mobile app to find eligible properties on sale. Bookings can be for travel through Dec. 31, 2024.
All eligible hotel properties are marked with a "Member Price" note. You'll also be shown the total savings. You must be a member of One Key (a joint loyalty program shared with Expedia, Vrbo, and Hotels.com) or use the Expedia app to get discounted Black Friday prices.
While not all hotels qualify for this promotion, many do. If you already have a refundable hotel reservation booked for 2024 travel dates, you may want to check to see if you can save money by booking through Expedia instead. Every dollar saved is a win for your bank account.
If you don't want to stuff your home with more "things" but love traveling, this could be a solid Black Friday sale to shop this year. But don't delay -- the sale only runs through Nov. 29.
Don't ignore deals offered directly by hotels
This is a solid sale to consider if you're planning a vacation next year and still need to book a hotel. But it's worth mentioning that this isn't the only Black Friday hotel deal worth shopping for. Many hotel chains run their own Black Friday sales events.
You can check social media and monitor your email inbox so you don't miss out on similar deals offered directly by your favorite hotel chains. Be sure to shop around and compare prices before booking so you don't overpay. Getting the best discount can benefit your personal finances.
Use travel credit cards to earn rewards
Finally, ensure you're not missing the opportunity to earn valuable rewards when you pay for travel expenses. Don't just use any credit card. When you make hotel reservations or other travel bookings, using a travel credit card is an excellent way to boost your rewards potential.
You could earn points or miles that you can later redeem for nearly free travel or earn cash back rewards. Check out our list of the best travel credit cards to learn more about these cards.
