Want to Get a Remote Job in 2023? These 30 Companies Are Hiring
by Dana George | Published on Oct. 13, 2022
If you're looking for remote work, options are available.
Key points
- Landing a remote job involves tailoring your resume and cover letter for every job you apply to.
- FlexJobs allows you to search by job title or skill set.
- Networking remains an important part of looking for a new job.
One revelation of the pandemic is how many Americans want full-time remote jobs. According to Toni Frana, Career Services Manager for FlexJobs, the number of remote jobs available is increasing. Frana says corporations are spurred on by the knowledge that they can attract a wider talent pool when they open jobs up to remote workers.
Landing a remote job
The interesting thing about Frana is that she was once a FlexJobs customer, using the No. 1 job search site to find hand-screened flexible and remote jobs. Then, over four years ago, Frana became the company's career services manager. Having experience as a job seeker has given Frana a keener insight into what it's like to hunt for the right job. And as a career services manager, Frana has learned first-hand what it takes to land a remote job.
Let's say you find a company you desperately want to work for. Here are Frana's easy-to-follow recommendations for standing out from the crowd:
Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus
- Tailor your resume and cover letter for every job you apply for. Rather than mass-mailing the same resume and cover letter to dozens (or hundreds) of companies, make yours stand out by gearing it directly to the position you want.
- Take a close look at the job posting, then determine which of your skills match the keywords used. For example, if a job is looking for a Spanish-speaking applicant, make it a point to highlight that skill in your resume and cover letter. If a company needs someone with a background in JavaScript, detail your experience.
- If you scroll through listings and don't see anything that inspires you or any jobs you feel qualified to apply for, do not be discouraged. According to Frana, the trick is to stop searching by job title. Instead, type special skills or strengths you possess into the search bar. That way, you can laser-focus on jobs that fit you and your skill set.
- As you wait to hear back, continue to network. Frana says the great thing about where we are today is that you can use digital platforms like LinkedIn to meet new people, connect, and accelerate your job search.
To help you get started, here are 30 companies hiring 100% remote workers.
1. 10up
Digital content management agency
Recent job listings include:
- Senior Revenue Growth Strategist
- New Client Strategist Business Development
2. Aha
The world's No. 1 roadmap software company
Recent job listings include:
- Customer Success Senior Manager
- Ruby on Rails Engineer
3. Articulate
E-learning software company
Recent job listings include:
- Sales Development Representative
- Senior Project Manager
4. Automattic
Web development company, best known for its open-source blogging site, WordPress.com
Recent job listings include:
- JavaScript Engineer
- Senior Product Designer, Mobile
5. Avvinue
Pet-focused travel company
Recent job listings include:
- Junior Front-End Software Engineer
- UI – UX Product Specialist
6. Big Time Studios
Multiplayer online game creator
Recent job listings include:
- Junior Growth Analyst
- Community Moderator Lead
7. CareRev
Connecting healthcare facilities to on-demand professionals
Recent job listings include:
- Associate Cybersecurity Analyst
- Vice President of Product
8. Circle – CircleCo, Inc.
Community platform enabling discussions, live streams, chats, and events
Recent job listings include:
- Social Media Manager
- Customer Marketing Manager
9. Coalition Technologies
Digital agency specializing in SEO, email marketing, social media marketing, and website design and development
Recent job listings include:
- WordPress Developer
- Web Development Project Manager
10. Commit Solutions, Inc.
Professional network for startup engineers
Recent job listings include:
- Content Writer
11. DataStax
Computer software company
Recent job listings include:
- Production Engineer – Security
12. Doist
Productivity software company
Recent job listings include:
- Senior Backend Engineer – Python
- Founding Engineer Electron Applications
13. ElectroNeek
No-code hyper-automation services provider
Recent job listings include:
- Product Marketing Manager
- Accounts Receivable Specialist
14. Fire Engine RED
Web-based software company
Recent job listings include:
- Vue.js Software Engineer
15. GitLab
Open-source coder platform
Recent job listings include:
- Director of Business Process Automation
- Paralegal
16. Hotjar
Conversation rate optimization company
Recent job listings include:
- Legal Counsel
- Billing Customer Support
17. LeadSimple
Software company
Recent job listings include:
- Customer Success Associate
- Lead Software Engineer
18. Modern Tribe
Digital agency
Recent job listings include:
- Product Owner
19. Mysten Labs
Developer of tools that make web3 secure and ready for mass adoption
Recent jobs listings include:
- Product Manager, Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Partnerships Manager, Arts and Culture
20. Remote Year
Community-based travel experiences
Recent job listings include:
- Marketing Analyst
21. Scribendi
Online proofreading and editing firm
Recent job listings include:
- Editor, Proofreader
22. SitePen
Web development and support firm
Recent job listings include:
- Senior JavaScript Engineer
- Senior Full-Stack JavaScript Engineer
23. SoftwareMill
Computer software firm
Recent job listings include:
- Digital Marketer
- Content Marketer
24. TheoremOne
Software solutions engineering firm
Recent job listings include:
- Senior Solutions Architect
- Full Cycle Bookkeeper
25. Toggl
Online time-tracking tool company
Recent job listings include:
- Chief Revenue Officer
26. Toptal
Freelancer job placement company
Recent job listings include:
- Associate Editor
- Publications Outreach Specialist
27. VIPKid
Offering ESL services to children in China
Recent job listings include:
- Online ESL Teacher
28. Working Solutions
On-demand sales and customer service company
Recent job listings include:
- Healthcare Technical Support Representative
- Insurance Verification Representative
29. Zapier
Web-application automation service provider
Recent job listings include:
- Senior Data Analyst
- Director, Professional Services
30. Zone & Co
Provider of NetSuite applications called Zone Apps
Recent job listings include:
- Application Specialist
- Growth Marketer
Given that the average full-time remote worker saves up to $12,000 per year by not going into the office, it's no surprise so many of us are looking for the ideal remote position. After all, most of us can use extra money in our bank account. While FlexJobs charges a membership fee, there is a way to save money on it. By using the code FALL50, you can save up to 50% on a FlexJobs membership through Oct. 26. After Oct. 26, the promo code FLEXLIFE will score you up to 30% off.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
About the Author
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.