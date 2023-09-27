Wedding Dresses Can Cost Thousands of Dollars. Here's How to Get Your Dream Dress Without Breaking the Bank
KEY POINTS
- The average bride spent $1,900 on a wedding dress last year.
- If you can't swing a dress that costs thousands of dollars, you can find one for less by shopping creatively.
- You can also look to borrow a dress, or ask for an older relative to pass one down.
Last year, the average couple getting married spent a whopping $30,000 on their big event, reports The Knot. And the average wedding dress cost $1,900.
However, $1,900 might be a bargain for some brides. Wedding dresses can cost many thousands of dollars. And if you have your heart set on a specific one, you may be willing to stretch your budget to swing it.
But one thing you should keep in mind is that while it's natural to want a specific dress for your wedding, it's also the sort of thing you're really only going to use once. And is it really worth a multi-thousand-dollar credit card balance that hangs over your head for years? Probably not.
The good news, though, is that there are plenty of options for snagging a fabulous wedding dress without having to empty your savings account. Here are a few worth looking at.
1. Buy the floor sample
Bridal stores often have samples of wedding dresses out on display so brides-to-be can look around and see what they like. Usually, you'll tell a store attendant which floor samples you like, and you'll then get an opportunity to try them on in your size.
Because floor samples are available for people to try on for weeks or sometimes months at a time, they can end up being subject to some wear and tear. But if you happen to find a floor sample you love in your size, you may be able to negotiate its purchase at a discount. And spending a little money to dry-clean a floor sample could be far less expensive than paying full price for an unworn dress.
2. Ask for a loaner
Have a friend or cousin who's a similar size to you who recently got married? If their wedding dress is still in good condition following their big day, ask to borrow it for your wedding. With the right accessories and hairstyle, it's unlikely that your guests will recognize where it came from. And even if they do, who cares?
3. Ask for a hand-me-down
Wedding dress styles have no doubt changed through the years. So you may not be too eager to wear your mom's wedding dress if she sported it back in 1990. But if you have a parent or other relative with a pretty timeless dress, you could ask to wear it at your wedding. Chances are, whoever you're asking will be honored.
4. Rent your wedding dress
Wedding dresses have a tendency to take up a lot of space. So you may not actually want one monopolizing your closet for years after your big event. For that reason, plus the potential savings involved, it could make sense to rent your wedding dress rather than buy it.
Brides puts the average cost of renting a wedding dress between $50 and $600. Compare that to the average cost of a wedding dress last year, and you stand to save a lot.
5. Buy your dress during a trunk show
A trunk show involves having a designer send its entire product line to a bridal shop so brides-to-be can get a look at their whole collection. You won't necessarily be able to walk away with a wedding dress at a trunk show. Rather, you may need to place an order in your size after seeing what's available.
But Brides says you can typically snag a 10% discount if you buy your wedding dress during a trunk show. If you happen to choose a less expensive dress to begin with, that plus the discount might prevent you from spending a fortune.
6. See if it's possible to buy your wedding dress wholesale
Wholesale prices tend to be significantly cheaper than retail prices. So you may be able to place a dress order through a wholesaler like Premium Bridal Factory.
However, this strategy may not work for you. For one thing, wholesalers give discounts because they're typically selling inventory in bulk. And you may not get such a large discount on a single dress purchase. (And if you think you can round up a bunch of brides and place a bulk order together, well, good luck coordinating that effort.)
Also, many wedding dress wholesalers operate online only, so you may not get a chance to see your dress in person before purchasing it. Considering that you'll be wearing it to one of the most important events of your life, that's not so great.
Racking up debt in the course of buying your dream wedding dress could leave you regretting that decision after the fact. The good news, however, is that you have plenty of options for scoring a beautiful wedding dress without wrecking your finances in the process.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.