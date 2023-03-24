Who Earns More Working Side Hustles: Men or Women?

Men, on average, bring in $218 more each month from side hustle income than women do.

Key points Many Americans work side hustles in their free time to make more money.

While men and women both work side hustles, men make more on average.

A recent study found that men bring in $596 per month on average, while women make only $378 on average from their side hustle work. Check out our pick for Best Cash Back Card of 2022

As more people look to boost their checking account balances, side hustles are becoming more popular. Unlike traditional job opportunities, many side hustles are flexible -- which is attractive to busy Americans. Both men and women work side hustles. But their average earnings differ.

Nearly half of Americans are working a side hustle in 2023

Many people seek unconventional ways to boost their income. Side hustles are becoming more common due to their flexibility. A study by Zippia found that 45% of Americans are working a side hustle in 2023. Income amounts vary, but the average monthly side hustle income is $483. However, there is a noticeable difference between what men and women make.

On average, men make $218 more than women

Zippia found that the average monthly income for men is $596. On the other hand, the average monthly income for women who work side hustles is only $378. This stat isn't surprising as many financial disparities exist between men and women, even in 2023.

Many women rely on their side hustles to stay afloat, and 61% of those surveyed said they would struggle financially without a side hustle. But men also rely heavily on this income, with 54% of saying they would struggle financially without a side hustle. Rising living costs may be a significant factor that leads people to take on side gigs. With increased income, it's easier to get by.

Five tips to increase your side hustle income

You might consider getting a side hustle to increase your income. Finding a side hustle that is a good fit for you may take time, so don't give up. But you can make money with the right one.

Here are a few tips that may help you increase your side hustle income.

1. Choose a profitable side hustle

While some side hustle gigs can be lucrative, not all are. As you begin to try side hustles, track your income alongside the time you're putting in. If you're finding that you're spending a lot of your free time on your side hustle but only bringing in a meager amount of money, you may want to consider a different opportunity that pays better.

2. Charge more for your work

If you work a side hustle where you set your own rates, consider charging more as you gain more experience and improve your skills. You want to ensure that you're getting paid fairly for your work, so don't miss out on the chance to increase your earnings over time.

Improving your organization and time management skills can be beneficial when you work a side hustle. With good organization and better use of time, you can get more done and earn more. Look for ways to automate or handle some of your tasks faster with free apps and tools.

4. Try more than one opportunity

If you're new to working a side hustle, it may be beneficial to work on more than one opportunity simultaneously. Doing this could help you boost your income, and it can help you determine which gigs are more profitable. For example, if you've been delivering Uber Eats orders, you may also want to spend a few hours a week delivering DoorDash orders.

5. Don't be afraid to try something new

You may think that it's safer to stick with a side hustle that requires skills that are already familiar to you. But you may miss out on higher-earning gigs by doing this. It's never too late to learn new skills. You may be able to earn more by stepping outside of your comfort zone and trying something new. You'll never know if you're good at something (or enjoy it!) unless you try.

A side hustle can be a win for your wallet

A side hustle may be an excellent way to bring in more money to achieve your personal finance goals sooner. Many side hustlers take on extra work in their free time to pay off debt, save for a future home purchase, or to have extra fun money. If you plan to work a side hustle to increase your income, make decisions with profitability in mind.