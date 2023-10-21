Why Booking a Flight Through a Third-Party Site Could Cost More Than You Planned
KEY POINTS
- When booking flights online, booking directly with the airline is best.
- You could be responsible for additional costs if you book flights using a third-party platform and experience flight delays or cancellations.
- Your travel cost could climb if you're ineligible for a refund, have to book new flights or pay additional food and transit costs.
When you love to travel but have limited funds in your bank account, you might find yourself doing whatever it takes to knock off as many dollar signs as possible. Like, taking a 6 a.m. flight, traveling with only a small backpack, and using a third-party booking site to buy airfare.
That's what my sister recently did and it impacted her finances. With the help of technology, it's easy to book travel online. But you should consider the potential risks before booking travel using a third-party platform. Keep reading to find out what NOT to do when buying airfare online.
Booking flights using a third-party platform can be risky
Since my sister lives in Paris, she met me for a weekend while I was traveling around Budapest, Hungary. She works as an au pair, so finding a great deal was necessary due to her limited budget. After researching prices, my sister booked flights using a third-party travel website.
She felt comfortable doing this because the brand was reputable and featured airlines she recognized. She would fly with two separate airlines for a reasonable price. But the plan quickly went from no problem to a big problem.
On our last evening in Budapest, after happily skipping off our bottomless Prosecco boat cruise, chaos ensued. A text from one of the airlines alerted my sister that her early morning flight was delayed by seven hours. Not having to wake up at 3 a.m. would usually be a blessing, but the delay would result in my sister missing her second connecting flight in Milan.
Since she had to return to Paris for work, my sister was left to make alternative travel plans at the last moment. Because she had booked her tickets using a third-party website, there was little recourse, and we were left to quickly strategize how to handle the dilemma. Did I mention it was almost midnight at this point, and we had just enjoyed a lot of bubbly?
But dear reader, I have good news. My sister made it to Paris, and you can learn from her mistake to avoid making a similar error the next time you book flights online. Here are three ways booking flights using a third-party website could cost you more than planned.
1. Money lost on the original flight
After learning about the delay, a representative from the third-party website called my sister. She was told she could receive a small refund if she agreed to cancel the delayed flight. But only $40 of the $173 was eligible for reimbursement.
Even worse, only $3 would be refunded to her credit card, and the remaining $37 would be refunded as a voucher. She also had no choice but to cancel the second flight, but since it departed on time, she was ineligible for a refund.
2. Money spent buying a new airline ticket
My sister ended up booking a new direct flight from Budapest to Paris. It cost $300. This was the most logical choice because it ensured she'd return home in time for work. But, the extra expense negatively impacted her personal finances. She had other trips planned for later this year, and her now-depleted travel budget jeopardized her future travel plans.
3. Additional travel costs
Not only did she pay an additional $300 for the new flight, but she also needed to remain in the city until her evening flight departed, which was longer than planned. Additional travel expenses like food and transit dug further into her budget. If you have to make last-minute alternate travel arrangements like my sister did, the extra costs can quickly add up.
Set yourself up for success when booking travel online
Flights sold on third-party booking platforms may be cheaper, but there is risk involved. It's worth spending the extra money to book flights directly with an airline. You'll likely have more flexibility with refunds if delays or cancellations occur, and you'll deal directly with the airline if you need customer service support.
Another important tip: Don't skip reviewing booking terms. Always check the booking terms in detail, whether you make reservations using a third-party website or directly with an airline. You want to know what to expect if something goes wrong. My sister got some money refunded, but that's not always possible. It pays to take extra care when booking travel arrangements online.
