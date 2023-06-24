Why You Should Focus on Passive Income, Not a Side Hustle
KEY POINTS
- While a side hustle requires additional time and effort, passive income allows you to earn money while you sleep.
- When you generate passive income, you set up a stream of revenue that can keep earning for you long after the initial setup.
- With passive income, your earning potential is unlimited -- it's not limited by your physical presence or the number of hours in a day.
As the gig economy continues to flourish, more and more people are looking for ways to supplement their income outside of their day jobs. Two popular terms that have emerged are "side hustle" and "passive income." While they may seem interchangeable at first glance, there are some key differences that define each term. While both options can help you earn extra money, here is why you want to focus on passive income.
What's the difference?
A side hustle generally refers to a job or project you work on outside your 9-to-5 job. It typically involves actively earning money by performing a service or selling a product. Common examples include delivering food, online tutoring, or freelance writing.
Conversely, passive income requires an initial investment of time and/or money, but then can generate money with little or no ongoing effort from you. For example, rental property or investing in stocks can generate passive income.
Passive income offers more security
The problem with a side hustle is that it depends on your time and physical presence. You only have so many hours in a day and can only trade your time for money for so long. If you get sick, or if you need to take a break for any reason, your income source dries up.
Passive income, on the other hand, offers more security. Whether it's through rental properties, stock dividends, or a business that runs itself, passive income streams can continue to earn money for you even when you're not actively working.
Passive income offers more flexibility
Side hustles often require you to work during inconvenient hours or to accept work that doesn't align with your passions or long-term goals. On the other hand, passive income streams offer more flexibility.
Once you've set up your income source and established a system for maintaining it, you can enjoy more free time and more control over how you spend your energy. Passive income also gives you the freedom to pursue other ventures or projects that may not generate immediate income but could lead to greater wealth and satisfaction in the longer term.
Passive income can provide long-term wealth
While side hustles may offer immediate relief from financial stress, they often don't provide a sustainable path to long-term wealth. With passive income, however, you have the potential to build a portfolio of income streams that can continue to grow and provide steady wealth over time.
Whether it's through compound interest or by buying a rental property that appreciates in value, passive income can help you achieve your financial goals without continually trading your time for money. Best of all, you can add multiple passive income streams and create assets that you can potentially sell later.
Building your passive income portfolio
So, how do you go about building your own portfolio of passive income streams? The first step is to identify your strengths and interests. What do you enjoy working on or learning about? What skills or assets do you have that could be leveraged for passive income? Once you've identified your niches, it's time to start exploring the various strategies for earning passive income, such as:
- Investing in dividend-producing stocks
- Buying real estate to rent out
- Starting a business that can be automated
- Creating and selling digital products or courses
- Receiving royalties on properties such as books, music, or artwork
- Building a blog or website that generates revenue through ads or affiliate marketing
- High-yield savings accounts and CDs (While the returns may be relatively low, these financial instruments offer a secure way to earn passive income with minimal risk)
As you begin building your portfolio, it's important to remember that passive income takes time and effort to establish. You may not see immediate results, and it's important to stay patient and committed to the process.
Consider diversifying your revenue streams by establishing multiple sources of passive income. Even generating $25 from each source on a monthly basis can add up in the long run.
While side hustles may offer some short-term benefits, prioritizing passive income can provide greater financial security, flexibility, and long-term wealth. By identifying your niches and exploring the various strategies for building passive income streams, you can begin building a portfolio that allows you to enjoy more autonomy and financial freedom. Make no mistake -- it's still going to take discipline and hard work upfront. But the benefits of investing in a passive income stream could potentially outlast your active earning years and set you up for a more comfortable retirement.
