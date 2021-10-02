by Maurie Backman | Published on Oct. 2, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Before you sign up for 0% financing, keep this in mind.
Recently, my home's air conditioning system decided to break, without warning, on pretty much the hottest day of the year. Since the system was older, repairing it didn't make sense for my personal finances. I was pretty much forced to replace it with a new model -- at a price tag of roughly $7,000. I was really, really unhappy.
Thankfully, I happened to have the $7,000 available in my savings account to cover that expense. I make a point to set money aside for emergencies, because as a homeowner, I know that costly repairs can pop up at any time.
I almost didn't withdraw from my savings, because the air conditioning company offered me a deal that seemed good -- finance my new air conditioner at 0% over 24 months. With that offer, I could've taken on a monthly payment of around $300, which my incoming paychecks could cover without tapping into my savings. And since it was a 0% financing offer, I figured I had nothing to lose.
In the end, I paid for my replacement air conditioning system outright, using money from my savings. Here's why.
Tips and tricks from the experts delivered straight to your inbox that could help you save thousands of dollars. Sign up now for free access to our Personal Finance Boot Camp.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
You might assume that 0% finance offers are too good to be true. But for the most part, they're totally legitimate. It's not uncommon to get these offers to finance a purchase, whether it's furniture, a new car, or a home repair.
But before you sign up for a 0% finance offer, it pays to ask one key question -- is there a discount for paying outright?
Often, when companies offer 0% financing on an item or service, they build the cost of financing into the quote for the job. I was quoted around $7,200 to replace my air conditioner at first -- but that $7,200 assumed I'd finance the replacement unit.
When I asked about a discount for not financing my air conditioner, the quote dropped to about $6,900. That's still a lot of money. But since I had the cash in my savings account, and withdrawing that money wouldn't deplete my emergency fund, I figured it made more sense to pay for my air conditioner outright and save myself the $300.
This isn't to say that you always qualify for a discount if you forgo 0% financing and pay in one lump sum up front. But in some cases, you will enjoy some savings for paying outright. And that's why 0% financing offers don't always make sense.
If you don't have money in savings to cover a given expense, or you want to maintain more liquidity (meaning, you want to make sure you have plenty of access to cash), then 0% financing offers are often a good way to go. Say you're looking to buy furniture worth $5,000, and can finance it at 0% over two years. If you only have $7,000 in your savings account, you should probably sign up for the financing deal. If you don't, you'll leave yourself with a mere $2,000 in the bank to cover unplanned expenses.
But if, in that example, you have $25,000 in savings, you may want to pay for your furniture outright if you can get a discount. In that case, you'll still have $20,000 cash, and if that's enough to cover at least three full months of living expenses, you don't have to worry about taking a $5,000 withdrawal.
In my case, I'm glad I asked about paying up front for my air conditioner in exchange for a modest discount. While I'm unhappy that expense came my way, saving a little money on it made me feel better about the whole situation.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.