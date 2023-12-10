Will Costco Raise Grocery Prices in 2024?
KEY POINTS
- Groceries at Costco may cost more in the new year if food prices rise on a whole.
- Costco does what it can to keep its prices competitive, but that might cost you in another way.
- Buying in bulk is a good way to save on groceries in general.
One of the benefits of shopping at Costco is getting to save money on everything from electronics to apparel to household essentials. And a lot of people shop at Costco to spend less money on groceries.
But will grocery prices at Costco hold steady in the new year? Or should shoppers brace for an increase?
Food prices may rise in general
Costco doesn't operate in a bubble. So when food prices are up in general, Costco tends to raise its prices, too.
Meanwhile, The USDA anticipates a 2.9% increase in food prices in 2024. So based on that factor alone, it may be reasonable to assume that grocery prices at Costco are going to rise modestly the same way they might at just about any store.
That said, you may not see as steep an increase in Costco's grocery prices as you might at the supermarket. Why so?
Unlike supermarkets and big-box stores, Costco shopping isn't just open to everyone. Rather, you have to pay a membership fee to be able to walk in the door.
Meanwhile, Costco hasn't raised the cost of its membership fees since June 2017. Given that lengthy stretch, it's possible that Costco will opt to raise membership fees in 2024.
If that happens, Costco might be able to use the revenue it collects in membership fees to offset the cost of procuring inventory, groceries included. And if so, then we may not see such a notable uptick in the cost of groceries at Costco.
Buying in bulk can save you money -- if you do it right
While the cost of groceries at Costco may rise in the new year, the silver lining is that you could save a nice amount of money on your food bills in general by buying the right products in bulk. But this requires a bit of strategy, because if you overbuy in bulk and end up having to throw food away, you'll be wasting your money rather than saving it.
The primary question to ask yourself before buying any given Costco item in bulk is whether it's already an established staple in your household. You may be inclined to start buying berries in bulk if prices go up in 2024. But if your kids only eat berries sparingly, that's not necessarily the wisest choice.
Also, don't forget that while some bulk purchases may not make sense for your household alone, it could make financial sense to split a bulk haul with a neighbor or friends. So going back to our example, perhaps a bulk pack of strawberries is $5 at Costco but you only expect to eat half of it -- only half that amount is $4 at the regular supermarket. Finding a neighbor to split the bulk pack with may be a good solution.
All told, you may want to gear up for higher food costs in 2024 based on the USDA's projection. Costco may be able to shield its members from a notable uptick in grocery prices, but that may come at the expense of higher membership fees. However, if membership fees do rise, chances are we'll be looking at a small increase. And the savings you reap are likely to far outpace the uptick in membership fees.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.