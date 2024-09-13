You Can Shop at Costco Without a Membership. Here's Why You Shouldn't

Published on Sept. 13, 2024

Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman

Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

KEY POINTS

  • You can shop at Costco.com without a membership, but your purchases will cost you more.
  • You can tag along with a friend to the store, but paying for a membership could result in a better experience and bigger savings.

On Sept. 1, Costco raised the annual cost of its basic membership from $60 to $65, while the Executive membership fee rose from $120 to $130. These fee hikes aren't so substantial when you break them down on a monthly basis, but they may be prompting some members to think about canceling and find other ways to shop at Costco instead.

You should know that it's possible to shop at Costco without paying for a membership. First of all, anyone can place an order on Costco.com. And Costco still allows paying members to bring a guest with them to its warehouse club stores. So if you have a friend, neighbor, or family member you can shop with, you can save yourself the $65 or $130 a membership might otherwise cost.

But while you can get away with avoiding Costco's membership fee, paying could actually work to your advantage. Here are a few reasons why.

1. Online orders cost more

While you can place orders on Costco.com without a membership, you'll pay more. Costco imposes a 5% surcharge on non-member orders. The reason, per Costco, is "Our ability to offer low prices on brand-name items is due in large part to our membership program, which is designed to reward members for their loyalty."

If you only place the occasional order on Costco.com, then you may actually be saving money by not paying the membership fee. But if you order $2,000 worth of Costco products per year, your total surcharge will amount to $100. That's $35 more than the cost of a basic membership.

2. You'll get access to Costco's entire inventory

Much of Costco's inventory is available to non-members online, but certain items are designated as members-only. This means that if you don't pay for a membership, you won't be able to buy them.

Often, members-only items are from desirable brands -- brands you might pay a lot more for outside of Costco. In some cases, savings on a single item could cover your membership fee for the year.

3. You'll be contributing to a better shopping experience

Costco uses its membership fee revenue to offset its operating costs. And a big part of the reason Costco is able to offer up such affordable products and services is because it doesn't need to charge as much money on a per-item basis when it's collecting $65 or $130 per member each year.

If you sign up for Costco and pay your way in, you'll be contributing to the store's ability to improve its products, services, and prices. You and your fellow shoppers can benefit big time from that in the long run.

Even though Costco has been cracking down on non-members lately by installing scanners at the front of its stores for verification and limiting food court access to members only, it's possible to get into the store with someone else. And you can easily shop online as a non-member, too. But for the reasons above, it could pay to fork over the $65 or $130 and join Costco. You may find that it leads to big savings and a better experience.

Our Research Expert

Maurie Backman
Maurie Backman icon-button-linkedin-2x icon-button-twitter-2x

Maurie Backman is a personal finance writer covering topics ranging from Social Security to credit cards to mortgages. She also has an editing background and has hosted personal finance podcasts.

Related Articles

View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow
How Much Money Should You Keep in a Checking Account? Here's the Sweet Spot
Cole Tretheway

By: Cole Tretheway | Published on June 7, 2024

Americans had a median checking account balance of $2,800 in 2022. Find out whether that's enough money and how much you should have.
Learn What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Lyle Daly

By: Lyle Daly | Published on June 5, 2024

It's possible to overfund your savings account. Discover the drawbacks of doing this and how to better manage your money.
Costco's Executive Membership Is Free if You Do This
Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber | Published on June 5, 2024

Costco's Executive membership is $60 more than the basic membership, but if you spend at least $3,000 a year, you earn enough to cover the fee. Learn more here.
Here's What Happens When You Withdraw $10,000 From Your Bank Account
Lyle Daly

By: Lyle Daly | Published on June 4, 2024

Banks need to follow special rules for withdrawals of more than $10,000. Find out what to expect if you need to withdraw this much money.
Here's the Average Credit Score of Low-Income Americans
Lyle Daly

By: Lyle Daly | Published on June 4, 2024

Research has found a correlation between credit scores and income. Check out the surprising data on the average credit score for low-income Americans.
View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow