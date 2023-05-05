You Can Snag a Free Dunkin' Coffee Every Monday in May

What happened

Dunkin' is offering members of its rewards program the opportunity to score a free coffee every Monday in May. Through May 31, Dunkin' Reward members will be eligible for a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

So what

Last year, Dunkin' replaced its DD Perks program with its new Dunkin' Rewards program. That move was met with mixed reviews, as some Dunkin' fans felt the change made it harder to score fancier drinks for free. But the goal, said Dunkin', was to make it easier for members to rack up free food and beverages.

Meanwhile, Dunkin' has, over the past number of months, rolled out numerous promotions for Dunkin' Rewards members. And May's free coffee on Mondays offer is pretty enticing.

"Mondays in May promise to be anything but mundane, as Dunkin' Rewards is ready to perk up your week with a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with any purchase every Monday in May* – the perfect remedy for the Monday blues," said Dunkin' on its website.

Now what

Scoring a free coffee every Monday in May might save you between $10 and $15 this month, depending on the cost of Dunkin' where you live. In the New York metro area, for example, a large hot Dunkin' coffee costs $3.08. That may not seem like a ton of money at first, but at a time when everything is so expensive due to inflation, keeping that cash in your bank account is helpful.

Of course, ultimately, the best way to save money on coffee is to brew your own. And if money is tight and you already have credit card debt, then you should probably be skipping your daily Dunkin' run until your personal financial situation improves.

But if you're doing fine financially and your morning Dunkin' coffee is just the thing that gets you through the day, then you deserve to keep treating yourself. If you manage your paychecks wisely and spend more frugally in other expense categories, you can enjoy a daily store-bought coffee and still meet your savings goals.

Incidentally, Dunkin' is offering Rewards members some additional perks for the month of May, including a free medium iced coffee with any purchase and a $2 medium signature latte with any purchase. These are deals you may want to take advantage of while they last.