Your SNAP Benefits Could Be Delayed if the Government Shuts Down
KEY POINTS
- SNAP benefits will be paid in October, even if there is a government shutdown.
- If a shutdown lasts more than 30 days, it could delay SNAP payments in November.
- Try to put even a small amount of money aside to cushion yourself against late SNAP payments or other consequences of a shutdown.
Many SNAP recipients are looking forward to October. It marks the start of the new fiscal year and brings a slight increase to people's monthly food benefits. But now there's a catch. Before the start of each fiscal year, lawmakers in Washington need to pass certain spending bills. So far, that hasn't happened. And sadly, the political wrangling could have an impact on your SNAP and WIC payments.
How a shutdown could impact your food benefits
If Congress can't pass the necessary funding bills or some kind of stopgap measure before September 30, the government will shut down. A government shutdown would mean that many non-essential federal services would stop. Many federal workers will be sent home or work without pay.
Some benefits, such as Social Security, Medicaid, and veterans benefits, will still be paid during a shutdown. However, it would have a knock-on effect on all kinds of federal services, including the administration and payment of food benefits.
Here's what you need to know about WIC and SNAP:
- WIC: Women, infants, and children who receive extra assistance in buying nutritious food would be the first to feel the impact. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told reporters that in some states, WIC funding would run out "within a matter of days."
- SNAP: Vilsack says SNAP recipients should receive their increased October payment, but after that it could get sticky. "Now, if the shutdown were to extend longer than that, there would be some serious consequences to SNAP," he said.
According to the Committee for a Responsible Budget, the USDA is generally only allowed to make SNAP payments for 30 days after a shutdown begins. That's why people are worried about a prolonged shutdown. However, there are still ways authorities can keep the money flowing. For example, the Food Research & Action Center says there is a $6 billion contingency fund that could be used to fund SNAP in November.
How likely is a lengthy shutdown?
Before we get into the likelihood of a prolonged shutdown, it's worth pointing out that the government is still open. Lawmakers still have a few days to find a temporary solution or pass the necessary funding bills. Unfortunately, political analysts say this is unlikely to happen, but it really would be the best scenario.
Shutdowns have happened before. Sometimes they only last a day or two, which has limited impact. But others have dragged on for weeks, and that is when ordinary Americans start to feel the bite. The longest was in 2018, when the country went 34 days without a number of federal services.
For SNAP recipients worried about a lengthy shutdown, there are no easy answers. If the government does shut down next week, it's almost impossible to predict when it might reopen. Lawmakers will need to reach some agreements, and in the current political climate, consensus has been hard to come by.
That said, cooler heads may prevail. It hasn't been very long since I wrote articles on another potential political disaster -- the failure to raise the debt ceiling. That didn't happen. This shutdown may also yet be averted, or may prove to be short lived. The trick, as we navigate these uncertain waters, is to know what storms could be on the horizon and prepare for them as best we can.
How SNAP recipients can prepare for a government shutdown
It has been a difficult few years for low-income households. Inflation hit a lot of families hard. And the end of the pandemic-related extra food payments was yet another blow to people's bank account balances. I know it's hard, but if you are able to put even a small amount of money aside in October, it could ease the impact of any payment delays.
Here are some steps SNAP recipients might take:
- Get up to date with any admin: In the event of a shutdown, your local SNAP office may close or operate with fewer staff members. Act now if you have any queries or paperwork that needs processing.
- Prepare for a possible delay in your November SNAP payment: See if you can stretch your October SNAP dollars a little further and save some for November. If you're able to make some extra cash by working extra hours, that could also make a difference.
- Check for unused cash back rewards: If you've been using a cash back app to get rewards for your grocery shopping, November might be the time to cash out those rewards.
- Look for extra assistance: If you can't feed your family, find out what help you can get from local food pantries or soup kitchens. Anti-hunger NGOs are already gearing up for increased demand. Call United Way at 211 to find out about available support in your area.
Key takeaway
If you rely on SNAP benefits to keep food on the table, the idea of stretching your cash to accommodate yet another financial bump in the road may fill you with dread. It's beyond stressful and frustrating to feel like you have no financial wiggle room, especially if you're already struggling to keep on top of your bill payments.
The good news is that a government shutdown, even a prolonged one, won't last forever. Your November SNAP payment may be delayed, but it will arrive eventually. You should also receive slightly more SNAP money in October. If you can carry that extra cash (and perhaps a little more) over, it might be enough to see you through.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.