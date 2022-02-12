If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Christy Bieber | Published on Feb. 12, 2022
Don't make debt repayment harder than it needs to be by missing out on a money-saving opportunity.
Paying off debt can take a long time and require a lot of financial sacrifice. But there may be a way to make debt repayment both cheaper and easier. In many cases, taking out a personal loan to refinance and consolidate your debt could be just the ticket to lowering your costs and simplifying the repayment process.
Personal loans can help you reduce the total costs of repaying your debt if you are able to borrow money at an affordable interest rate and use the loan proceeds to pay off other creditors.
If you can qualify for a personal loan that has a lower rate than your current debt, refinancing with that personal loan is often a smart move. The lower the interest rate you pay, the less your creditor takes each month from your payment, even though you're not reducing your principal balance. With more of your money going toward principal, your balance falls faster even without making larger payments.
Refinancing using a personal loan can also allow you to merge multiple debts, giving you just one lender to pay instead of many. This eliminates a situation where you have to decide which loans to prioritize paying extra money to each month. Many people use a debt snowball method of paying back loans, which involves repaying smaller debts first in order to stay motivated, even if those debts are at higher rates. While there are psychological benefits to this strategy, it can mean debt payoff costs more in the end.
If you've refinanced multiple existing debts into a personal loan, you won't have to make the choice about what order to pay them off in -- and potentially cost yourself money if you choose the snowball approach. Instead, your one monthly payment will simply go toward reducing your total debt balance since all of your existing loans will be combined into one.
Refinancing debt using a personal loan can undoubtedly help you save in most situations, but that's not the case in every situation. This technique may not work for you if:
Outside of these situations, a personal loan is often a great tool to reduce debt payoff costs It's worth looking into whether this strategy could work for you.
The Ascent team vetted the market to bring you a shortlist of the best personal loan providers. Whether you're looking to pay off debt faster by slashing your interest rate or needing some extra money to tackle a big purchase, these best-in-class picks can help you reach your financial goals. Click here to get the full rundown on The Ascent's top picks.
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2022 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.