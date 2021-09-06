Personal loans can be a great source of financing. Their interest rates tend to be low compared to those of other kinds of debt. Borrowers also have a lot of freedom in how they use the money, and they can often access loan funds quickly. Some personal lenders allow you to borrow a lot, with loans as high as $100,000 available to qualified borrowers.

If you're considering a large loan, perhaps to fund home improvements or a major purchase, it's a good idea to see what your monthly payments might look like.

How much would the payments be on a $100,000 personal loan?

Since $100,000 is a lot of money, monthly payments for borrowing that much can be steep. Payments for a $100,000 loan vary depending on the interest rate, as well as how long it takes to pay back your loan.

The table below shows monthly payments for a $100,000 loan according to repayment time and interest costs.