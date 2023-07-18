Should You Tap Your Retirement Fund to Pay Off a HELOC?

Could CD Rates Hit 6% in July? If you haven't looked at CD rates in a while, get ready to fall out of your seat. Even after the Fed paused its series of interest rate hikes in June, APYs on CDs are still above 5%, with some inching closer to the 6% line. It's a good time to be a CD shopper, but will July be the month we see 6% CD rates?What might change for CDs in JulyThe biggest change for CDs could happen on July 26, when the Fed concludes its upcoming FOMC meeting and announces its next decision. If the Fed decides to raise the federal funds rate again by another quarter percentage, we could see a slight uptick in CD rates. In fact, even though that decision will come toward the end of the month, banks and financial institutions may decide to raise CD rates beforehand to draw in depositors in anticipation of the Fed's decision.To be clear, the federal funds rate doesn't decide CD rates, but the two typically move in tandem. That's because banks -- especially lesser-known financial institutions -- often compete by offering higher CD rates to attract depositors. Currently, short-term CD rates are clustering around 5%, with some lower than this and others higher, depending on terms and the CD issuer. NASA Federal Credit Union, for instance, is offering a 5.65% APY on a 9-month CD, while Bread Financial is offering 5.25% for a 1-year.Will the Fed hike the fund rate in July?While anything can change between now and July 26, it's looking like the Fed will resume its rate-hiking campaign soon.To recap, it's been almost 16 months since the Fed began hiking the federal funds rate at its fastest rising pace in 40 years. And though the economy looks quite different today than when inflation hit a 40-year high last June, the Fed still believes it has more fight ahead of it. Reportedly, 12 of the 18 Fed policymakers predict we'll see at least two more quarter-point hikes in 2023, with four more supporting at least one. That leaves only two policymakers (or roughly 11%) forecasting that rates will stay the same.To be fair, the 12-month inflation rate has been steadily falling and even dropped to 4% in May 2023. But because the Fed wants inflation to fall to 2% -- and because the economy is still holding itself together -- it might take more drastic action to get what it wants.CD shoppers: here's what to do nextIf you're patient, you can wait and see what the Fed decides on July 26.However, regardless of the Fed's decisions, today's CD rates still look really good. In fact, even if the Fed decided on two more quarter-point hikes this year, it's unlikely CD rates would grow at the same pace that they did over the last 16 months.Ultimately, if you're sure a CD is right for you, locking into one at today's rates would still leave you with a rate higher than May inflation. While I would love to see CD rates hit 6% in July, trying to time CDs at their peak might be a fool's errand and could result in forfeiting high interest. If anything, consider a short-term CD, like one lasting just three months. This would help you capture today's rates, while also giving you the potential to snag a different rate later this year.

What's the Average Net Worth for the Lower, Middle, and Upper Class? Lower class, middle class, and upper class are all widely used, but rarely defined terms. For some people, lower class means living in poverty, upper class means a life of luxury, and middle class is everyone else.Thanks to reports by the U.S. Census Bureau, we can get a much more accurate idea of what these terms mean financially. There are two reports that are useful here:Income in the United States: 2021 provides a breakdown of household income by quintile, so we can see the bottom 20% of incomes, the next 20%, and so on, up to the top 20%.The Wealth of Households: 2021 provides the median wealth of households at each income quintile.If you're interested in how much the typical household in each group is worth, how much money they make, and where your own personal finances land, you'll find the answer below.Average net worth for the lower classMedian net worth: $12,000Income: $28,007 or lessThe bottom 20% of earners make up the lower class. Household incomes top out at $28,007, which is well below the average U.S. income.This is a good time to clarify that these terms are only based on someone's current net worth and income. Many young adults and students will be in the lower class because they haven't had time to build their careers and net worth yet.Average net worth for the middle classThe middle class is a broad group of people, so it's separated into three categories: Lower middle class, middle class, and upper middle class. Here's the financial data for each one.Lower middle classMedian net worth: $61,260Income: $28,008 to $55,000The lower middle class consists of those in the 20th to 40th percentile of household income. That makes a sizable difference, as this group has a median net worth more than five times greater than that of the lower class.Middle classMedian net worth: $145,200Income: $55,001 to $89,744The middle class consists of those in the 40th to 60th percentile of household income. Their median net worth is nearly two and a half times that of the lower middle class.Upper middle classMedian net worth: $269,100Income: $89,745 to $149,131The upper middle class consists of those in the 60th to 80th percentile of household income. The median net worth is nearly double that of the middle class.Average net worth for the upper classMedian net worth: $805,400Income: $149,132 or moreThe top 20% of earners are the upper class. There's a significant difference in wealth for this group. Their median net worth is about three times that of the upper middle class and about 67 times more than that of the lower class.Does class matter?It's interesting to see what kind of net worth and income correspond to each class. Keep in mind though that these are just terms, and where your own numbers fall isn't really what matters.Net worth matters. It's one of the better ways to measure how you're doing financially. Over the course of your career, if your net worth is increasing, it's a sign you're managing your money well. Income also matters. You don't need to make a huge salary, but a high income certainly has its benefits.So, for your own financial health, it's a good idea to get into these financial habits:Spend less than you earn.Save and invest money every month.Contribute to retirement accounts.Look for opportunities to increase your income.These habits will all grow your net worth and potentially your income, meaning they could help you move up in "class." But being part of the middle class, the upper middle, or the upper class isn't the point. What matters is managing your own finances well, so you're comfortable and happy with where you're at.

Dollar Tree Rolling Prices Back to $1 What happenedDollar Tree branched away from its trademark $1 dollar pricing at the end of 2021, when it pushed prices of the vast majority of products up to $1.25. That's about to change again. According to Winsight, the company told its annual investor conference it plans to bring the cost of 300 or 400 products back to $1. It's also looking to roll out a mix of price points at $3, $4, and even $5.So whatIncreasing numbers of shoppers have turned to dollar stores to save money in the face of rising prices. On the face of it, Dollar Tree's moves could be good for Americans' bank accounts. But without knowing which items will be affected, it is hard to know how much it will benefit consumers.Reverting to $1 for certain products could reduce costs. Selling more items at higher price points may let it broaden its selection while still retaining competitive prices. Particularly as the retailer is aggressively expanding its frozen and refrigerated food options, which can often be a good money-saving option.Now whatDollar stores can be a great way to reduce your grocery costs. The trick is to know which items offer the best value and be prepared to shop around -- dollar stores tend to stock a limited range of items.Here are some tips to getting the most out of dollar stores:Don't assume dollar stores always cost less: Low prices make it easy to get carried away in a dollar store. Price comparisons can still be worthwhile, especially on branded products. The Krazy Coupon Lady says it found brand-name products at Walmart for 60% less than in Dollar Tree.Compare like with like: Dollar stores sometimes shrink the sizes of products to keep costs low. Don't be fooled by the sticker price alone -- look at the price per 100g or price per 100ml to get a realistic picture.Stack your discounts and rewards: Several cash back apps work with Dollar Tree and similar stores, as do certain coupons. If you have a rewards credit card, you can also use it to earn points. Stacking discounts and rewards can add up and save you money at checkout.Check the labels: Pay attention to sell-by dates on your dollar store purchases. One of the consequences of having fewer people on staff is that products that are past their expiration date might get left on the shelves.Doing at least some of your shopping at stores like Dollar Tree may save you money. And bringing some of its products back to $1 could ease the pressure on your wallet -- as long as the package sizes don't shrink alongside the price tags.

Costco Is Selling a New Snack and Fans Are Loving It If you're a self-proclaimed big-time snacker, then a Costco membership can be both a blessing and a curse. On the positive side, buying snacks at Costco could mean racking up a lower credit card tab in the process compared to doing your snack shopping at a big-box store or a regular supermarket. On the less positive side, if you tend to have trouble with portion control, buying a bag containing 27 servings of potato chips probably isn't the best way to go.But either way, you have to hand it to Costco -- its selection of snacks is quite impressive. And recently, Costco added a new item to its lineup that fans are already raving about.How does a bag of Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers sound to you?If you're a hard core salty snack lover who doesn't tend to dabble in chocolate, then this latest Costco offering may not appeal to you. But if you're someone with a major sweet tooth, then you may want to head over to your local Costco store and see if Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers have hit the shelves.Eat This, Not That! reports that Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are the latest snack to make an appearance at Costco, and they've gotten their share of positive reviews so far. If you're not sure what these entail, imagine your basic animal cracker covered in peanut butter and then smothered in milk chocolate.Initial customer reviews say that this new product is "extremely addictive" and "amazing." So that's pretty encouraging to hear.You have options outside of CostcoSome Costco food product offerings are exclusive to the warehouse club giant itself. That doesn't happen to be the case with Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, though. You can find them at other major retail chains like Target and Walmart.But if you want to save money in the course of trying out Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, then it pays to head over to Costco if you already have a membership. Chances are, you'll be able to snag these at a lower price point on a per-ounce basis.Of course, you'll also generally be limited to buying a bulk-size bag. And again, that's a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you want to look at it.But if you want to reduce your chances of consuming a bulk pack of Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers in one sitting, when you bring your bag home, flip it over to see how many individual portions it's supposed to contain. From there, divide your goodies up into individual snack bags and bust them out one at a time.Unlike Costco bakery items, which generally have a limited shelf life and have to be consumed quickly or otherwise stored in the freezer, these Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers should have more staying power. That said, fans report that they're delicious frozen, so you may want to stick them in your freezer regardless. That way, they'll really last as long as you want them to.