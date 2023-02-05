Want to Save Money on Groceries at Aldi? 5 Tips for First-Time Shoppers

These tips will help first-time Aldi shoppers prepare for their first visit to the budget-friendly store.

Key points While many of us are used to paying higher prices for groceries and household essentials, we continue searching for the best deals.

Budget-friendly stores like Aldi can help you save money.

First-time shoppers should bring reusable bags, prepare for a no-frills experience, and keep a quarter on hand for their shopping cart. Check out our pick for Best Cash Back Card of 2022

Due to rising food costs, many shoppers are finding creative ways to stretch their money further. If you don't like how much you've been spending at the grocery store checkout line, it may be time to shop at a budget-friendly retailer like Aldi. This store is known for its low prices, and you don't need a membership to shop there. Are you ready to pay less to fill up your grocery cart? Check out these helpful tips for first-time Aldi shoppers.

1. Prepare for a no-frills shopping experience

When you walk into your local Aldi store, you'll notice it looks different from many other grocery stores. The company keeps operating costs lower by providing a no-frills experience. Doing this helps keep its product costs affordable so customers can get great deals.

What's different at Aldi? You'll notice that only a few staff members work each shift, and most products are stored in the cardboard boxes they come in rather than being removed and neatly stacked on the shelves. If you're looking to fill your fridge without draining your checking account balance, Aldi is the place to shop. But expect the unexpected.

2. Keep a quarter in your wallet

Aldi keeps its grocery carts chained together. You'll need to place a quarter into the cart lock to "unlock" it. After shopping, you can return your cart by connecting it to the chain and you'll get your quarter returned. This practice encourages shoppers to return their carts and helps minimize extra work for employees. Keeping a spare quarter stashed in your wallet or car is a good way to be prepared for your weekly Aldi run.

3. Bring reusable shopping bags

When we mentioned a no-frills experience, we weren't kidding. You're responsible for bagging your grocery bags at the checkout aisle when you shop at Aldi. After you check out, you can roll your cart to the bagging area and bag up your groceries. Bringing reusable bags is best.

If you forget your bags, you can purchase them at Aldi for an extra fee. To save money and recycle, some customers take the empty cardboard boxes found around the store and use them to transport their groceries. This is allowed. However, the best hack I've seen is to keep an empty laundry basket in your car to easily transport your groceries from the store to your home.

4. Use the weekly sales flier to plan your shopping trip

If you want to maximize your savings, don't forget to pay attention to what's on sale each week. Aldi has a weekly flier available on its website. You can plan your shopping trip before you arrive at the store to take advantage of the best deals. Make sure you don't forget your list!

5. Aldi has a generous return policy

Aldi has a fantastic return policy. If you buy a product and don't like it or it's not what you expected, you can return it. The company's Twice As Nice Guarantee covers most products. Here's how it works: If you're unsatisfied with a purchase, you can return it, and Aldi will replace the item and refund you. This generous policy can help you waste less money.

You can find great deals if you know where to shop

If you're following a strict budget while you work on personal finance goals, you're not alone. Food and living costs are more expensive than in years past, but that doesn't mean you can't score a great deal. Shopping at stores like Aldi can help you save more money.