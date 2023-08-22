What Are the Monthly Payments on a $10,000 Personal Loan?

Published on Aug. 22, 2023

Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber

Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

KEY POINTS

  • The monthly payments on a $10,000 personal loan are determined by two primary factors: interest rate and payoff timeline.
  • A longer payoff timeline results in a lower monthly payment but higher total costs over time.
  • A lower interest rate can reduce the amount you have to pay for your loan.

Check out our picks for the best personal loans

Personal loans can be a versatile and flexible way to borrow money. Typically, when you take out a personal loan, the lender just deposits the money in your checking account. You can do whatever you want with it once you have it.

Of course, you will have to pay back all you borrowed. So, before you move forward with taking out a personal loan, you'll need to consider the monthly costs you'll incur. If you are thinking about a $10,000 personal loan, here's what you can expect.

Here's the monthly payment if you borrow $10,000

There's not just one answer to the question of how much a monthly payment on a $10,000 personal loan will be because there are actually two factors that impact it:

Featured offers: compare interest rates for the best personal loan options here

  • Your interest rate
  • The repayment timeline

For example, the table below shows what your monthly payments would be at different interest rates with different repayment terms if you borrowed $10,000. It also shows total interest costs over time. This includes an 11.48% rate, which is the national average for personal loan rates as of July 10, 2023 according to the Federal Reserve.

Interest Rate 2-Year Repayment Timeline 5-Year Repayment Timeline 7-Year Repayment Timeline
7.00% $448 per month, $745.42 in total interest $198 per month, $1,880.72 in total interest $151 per month, $2,677.85 in total interest
11.48% $468 per month, $1,239.44 in total interest $220 per month, $3,189.54 in total interest $174 per month, $4,595.72 in total interest
15.00% $485 per month, $1,636.80 in total interest $238 per month, $4,273.96 in total interest $193 per month, $6,209.27 in total interest
Data source: Author calculations using personal loan calculator.

As you can see, there's a huge difference in monthly payment costs and total costs based on your interest rate as well as the time it takes you to repay your loan.

And there's a tradeoff to be made. If you want lower monthly payments, you're going to have to accept higher costs over time. If you would prefer to be debt free sooner and pay less over time, you'll have to pay more each month.

Keeping your borrowing costs down is often the best approach

When it comes to taking out a personal loan, your goal should typically be to find a loan that provides the lowest total borrowing costs over time while still being affordable.

You don't want to make your payment so high that you risk defaulting. But you should choose the loan with the shortest payoff timeline that you can comfortably afford. This way you can become debt free faster. Plus keeping borrowing costs down means you send less money to the lender and keep more in your pocket. So, take a close look at your budget. If you can make a higher payment work without unsustainable sacrifice, choose the loan with the shorter payoff time.

Aside from picking a shorter loan term, you'll also want to do all you can to get a loan at the lowest possible interest rate. This can make a huge impact on your payments without any downsides. To get the best rate, you can:

  • Shop around among different lenders. Get online quotes from banks, credit unions, and online lenders to see which offers you the most affordable loan. You'll need to input some basic information about how much you want to borrow and even your Social Security number, but many lenders will give you a quote without a hard credit check so you can compare your options. Try to get quotes from at least three lenders so you can get a good idea of what rates are available to you.
  • Try to improve your credit before borrowing. Making extra monthly payments to reduce other debts can help you do that. You can free up the funds to do so by giving up a meal or two out for a few months or picking up a side gig for a few hours a week. Or you can try writing a goodwill letter to ask creditors to voluntarily remove negative information from your credit record.
  • Consider a cosigner. If someone with better credit or more income will agree to share legal responsibility for your personal loan, you can often get a better rate.

If you take these steps, ideally your $10,000 personal loan will be affordable for you both monthly and over time.

Our Research Expert

Christy Bieber
Christy Biebericon-button-linkedin-2x

Christy Bieber is a personal finance and legal writer with more than a decade of experience. Her work has been featured on major outlets including MSN Money, CNBC, and USA Today.

Related Articles

View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Natasha Gabrielle

By: Natasha Gabrielle | Updated - First published on Jan. 18, 2023

Cash-reporting rules can impact you. 
This Is How Much Money You Can Make with $20K in a High-Yield Savings Account
Natasha Etzel

By: Natasha Etzel | Updated - First published on Aug. 15, 2023

That's $4,923.64 -- nearly an additional $5,000 earned in five years, assuming the APY doesn't change. However, APYs can and do change, so your APY likely won't stay at the same rate for five years.Earn more interest with no extra workConsidering the rates offered, now is an excellent time to open a high-yield savings account. By stashing your cash in a bank account with a higher APY, you can earn more interest without doing any work. Most bank accounts take only a few minutes to open, so it's worth the effort. You can improve your personal finances by boosting your bank account balance with earned interest.
5 Things to Buy at the Dollar Store Instead of the Supermarket
Robin Hartill, CFP

By: Robin Hartill, CFP | Updated - First published on Aug. 4, 2023

If you're looking to trim fat from your budget, shopping at dollar stores may be a good place to start. The days when everything at a dollar store actually cost $1 are gone, but you can still score steep discounts.You probably won't be able to replace supermarket shopping entirely with your local dollar store, as dollar stores tend to have sparse selections of fresh groceries, particularly produce. But you can easily shave money from your grocery total if you buy these five things at the dollar store instead of the supermarket.1. Baking mixesDollar stores usually have a wide selection of mixes for baked goods like cake, muffins, and brownies. They're often priced around $1 and tend to have a long shelf life, so you can stock up on a variety of flavors and keep them in your pantry.When you need a last-minute treat for a birthday party, bake sale, or potluck, you can quickly whip up a batch of goodies.2. Spices and seasoningsSpices and seasonings are notoriously expensive, so stocking up on the basics like oregano, chili powder, basil, and thyme at the dollar store is a good way to save money on groceries.One thing to keep in mind, though: Many shoppers report that the per-ounce prices on spices at discount grocery stores like Aldi or Walmart are actually cheaper, as dollar store products often come in smaller containers. But if you're looking to stock your pantry with the basics, the dollar store can be a good starting point.3. Frozen fruits and vegetablesFrozen fruits and vegetables maintain almost all the health benefits of fresh produce -- and research shows that they may contain even more vitamins and nutrients than their pricier counterparts. While the dollar store usually isn't a good place to find fresh fruits and veggies, it often has a decent selection of frozen produce.One popular option is Dollar Tree's Smoothie Starters, which contain a mix of fruits and veggies -- like strawberries, bananas, kiwis, and spinach -- that you can easily blend into a smoothie.4. Food storage itemsWhether you're meal prepping or trying to make the most of leftovers, having a solid set of food storage items can help you stop wasting money. Dollar stores often have a good selection of name-brand storage items, including plastic containers, jars, and food storage bins.The best part: Dollar store containers are up to a third cheaper than you'd find at your regular supermarket, which is great news for your personal finances.5. CandyIf you have a sweet tooth, you don't want to miss the candy aisle at the dollar store. Many dollar stores carry name-brand candies for way cheaper than grocery stores. Many families report that they like to hit the dollar store to buy candy before going to the movies or before a road trip. Dollar store candy can also be a good option for stocking stuffers or party favors.However, if you're buying a large amount of candy -- say for Halloween or Easter -- you'll often get a better deal at a warehouse club, like Costco.How to save money at the dollar storeWhile everything is priced at a few bucks or less at the dollar store, that doesn't necessarily mean the prices are a bargain. Here are a few tips for saving money at the dollar store.Compare per-ounce prices. Dollar stores may be more expensive than grocery stores when you compare items on a per-ounce basis, since the sizes are often smaller. That may be fine for items that you don't use often or if you're a one-person household, but you may be better off shopping at a warehouse club or discount grocer if you have a large household.Check expiration dates. Because dollar stores have lower staffing levels than major supermarkets, there are fewer employees checking expiration dates. Be extra vigilant about checking sell-by dates at dollar stores, as you'll waste money if you load up on items that are about to go bad.Avoid impulse buying. Dollar stores are a good place to stock up on pantry staples, but they may also tempt you to add a bunch of unnecessary items to your cart, like candles, cheap decorations, and toys for kids. There's nothing wrong with the occasional splurge, but if saving money is the goal, make a shopping list and stick to it.Whether you're shopping at a dollar store or a regular grocery store, consider taking advantage of credit card perks by using a grocery credit card or a rewards credit card that earns cash back or travel points. Combining your savings at the dollar store with credit card rewards could give a big boost to your bottom line, provided that you pay the balance in full each month.
SNAP Benefits Will Increase in 2024. Here's How Much a Family of 4 Will Receive
Emma Newbery

By: Emma Newbery | Updated - First published on Aug. 7, 2023

Are SNAP benefits enough?A monthly payment of $973 for a household of four equates to around $8 per person per day. While SNAP benefits aren't designed to cover everything, it isn't easy to feed a family on around $2.66 per person per meal. Indeed, research from the Urban Institute showed that the maximum benefits often don't cover a family's food costs. "Amid inflation, SNAP benefits did not cover the cost of a meal in 99 percent of counties in 2022," said the report.The new benefit amount -- a monthly increase of $34 for a household of four -- is roughly in line with cost-of-living increases measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Its latest Consumer Price Index figures show that the cost of all items in June, 2023 was up 3% over the year before. However, inflation does not impact all aspects of life equally.The BLS data also shows that food at home increased by 5.7% year over year. The new SNAP benefits do not match this. Hypothetically, a 5.7% increase in benefits for a family of four would mean a new monthly payment of $992, rather than the planned $973.In addition, this year brought the end of the pandemic-era emergency food benefits throughout the country. According to CBPP calculations, this meant the average person received about $90 a month less in SNAP benefits. Even factoring in the increased SNAP benefit amount, many households have seen a significant drop in their food benefit amount, and the revised 2024 payments will do little to close this gap.How to make your SNAP benefits go furtherIt can take time and energy to provide healthy food for your family on a strict budget. The challenge is that in a busy household, time and energy are also limited resources. Even so, if you can carve out some time to plan your grocery-shopping trip, it can make a big difference.Here are some ways you might stretch your SNAP benefits a little:Use cash back apps and coupons: Look for cash back apps that work in stores that take your EBT card. You'll usually need to download an app and then scan your receipt after you've been to the store. Pay attention to coupons, whether in store or online as these can often carry hefty discounts.Always shop with a list: Planning your food shopping is one of the best ways to reduce costs. Even more so if you use a cash back app or coupons. Check what offers are available on items you normally buy before you go shopping. Mark the items that qualify for rewards or discounts on your list, so you don't miss them when you're shopping.Look for double up programs: There are Double Up Food Bucks or other programs in various states that essentially give you two for one on all produce at participating farmers markets and stores. It's a great way to get more fruit and vegetables for your SNAP dollars.Buy in bulk and batch cook: It isn't always easy to find the extra cash for bulk buying when you're eking out every cent. However, if you can manage it, you may be able to save both money and time. You might, for example, batch cook a stew and freeze portions for future meals.Unfortunately, food insecurity still impacts many American households. If you don't have enough money to feed your family this month, look for additional help. Find out what food pantries and soup kitchens are operating in your area on which days, and whether you'll need to present any documents. Call United Way at 211 for information about assistance programs in your area.
Here's How Verizon Customers Can Get NFL Sunday Ticket for Free
Natasha Etzel

By: Natasha Etzel | Updated - First published on Aug. 11, 2023

We're less than one month away from the official start of the regular NFL season. If you want to make sure you don't miss any of the action, you may want to consider subscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket. And if you don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a subscription, this deal is for you.Verizon has a money-saving promotion allowing eligible customers to get a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket for this season. Here's how to get ready for game day.Save $449 by getting NFL Sunday Ticket for freeThe regular price for a one-season subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket purchased through Youtube is $449. With this service, football fans can catch Sunday afternoon NFL regular season games that aren't broadcast in their local area. That's a lot of money to spend to watch Sunday afternoon football games at home on your big screen.But some new and existing Verizon customers can get a free 2023–2024 NFL football season subscription. Here are a few ways you can quality for a free subscription:Become a new Verizon mobile customer, make an eligible phone purchase, and enroll in an Unlimited Plus plan.Be a current Verizon mobile customer, make an eligible phone upgrade, and upgrade to an Unlimited Plus plan or add a new line to your Unlimited Plus plan.Become a new Verizon Home Internet customer and sign up for a Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus, or LTE Home Plus plan.This deal could be worthwhile if you've considered paying for an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. You can watch more football games and keep more money in your checking account. Already a Verizon customer but not interested in a new phone or a mobile plan upgrade? You can get a $100 discount on an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.If you plan to take advantage of this promotion, review all offer terms and conditions first to know what to expect. It's also a good idea to compare each eligible Verizon plan's cost to ensure the plan fits your budget. You want to make sure you can afford the expense.Here's another way to save on the cost of NFL Sunday TicketWant to sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket without paying the $449 price tag? There's another way to get a good deal so you don't spend more than necessary on this expense. Through Aug. 19, you can get a discount when you sign up for this service through YouTube. Instead of paying $449, you'll pay $399 for an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription for the upcoming season. You could get access to more games and stash the $50 you saved in a high-yield savings account.Look for ways to save money on streaming servicesBefore entering your credit card details while signing up for a new-to-you streaming service, check to see if you qualify for any discount opportunities. Promotions like the ones mentioned above can allow you to access new streaming content without overspending.Every bit of money saved adds up and makes a difference. Check out our free personal finance resources for additional ways to save money on everyday expenses.
View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow