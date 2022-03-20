If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Christy Bieber | Published on March 20, 2022
Your choice of loan terms will impact your finances, so be sure to find the right fit for you.
If you're taking out a personal loan, you'll have to make some big decisions. One of the most important is how long your loan repayment term should be.
In many cases, opting for a shorter payoff period makes your loan cheaper -- but there are times when you may want to consider a longer repayment timeline. Here's why taking more time to pay off your loan could sometimes be the better financial choice.
Taking a personal loan with a longer repayment term is the best choice in situations where you need your monthly payments to be lower. See, when you cut down the time it will take to repay your debt, you save money in the long run. But the price of this savings is that each monthly payment goes up -- sometimes substantially.
Here's an example of a five-year $10,000 loan:
|Loan Amount
|$10,000
|Loan Term
|5 years
|Interest Rate
|6%
|Monthly Payment
|$193
|Total Interest
|$1,599.68
Now, here's an example of a 10-year $10,000 loan:
|Loan Amount
|$10,000
|Loan Term
|10 years
|Interest Rate
|7%
|Monthly Payment
|$116
|Total Interest
|$3,933.02
In the first example, your estimated monthly payment would be $193 and your total interest over time would be $1,599.68. In the second example, your monthly payment would be just $116 -- but you'd end up with interest costs of $3,933.02 over time.
Now, in an ideal world, you'd want to take the loan that costs you less in interest. But that loan would also cost you about $77 more per month.
Sometimes, coming up with that extra $77 could be undesirable or even impossible. And if that's the case, you'd be better off opting for the loan with the longer payoff time even though it would cost you more in the end.
Here are a few scenarios when you might want that longer payoff timeline:
It's important to remember that even if you do choose the loan with the longer payoff time, you always have the option to make larger payments when you can afford to. This could help you reduce the added interest cost you're taking on and make payoff cheaper -- as long as you make certain that you aren't going to be hit with prepayment penalties.
The key is that the longer payoff term could provide the flexibility you need if you must take out a personal loan and are worried that higher monthly payments could cause financial challenges.
