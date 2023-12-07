This $10 Amazon Phone Accessory Saved Me Hundreds of Dollars
KEY POINTS
- When buying new technology like an expensive cellphone, consider how to protect your investment.
- A screen protector can be an affordable way to protect your cellphone from damage.
- Getting a rewards credit card with cellphone protection perks could provide you with hundreds of dollars in savings if you need to repair or replace your phone in the future.
This spring, I decided to upgrade my phone, and I purchased a brand-new iPhone 14 Pro. Since I'm very clumsy, I immediately bought some accessories to protect my investment from the many drops it would likely endure throughout its lifetime.
A few weeks ago, I thought one drop significantly damaged my screen. But luckily, the screen protector I had purchased for less than $10 saved the day. Here's how much money I saved by not having to get my screen replaced.
Ailun 3 Pack Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max
Great for: iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Works For iPhone 14 Pro Max 2022
- Night shooting function: specially designed iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7 Inch display 2022
- It is 100% brand new, precise laser cut tempered glass, exquisitely polished. 0.33mm ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector provides sensor protection, maintains the original response sensitivity and touch, bringing you a good touch experience.
- Easiest Installation
- 99.99% High-definition clear hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating protects against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints
Phone accessories can protect your phone from damage
After spending hundreds of dollars (or $1,100, as I did) on a new cellphone, the last thing you probably want to do is spend more money on additional accessories. But spending money on quality phone accessories can save you money in the long run.
Immediately after ordering my iPhone 14 Pro, I purchased a phone case and a two-pack of screen protectors. I knew that, realistically, my phone would experience some near-fatal accidents. As it turns out, I wasn't wrong about that.
Less than eight months after buying my phone, I dropped it screen-first onto my living room's hardwood floor. I picked it up and was sad to see what appeared to be a sizable screen crack. I was leaving for a trip to London a couple of weeks later, so I decided that it wasn't something that needed to be urgently fixed, and went about my everyday routine.
While traveling with my sister, she suggested that the screen protector was likely what was damaged, not the phone screen itself. After returning home, I carefully removed the screen protector. She was correct -- there was zero damage to my iPhone.
Even better, I had a second screen protector at home ready to put on my phone after removing the damaged one. It turns out that was a very worthwhile Amazon purchase. It only cost me $9.47 to safeguard my iPhone's screen.
Here's how much money I saved
Since I anticipated needing to repair my screen, I had previously researched how much an iPhone screen repair would cost me. Getting the screen fixed at an official Apple store would cost me $329, since I don't have AppleCare coverage.
Luckily, I have a credit card with cellphone protection benefits. I carry the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card in my wallet, which offers up to $1,000 per claim in cellphone protection against covered theft or damage. This is the second time I've used this card perk during the five years I've had it -- and I'm shocked I haven't had to use it more often.
I'm eligible for cellphone protection coverage if I pay my bill with my credit card. I can make up to three claims within a 12-month period. But when I make a claim, I have to pay a $100 deductible. I also pay taxes on any repair or replacement costs.
So, based on my estimations, I would have paid around $125 to repair my phone screen if I had to use this coverage. If I hadn't had it, I would have paid about $350 in total to get it repaired by Apple. I lucked out big time after having only paid $9.47 for screen protectors.
Take extra steps to protect expensive purchases
When buying expensive items like laptops, cellphones, and household appliances, it can be worthwhile to pay a little extra to protect your purchases. That may mean purchasing a protection plan in case of damage or accessories to keep your device safe.
It's also wise to review what benefits your rewards credit cards offer. You may have benefits like cellphone protection that could help you keep more money in your checking account. If you're looking for a new credit card with valuable perks, check out our list of the best credit cards.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.