5 Things Small Business Owners Can Learn From 'Shark Tank'

7 Amazing Costco Buys for Under $20 In my house, we're always looking for ways to save money on groceries without sacrificing the quality of our meals. So for us, one of the main personal finance appeals of Costco is the ability to get quality store-brand items at a good price.At the same time, Costco's deals are only deals if they're for things we can use up before it goes bad. Here are some of the best deals under $20 worth picking up on your next Costco grocery run.1. Kirkland Signature butter: $10.99 to $11.99Whether you're smearing it on bread or adding it to baked goods, the quality of your butter can make a big difference. Costco offers several varieties of Kirkland Signature butter, including organic and grass-fed options:Grass fed: $10.99 for four 8 oz. packagesSalted butter quarters: $11.79 for four 1 lb. packagesUnsalted butter quarters: $11.79 for four 1 lb. packagesOrganic salted butter quarters: $11.99 for two 1 lb. packages2. Kirkland Signature Colombian Supremo coffee: $19.99A lot of coffee drinkers would rather pay more than drink bad coffee. Thankfully, the Costco house brand is known for its quality products -- coffee included. A 3-pound package of the popular Colombian Supremo comes in just under $20. If you assume an average of 30 cups of coffee per pound, then you're looking at 90 cups of coffee per package at about $0.22 per cup. Compare that to, say, a $3 cup at a coffee shop -- or even a $1 cup at a fast food joint -- and you can add a few hundred bucks a year to your bank account.3. Kirkland Signature sharp cheddar cheese: $16.99In my family, cheese goes on just about everything, so we go through it at a good clip. Costco's Kirkland Signature shredded sharp cheddar cheese comes in 2.5-pound bags, and you can get two of them for $16.99. That'll get you through a lot of taco nights.4. Kirkland Signature frozen chicken tenderloins: $17.99Boneless, skinless chicken tenders are a great choice for all kinds of dishes, from battered and fried to grilled and chucked in a salad. A 6-pound bag of Kirkland Signature frozen chicken tenders will cost you just $17.99, or around $3 a pound. They can even be cooked from frozen, with no need to thaw.5. Kirkland Signature plant-based milks: $8.59 to $16.89Despite the "controversy" about the milk moniker, plant-based milks are more popular than ever. Costco's Kirkland Signature line has a few different kinds, all at a pretty good price:Vanilla Soy: $16.89 for twelve 32 oz. cartonsOrganic oat: $11.99 for six 32 oz. cartonsUnsweetened almond: $12.99 for twelve 32 oz. cartonsOrganic unsweetened vanilla almond: $8.59 for six 32 oz. cartons6. Kirkland Signature organic maple syrup: $12.99Real maple syrup kicks that synthetic stuff's rear end. But it's a lot more expensive at the regular grocery store. Costco's Kirkland Signature organic 100% Pure Grade A Amber Rich maple syrup can be found for just $12.99 per liter in store. While you'll probably want to put this stuff on everything, you don't have to hurry to get through it. Properly stored, maple syrup has a more or less indefinite shelf life.7. Kirkland Signature honey: $15.99 to $16.99 Few things compare to quality honey on your biscuits or in your tea. The specific types of honey in your local club may vary, but in general, you can find:Kirkland Signature Wild Flower Honey: $16.99 for one 5 lb. containerKirkland Signature organic raw honey: $15.99 for three 24 oz. bear-shaped containersEven if you don't go through honey very quickly, it's worth a buy from Costco. It essentially never goes bad (when stored properly), so your honey will keep as long as it takes.Don't forget your rewards cardWhile Costco is already full of deals, you can boost your savings by making sure to grab your favorite rewards credit card. Just don't forget that Costco only accepts Visa credit cards!Writer's Note: These prices were accurate for my local club at the time of writing, but prices may vary depending on your region or time of year. Some of these items may be available online for delivery, but Costco charges a significant upcharge -- on top of the delivery fee -- for online orders, so those prices will be much higher.

5 Amazing Costco Items You Won't Find at Other Stores For some households, investing in a Costco membership is worthwhile. The famous warehouse club sells most of its grocery and household items in bulk, which can result in significant savings for shoppers on a budget. If you've never shopped at Costco, you may be surprised at the variety of available products. Some items sold here aren't sold at other retailers, so make sure you don't miss out on these winning finds at your local Costco club.1. $1.50 hot dog and soda comboIs there anything better than a satisfying snack after a busy afternoon filling your shopping cart? Costco is well-known for its affordable food court finds. One popular treat that makes for an easy and cheap lunch is Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. You won't find a deal this good at your local grocery store, but you can enjoy this cheap lunch at your local Costco.2. Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oilWhile you can find olive oil at most grocery stores, not all olive oil available is high-quality or sold at a price that won't drain your checking account. But Costco's Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil is a favorite among Costco shoppers. Celebrity chef Samin Nosrat, host of Netflix's Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, recommends this essential kitchen staple. You can get a 2-liter bottle at your local Costco for less than $20.3. Pumpkin pieCostco is known for this favorite seasonal find: pumpkin pie. This tasty treat is available in the bakery section beginning in the fall and through the winter holidays. The ready-to-enjoy pie consists of more than three pounds of goodness for $5.99. In a fall 2022 post in the r/Costco subreddit, user ouchmytounge shared a photo of a line going out the door at their local club. The crowd of shoppers were waiting for this fan favorite! You won't find this exact creation elsewhere, so it's the perfect item to bring to this year's Thanksgiving potluck.4. Rotisserie chickenAnother deal that Costco is known for is its rotisserie chicken. The warehouse club sells an entire rotisserie chicken for $4.99. Whether you plan to make chicken salad, shredded chicken tacos, or add the meat to soup for a more hearty, filling meal, this is a great price to pay for an easy meal. Finding a rotisserie chicken this cheap at your local grocery stores will be difficult.5. Kirkland Signature organic pure maple syrupCalling all breakfast lovers! Another Costco favorite you won't find at other stores is the Kirkland Signature organic pure maple syrup. Whether you're a fan of brunch, add maple syrup to your morning bowl of oatmeal, or use maple syrup as a sugar substitute, this high-quality, 100% pure maple syrup won't break your budget. A 33.8-ounce bottle costs less than $15.A warehouse club membership could save you moneyIf you want to reduce your grocery spending, consider investing in a warehouse club membership. Joining a club like Costco may help you stay on budget as you shop. Plus, you can try some of the finds mentioned above. Costco membership prices range from $60 to $120 annually. For additional ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.

7 Amazing Sam's Club Buys Under $10 We all love the shock and awe of huge discounts, such as when you can save hundreds on living room furniture or get a half-priced gazebo. But it's not those outsized deals that make warehouse stores like Sam's Club such a great personal finance choice for so many families.No, that comes down to the solid savings on all our everyday necessities. Because, in the long run, shaving a few bucks off dinner each night will add up to way more money in your bank account than the occasional big score on furniture.With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best deals you can find under $10 at your local Sam's Club.1. Member's Mark spices: $3.68 to $9.98There are a lot of low-cost ways to improve your home cooking, not the least of which is making sure it's spiced and seasoned properly. Sam's Club offers a great range of popular spices, all of which have great reviews online. Prices depend on the particular spice, but they start at just $3.68. While the containers are fairly large, most spices have a shelf life of one to two years so you should have plenty of time to use them up.2. Member's Mark over-the-counter medicines: $4.48 to $9.87Keeping the medicine cabinet stocked can get pricey, especially if you have family members who regularly go through items like allergy or heartburn medications. You can find Member's Mark versions of many popular over-the-counter drugs, all for much less than you'd typically spend at the grocery store or drugstore. Prices vary, but start at just $4.48.3. Member's Mark agave nectar: $7.98 Made from the agave plant, this sweet syrup has become a popular alternative to sugar and honey, especially in the vegan community as it is entirely plant-based. But while its growing popularity has helped it become more affordable, few places offer as good a price as Sam's Club. Member's Mark Organic Agave Nectar costs just $7.78 for a two-pack of 29-ounce bottles. While this may seem like a lot, agave nectar can last for years when stored properly.4. Member's Mark walnuts: $7.98Not only are walnuts considered to have a wide range of health benefits, but they're darn tasty, too. Of course, getting them out of their tough shells can be a serious workout. You can skip the hassle while also saving money by picking up Member's Mark Natural Shelled Walnuts. A giant 3-pound bag will run you less than $8 at Sam's Club.5. Member's Mark broth: $8.48Alright, so the absolute best broth is always going to be one you make yourself. But who really has time to simmer chicken bones for hours? Sam's Club offers two different Member's Mark broths -- chicken broth and beef broth -- that are well-reviewed for taste and value. Get a 6-pack of 32-ounce cartons of either flavor for just $8.48.6. Member's Mark loungewear: $8.98 to $9.98Thanks in large part to the work-from-home movement, a lot of folks have switched from business casual to business comfy (and I, for one, am happy for the change). If your new work uniform could use a few new pieces, scope out the deals at Sam's Club. You can find a ton of different options -- from knit pants to slouchy tees -- for less than $10, making it easy to refresh your work-from-home wardrobe.7. Member's Mark canned tomatoes: $9.48Canned tomato products are some of the most versatile items you can have in your pantry. You can use them for everything from a homemade pasta sauce to a hearty chili. And Sam's Club makes it easy to keep them in stock. For just $9.48, you can get a 12-pack of 14.5-ounce cans of Member's Mark Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice or a 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Member's Mark Tomato Sauce.Stack the savings with the right cardOn top of all of the other ways Sam's Club can help you save, don't forget to use a good rewards credit card when you shop. Purchase rewards from credit cards stack on top of any other type of deal or discount.

7 of the Best Items You Can Buy at Costco for Under $10 Getting the most bang for your buck is a skill that many of us take pride in. With so much on offer at bargain prices, Costco definitely knows how to deliver -- and there’s no shortage of items you can pick up for less than $10. Whether you’re looking to stock up on everyday essentials or need something special, we’ve rounded up seven incredible purchases that won’t break the bank.1. Heinz Tomato Ketchup, 44 oz., 3-count -- $9.59 after $2.40 offHeinz Tomato Ketchup has become a staple in households all over the world. Not only is it a tasty accompaniment to fries, burgers, and hot dogs, but it is also versatile enough to be used in a variety of recipes. In comparison, Walmart is selling the same three-count pack at $11.96, almost 25% more than Costco's price.2. WildRoot's Coastal Berry Trail Mix, 26 oz. -- $9.79 after $3.20 offThis trail mix is the perfect snack for any outdoor adventurer or health-conscious individual. Made with a blend of tasty nuts, sweet dried berries, and wholesome seeds, this 26-ounce bag of trail mix provides a satisfying combination of flavor and nutrition. Plus, it's free of preservatives and added sugars, making it a healthy snack option you can feel good about. Other retailers sell the same bag for $14.99.3. Nutty & Fruity Chili Mango, 30 oz. -- $7.99 after $2 offNutty & Fruity Chili Mango is a perfect blend of spicy and sweet flavors that bring a unique twist to your taste buds. The nutty and fruity flavors perfectly complement the mango's tangy sweetness, making it an ideal snack for any occasion. Plus, it's a healthier alternative to processed snacks. Other retailers sell the same 30 oz. bag for $13.99, about 75% higher.4. Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Squeeze Packets, 1.15 oz., 32-count -- $9.99Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Squeeze Packets are a convenient and practical way to take your favorite spread on the go. Whether you're packing a lunch for work or school, planning a hike, or simply need a quick snack, with these innovative squeeze packets, you won't have to deal with the hassle of carrying around bulky jars or spreading utensils. Other retailers sell the same 32-count box for $13.99, about 40% higher.5. Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts, 52 oz. -- $6.59 after $1.90 offFor those seeking a snack that is both delicious and nutritious, these peanuts are roasted to perfection, providing just the right amount of crunch and flavor. Not only are they tasty, but they also offer several health benefits. Sam’s Club sells the same product for $8.58, about 30% higher.6. Costco food court and rotisserie chickenThe Costco food court is a haven for budget-friendly meals that will keep you satisfied and energized. From its famous $1.50 hot dog combo -- which includes a 20 oz. drink -- to its hand-tossed pizza slices, these treats are sure to curb your hunger without draining your wallet.You also can’t go wrong with Costco’s rotisserie chickens. These chickens are sold at a heavy discount. The price has stayed the same at $4.99 since 2009! Why are the prices for both the chicken and food court so low? It is all about customer satisfaction. The store has refused to raise prices on this staple item and other products, preferring to entice shoppers through low prices and value offerings.7. ClothesWhen people think of Costco, usually clothes aren't the first thing that comes to mind. Costco actually has some great finds for all members of the family. Here are some great deals on high-quality clothing items for men, women, and kids, all for under $10.Anne Klein Ladies' Ponte Pant $9.99 after $8 offVigoss Youth Short $9.99 after $2 offGerry Men's Swim Trunk $9.99 after $7 offLucky Brand Ladies' Flutter Sleeve Top $9.99 after $5 offPacific Trail Men’s Long Sleeve Woven Shirt $9.99 after $11 offMembers-only savings bookletIn addition to its already low prices, Costco sends out a monthly members-only savings book offering great deals available online and in store. You can find even more great deals under $10.Costco members can save even more using the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi, which allows cardholders to earn Costco cash rewards. Cardholders can earn:4% on eligible gas and EV charging for the first $7,000 in charges per year (1% thereafter)3% on restaurants and eligible travel2% on purchases from Costco and Costco.com1% on all other purchasesThis credit card also doubles as a Costco membership card.Saving money while shopping can be a challenge, especially when you’re looking for quality products. That’s why it’s so great to shop at Costco, with its wide range of items that are all available for less than $10. From healthy snacks to clothes and delicious food court treats, Costco sells plenty of items that allow you to keep more cash in your savings account.