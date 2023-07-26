5 Tips for Starting a Business With Your Spouse -- Without Ruining Your Marriage

Published on July 26, 2023

Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber

Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

KEY POINTS

  • Starting a business with your spouse can put stress on the relationship.
  • You'll want to have a clear financial plan before moving forward.
  • You should also make sure you have some separate responsibilities.

Check out our pick for Best No Annual Fee Credit Card of 2023

Working together with your spouse in your own small business venture can be a great option for some people. You'll be able to create something together for your family that will hopefully leave you with plenty of money in your bank account. And you'll be able to spend time and collaborate with someone you love as you try to make your dreams come true.

However, opening a business together can be stressful as well. You'll have to work closely to make the company a success and may have some financial struggles in the start. With financial problems contributing to between 20% and 40% of all divorces, it can be risky to jump into an endeavor that will require you to pool your skills in order to support your family.

To help ensure that you don't ruin your marriage in the process of getting your company off the ground, here are five tips to be sure to follow.

1. Have a financial plan to support yourself as your company gets underway

If you and your spouse are both going to be working for the business, you need to make sure you have a plan to support your family until the company becomes profitable.

It can take months or even years until a business starts turning a consistent-enough profit that two people can earn a living from it (especially without draining the company of its assets and leaving it short of the capital it needs to grow).

You need to make sure you have a substantial amount of savings or some other plan to see you through until you can comfortably afford to live on what the company is earning. This may mean one or both of you need to work at least part time at other jobs while you're getting the company off the ground.

2. Be sure you clearly outline each person's roles and responsibilities

You don't want to fall into a situation where one person is taking on all of the tasks and the other person feels resentful. You also don't want to fight over who does what, or both try to take control of the same issues.

To avoid any of these undesirable outcomes, have a clear plan for who will take on what responsibilities. In fact, you should create job descriptions for both parties if you can, so there's no confusion and you are on the same page about who is responsible for which tasks.

3. Get on the same page about your short-term and long-term goals for the business

There are lots of different outcomes when you start a successful company. You could stay small and avoid hiring employees, working in the company yourself for years to come. You could try to sell out and walk away with a big pot of cash or you could try to grow a huge business that has hundreds of employees.

If you and your spouse are not on the same page, that's likely to lead to lots of problems both with making decisions about the company and making decisions about your future. So, outline your goals clearly and make sure you're working towards the same final plan.

4. Carve out separate time

Starting a new company can be all consuming. If you are both spending endless hours on the business, it's natural that tempers will start to fray. That's especially true if you are also together all the time at home. Be sure you have the space for separate lives, so you can maintain a little separation and keep your own interests alive.

5. Discuss how you'll handle business disputes

Finally, it is inevitable that conflicts are going to arise when you're running a company and have different ideas. Have a plan for how you'll discuss conflicts and who will make the final decision on specific issues if no consensus can be reached.

Following these tips can help you to build both a strong business and a stronger marriage, so be sure to keep them in mind as you move forward with starting a company together as a team.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee. 

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes. 

Read our free review

Our Research Expert

Christy Bieber
Christy Biebericon-button-linkedin-2x

Christy Bieber is a personal finance and legal writer with more than a decade of experience. Her work has been featured on major outlets including MSN Money, CNBC, and USA Today.

Related Articles

View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow
Here's What Happens When You Take a Withdrawal From a Joint Bank Account
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on July 20, 2023

There are several benefits to opening up a joint bank account with a partner or spouse. For one thing, if you and your partner share bills, then it's easy to have a single checking account you dip into to pay those expenses. And if you're working toward specific financial goals together, like buying a house, it helps to have your money in a joint savings account.Plus, opening a joint bank account gives you more FDIC insurance protection. When you open an account on your own at an FDIC-insured bank, you're granted up to $250,000 worth of protection. But that limit rises to $500,000 when you have a joint account ($250,000 per account holder). However, if you're going to open a joint bank account, then it's important to be on the same page about how you manage it. And that generally means consulting one another before taking a large withdrawal.You can take withdrawals on your ownWhen you have a joint bank account, you don't need your partner's permission to take a withdrawal. You can remove funds from that account on your own, and your bank won't ask for verification that the other person on the account is okay with that transaction. But just because you can make an independent decision to withdraw money from a joint bank account doesn't mean you should. If both you and your partner have contributed to that account, then you both deserve to have a say in how that money is spent. And if you don't consult one another, you could end up with a financial mess on your hands.Let's say you remove $1,000 from your joint checking account to put down a deposit on a home improvement project without consulting your partner. It may be that they just wrote a check for $2,000 to cover a big car repair, but you may not have realized that. Without discussing payments with each other, you risk overdrawing your account.But even if you don't end up in that specific situation, not discussing large withdrawals with one another could damage your relationship. And that could have serious consequences. When money becomes a source of conflictThe Jimenez Law Firm says that for every 10 U.S. marriages that end in divorce, four are due to money matters. You don't necessarily need to consult your partner if you're removing $80 from your joint bank account to buy groceries or pay the water bill -- those are ongoing expenses. But you probably should talk to your partner before taking a $700 withdrawal to update your wardrobe. And it goes both ways. Any time you're looking to take a withdrawal for something that isn't a recurring bill, or a joint bill you both know about, it's best to have a quick conversation to make sure both of you are on board. If you keep removing funds without consulting each other, you might not only whittle down your account balance, but create a scenario where there's loads of resentment. And that's not what you want. So sit down and come up with a plan for managing your joint account together. It could work wonders for your finances, as well as your relationship.
What Happens if Someone Bought Life Insurance and Their Family Didn't Know It?
Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber | Updated - First published on July 23, 2023

Buying life insurance protects loved ones. If someone dies while their spouse or other family members are relying on their income or services, this could be a huge problem. Once the deceased person's paychecks stop being deposited into a shared checking account, surviving loved ones could be left with a serious financial shortfall. Life insurance protects against a financial disaster when an untimely death occurs by providing a death benefit to chosen beneficiaries. A predetermined sum of money is paid out to those left behind, which can be used to repay debt or replace the deceased person's income.Generally, it falls to the surviving beneficiaries to make a life insurance claim after a death. But, what if the family members of an insured person didn't know there was coverage in place? Here's what can happen in these situations. The life insurer might search for beneficiaries Life insurance companies may have certain obligations to try to determine when a covered person has died. The National Council of Insurance Legislators adopted a Model Unclaimed Life Insurance Benefits Act in 2011, and many states have adopted this act or have similar regulations in place.Under this act, life insurers must periodically search a database maintained by the Social Security Administration, called the Death Master File. If the insurer identifies a deceased policyholder in this database and the policy has not been claimed, the insurer is expected to identify the beneficiaries and pay the death benefit to them within 90 days.Even in states that do not have this legislation, many life insurers still choose to follow this process anyway. And some insurers have also adopted a rule that people are assumed deceased after 120 years (or are assumed dead at another designating "limiting age" as outlined by the insurance policy). If a policy has gone unclaimed when the covered person reached the "limiting age," the insurer would pay the death benefit then. The money may be turned over to the state If a life insurance policy goes unclaimed for long enough -- perhaps because the insurer could not find any beneficiaries that the deceased had chosen when buying coverage -- then the money from the policy may be turned over to the state.States may try again to find the rightful beneficiaries of the policy, but eventually the unclaimed money will go to the state treasurer if no one steps forward with a legitimate claim to receive it. Obviously, no one wants the state to get the insurance benefit they paid for. And, most people don't want their surviving loved ones to have to wait to get an insurance payout until the life insurer happens to discover a death and find the beneficiaries. To make sure this doesn't happen, those who buy life insurance should tell their families ASAP. Life insurance buyers may also wish to tell another trusted third party, such as a lawyer who is helping them with estate planning. By keeping loved ones fully informed, life insurance buyers can ensure their closest friends and family members will have the money they need during a hard time in their lives. 
3 Signs You Should Not Set Foot in Your Local Walmart
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on July 12, 2023

Some people love nothing more than roaming the aisles at Walmart. And it's easy to see why.Walmart is known for its ultra-low prices and broad selection, so shopping there might result in a huge amount of savings. And there's something about the convenience of being able to buy grapes, laundry detergent, toys, and underwear all under the same roof. But if these signs apply to you, you may want to steer clear of your local Walmart and do your shopping elsewhere.1. You tend to give in to impulse buysSome people have the mentality that because Walmart offers such low price points, it's okay to load up on unplanned purchases. If you're someone who tends to give in to impulse buys at Walmart, but you're also already grappling with credit card debt, then you may want to do your shopping elsewhere.When you're dealing with a big-box store, it can be hard to push yourself to stick to a list, because there are so many different aisles loaded with stuff calling your name. So if you know you're really not capable of visiting Walmart without buying something other than the groceries you came for, it could pay to spend a little more money on food at a regular supermarket, but save yourself money all in by not being tempted to buy clothes or electronics.2. You get overwhelmed at larger storesThe fact that Walmart tends to be so massive can be a blessing as well as a curse. Some people get overwhelmed at the amount of selection at Walmart, and that, too, can lead to some poor choices when it comes to making purchases. Plus, it can make your shopping experience less pleasant. So if you find that entering Walmart makes your heart race just a bit, consider avoiding it.3. You have less expensive options for buying groceries and essentialsIt's true that Walmart's prices tend to be competitive. But that doesn't mean they're the most competitive option available to you.Maybe you pay for a Costco membership. You may find that it's cheaper to buy household staples or groceries there in bulk compared to Walmart. Case in point: Walmart sells a 12-pack of Bounty Advanced paper towels for $46.95. Costco's regular price for that item is $29.99. (Note that these are online prices and prices might vary in stores.)Also, you might have access to a discount grocer in your neighborhood, like Aldi. Your grocery bill might be cheaper if you turn to Aldi to do your food shopping versus Walmart, especially if you're someone who's not so picky about the brands you buy.It's easy to see why shopping at Walmart might seem like a good idea. But it may not be the best choice for you.Think about your experience shopping at Walmart and the spending patterns you tend to uphold there. You may want to stay away from Walmart -- at least temporarily -- and see if shopping at other stores allows you to spend less and save more.
3 Signs You Should Not Set Foot in Your Local Costco
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on July 14, 2023

For many people, the $60 it costs to join Costco for a year is more than worth the money. That's because that membership fee can more than pay for itself in the form of savings on groceries and household essentials.But while a lot of people would agree that Costco is a fabulous store, that doesn't mean it's a great place for you to shop. Here are a few reasons you may want to steer clear of Costco -- and not spring for a membership.1. You've moved and your new home seriously lacks storage spaceMaybe it made sense to maintain your Costco membership when you had a lot of closet space at home. But if you've recently downsized and your new home lacks storage in a serious way, then it's harder to make the case for shopping at Costco.Sure, you might snag a discount by purchasing your paper towels and household cleaners in bulk. But if you don't have space in your closets to house those items, and you're forced to leave them out for guests to see or members of your household to trip over, then it's not really worth the savings.2. Your schedule is so busy you rarely cook or eat at homeBuying your groceries at Costco could save you a lot of money -- if you actually eat them. But it's important to be honest with yourself about your cooking habits. If you have a very busy schedule that leaves you with little to no time to cook or prepare meals at home, then you may be better off doing minimal shopping at a regular grocery store and skipping those bulk grocery purchases.Furthermore, let's say your career is such that you're often not home for meals -- for example, you're in sales, and so you're out dining with clients a few nights a week. That, too, makes Costco a less appealing place to shop.3. You're not good at managing your grocery inventory at homeBuying groceries at Costco, as opposed to a regular supermarket, could indeed result in a lower credit card tab. But if you're someone who struggles to manage their inventory at home, then you may want to steer clear of Costco to avoid ending up with too many of the same items -- a habit that could lead to food waste and lost money.Some people keep a tight inventory of the items they have in their pantry and fridge, whether by maintaining spreadsheets or using apps. But if you know you're just plain not going to make that effort, then you may want to stick to regular grocery stores for buying food. That way, if you wind up purchasing waffles when you already have a box at home, you'll end up with 16 or 20 waffles in total -- not 72.There are plenty of good reasons to shop at Costco on a regular basis. But if these signs apply to you, it could mean that Costco isn't your optimal shopping destination at all.
Walmart Will Pay You for Old Electronics (Even Broken Ones)
David Chang, ChFC®, CLU®

By: David Chang, ChFC®, CLU® | Updated - First published on July 17, 2023

Are you one of those people who don't know what to do with their old or broken electronic devices, such as phones, laptops, and tablets? You can now dispose of them in an eco-friendly way and even get in return gift cards to Walmart or Sam's Club. Through Walmart's Gadget to Gift Cards Program, you can sell your used electronic devices for recycling. Here's how the program works.What is Walmart's Gadget to Gift Cards program?Walmart's Gadget to Gift Cards is a partnership between Walmart and CExchange, a company specializing in electronics recycling and trade-in services.The program aims to help customers dispose of their old electronic devices in an environmentally friendly way, while providing a convenient platform as well as gift cards to get rid of them.How does it work?To begin, visit the Gadget to Gift Cards website and complete online appraisals for all the items you want to trade in. When sending your items, you are responsible for packaging them securely, but CExchange will cover the shipping costs.After receiving your items, CExchange will carefully evaluate them to ensure they match the appraisals. If everything checks out, the well-known recycling service for retailers will send you a confirmation email. You can expect to receive your gift card two to four weeks after the products are received.Items in good condition and working order will be resold, ensuring their continued use. Items that are no longer usable will be disposed of responsibly, taking care of the environment. For items that fall in between, Walmart will sell them in the secondary refurbishment market.The Walmart eGift Card is a reusable card for shopping, gift giving, and more. It can be used for purchases at Walmart.com or any Walmart store nationwide. Sam's Club members can also use it for purchases at Samsclub.com. The Walmart Gift Cards are exempt from sales tax, and they have no expiration date.What items can you trade in?The CExchange program accepts a wide variety of electronic devices, from smartphones and tablets to MP3 players, video games, cameras, laptops, and GPS units, among others. You can even send accessories such as chargers and adapters. You can find the list of accepted items on the Gadget to Gift Cards website.You can even send broken or damaged items as long as they appear on the list on the website. When appraising a damaged item, you will need to provide an accurate description in the "Condition" section. This will determine how much money you'll receive.How much will I get?During the appraisal process, you find your device and answer a few questions about its working condition and what accessories you will include. The CExchange offer will be calculated immediately.During the evaluation process, however, if there are any discrepancies in the condition, model name/number, or accompanying accessories, the firm will reach out to you via email and provide a revised appraisal.There's no limit to the number of electronic devices you can recycle, meaning you can clean out your entire house and add money to your savings account.Is it worth using this service?Walmart is now leading the way in secondhand electronics by allowing customers to recycle their used electronic devices. Trading in old electronics not only declutters your space, but also allows you to earn gift cards in return.As much as we take care of our devices, they only have a limited lifespan. However, throwing them in the trash is neither practical nor environmentally responsible. Over 50 million metric tons of electronic waste (e-waste) is produced worldwide each year, with an average of seven kilograms, or over 15 pounds of e-waste generated per person.This e-waste, when left in landfills, releases toxic chemicals that harm the environment and living organisms. By choosing to trade in your old electronics, you not only benefit financially but also help protect the planet and its inhabitants.The Walmart Gadget to Gift Cards program offers a convenient, environmentally conscious, and financially rewarding way to dispose of your electronic devices. By participating, you're not only protecting the environment but also getting paid for doing so. If you have electronic devices that you no longer need, take advantage of the program and enjoy the benefits at Walmart or Sam's Club, instead of contributing to the ever-growing electronic waste problem.
View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow