The 5 Best Small Business Grants in New York

New York small business owners are in luck. The state of New York has numerous grant programs that can give your startup, nonprofit, or established business a major boost with no strings attached funding. While competition for seed money can be intense, here are five small business grants in New York worth considering.

1. Global NY Fund Grant Program

What it is: A grant sponsored by Empire State Development to help businesses and nonprofits start or increase their global exports.

How much grant money can you get? For small businesses, the Global NY fund will reimburse 50% of your total project costs up to $25,000. For nonprofits, the program will reimburse 75% up to $100,000.

Who's eligible: Small businesses located in New York State that have 500 or fewer employees and want to develop exports or expand sales into foreign markets.

Deadline to apply: No deadline. Fill out a Grant Fund application electronically and email it to the ESD. You can find more details on ESD's website.

2. New York Foundation Grant

What it is: A generous multi-year grant that supports a wide range of community-led organizations, but especially those addressing systemic problems of oppression and inequality.

How much grant money can you get? $47,500 per year up to three years for established businesses or five years for emerging groups. Some applicants may receive small grants of $10,000 for community initiatives.

Who's eligible: 501(c)(3) organizations based in New York City and using grassroots advocacy and community organization to remedy the root causes of oppression.

Deadline to apply: July 1. NYF gives grants in two cycles each year, so check back next year if you can't make this deadline.

3. Global NY State Trade Expansion Program (STEP)

What it is: Grant money given to small businesses entering the export market.

How much grant money can you get? $10,000

Who's eligible: Businesses headquartered or registered in New York who have been in operation for at least one year and have rights to export a product (check the eligibility criteria for more details).

Deadline to apply: No deadline, but apply as soon as you can, as funding is given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Grant money for 2023 is currently closed, but the program might renew its cycle later this year.

4. Tourism Return-to-Work Program

What it is: Program that incentivizes New York businesses in the tourism industry to hire more workers.

How much grant money can you get? A $5,000 grant is awarded for each new full-time job added between January and June 2022, and a $2,500 award is given for each part-time job added during the same period.

Who's eligible: Businesses in the tourism industry, such as hotels, tour operators, arts, and entertainment, among others.

Deadline to apply: June 30, 2023.

5. New York State Seeding Funding Grant Program

What it is: Program designed to help small businesses in the early stages of growth.

How much grant money can you get? Grants are between $5,000 and $25,000 per business, and the money you get depends on your business' annual revenue.

Who's eligible: Small businesses in New York that bring in between $5,000 and $1 million in annual revenue. Your business must have started on or after Sept. 1, 2018 and has been in operation for at least six months.

Deadline to apply: The deadline for 2023 has closed, but check back for more updates on future application cycles.

Where else can New York small businesses find grant money?

In addition to grants offered by the State of New York, the federal government also awards numerous small business grants every year. You can check Grants.gov for over 1,000 grant programs or the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for fewer grants, but still significant opportunities. And don't forget to check the New York grants mentioned above frequently. Many grant programs have annual cycles, which will renew in 2024. Even if you didn't get one in 2023, you might still have a chance next year.