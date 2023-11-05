5 Little-Known Tax Deductions You Might Be Able to Claim

Here's How Much the Average Rich Person Has in the Bank The general pattern isn't surprising. A higher income makes it a lot easier to stash money in the bank. What is surprising is how much more the richest 10% have saved compared to the bottom 20%. The wealthiest 10% earn about seven times more than the bottom 20%, yet their savings are 124 times higher. That's quite the difference.How to start growing your savingsI won't sit here and pretend you can penny-pinch your way to a six-figure bank account balance if you're currently in the bottom 20% with $900 or less in your checking account. It's probably not going to happen. But there are a few things you can try that could help you get your personal finances on a firmer footing.First, choose the right accounts for your money. A lot of brick-and-mortar banks have maintenance fees and they don't pay you a lot in interest. That's bad news for anyone, but especially those who don't have a ton of extra cash.Online banks, on the other hand, are known for offering high interest rates on savings accounts and some offer interest on checking accounts as well. Most don't charge maintenance fees or have minimum balance requirements either. Switching to one of these could potentially put more money in your pocket because you'll be able to ditch any monthly bank fees you're paying now, and you could earn more in interest.You could also look into community and government programs, like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, that help low-income families with their everyday expenses. This could potentially free up a little extra cash you could put into savings.And if cutting your expenses back isn't possible, see if you can find ways to boost your income. You could try a side hustle if you have some spare time. Or see if you're able to negotiate a higher salary at your current job.Saving regularly is ideal, but if you're not able to do this, set aside money when you can. Even if it's just $5 or $10 here and there, it adds up. Over time, you can work toward an emergency fund that can help you avoid major financial setbacks when unexpected costs come up. Once you've got that taken care of, you can start working toward some of your longer-term goals.

600 Kindergartners Were Given Bank Accounts 12 Years Ago. Here's What Happened For many kindergarten-aged kids, the only savings they have is a small collection of coins or bills stuffed into a piggy bank. But opening a savings account for your child when they're young is one of the best things you can do for them. And if you're not so convinced, here's a story that might change your mind.When kids are given a savings boost early onIn 2011, a San Francisco program targeting low-income families put $50 deposits into 600 children's bank accounts. Now, 12 years later, members of that cohort have an average savings balance of $1,422, which is about 28 times that initial deposit, reports the Wall Street Journal.Dubbed the Kindergarten to College Program, San Francisco's initiative now gives $50 in savings to every student enrolled in its school districts and has 52,000 active enrollees with a total balance of $15 million. Of that, $10 million came from deposits made by students and their families.The program has a dual purpose: to teach smart financial habits and serve as a start to college savings. And so far, it's been replicated in 39 states due to its success.Why it's so important to help your kids save from a young ageKindergarten-aged children are obviously too young to hold down any sort of job or take responsibility for their finances. That's where you, as a parent, come in.Those dollar bills your kids get from the Tooth Fairy? Your kids might enjoy stuffing them in a drawer and busting them out to go to the ice cream shop or candy store. But a much better thing to do for your children is to open a savings account for them and encourage them to keep their money in the bank.There's apt to come a point in time when your children become financially independent. And having a savings account to tap as an emergency fund could make that transition much easier.Meanwhile, saving money in the bank at a young age will give your kids the opportunity to earn some interest on their deposits. Over time, that interest can add up, albeit modestly.These days, some savings accounts are paying very generously, but the rates we're seeing at present are not the norm. A better bet is to assume that your child's bank account might earn an average of 2% interest over time.Now, a single $50 deposit may not earn your children much interest. If you put $50 into an account at age 5, by age 18, that'll grow to a rather unimpressive $65 if you're only earning 2% a year. Rather, what you should try to do is open a savings account for your kids and push them to add to it as they receive cash gifts, whether from family members during the holidays or the magical fairy who rewards little ones for losing teeth.In fact, let's say your child is able to deposit $100 a year into their savings between ages 5 and 18. At 2% interest, you're looking at a balance of $1,400. That's a nice emergency fund to take to college.Granted, in this case, most of that balance is coming from deposits, not interest. But the end result is the same -- it's a nice cushion.The right habits are just as important as actual moneyMaking small deposits into a savings account for your kids during their childhood won't necessarily make them rich. But ideally, it'll get them into the habit of putting money into savings. And that's just as important as them having a decent-sized balance by age 18.One thing worth noting is that for college savings purposes, you don't really want to stick to a regular savings account. You're better off investing that money at what'll hopefully be a higher return than what a bank account will pay you.But if you have young kids with money lying around their bedrooms, have them round it up. Then take them over to a local bank and let them be a part of the process of opening an account. If you get your children excited about the idea of saving money from a young age, then chances are, they'll continue to uphold that habit for many years to come.

3 Costco Perks You Aren't Taking Advantage of -- but You Should Just $250 a month at Costco would earn enough back to pay for the upgrade. In other words, if you spend more than $250 a month at Costco, upgrading makes financial sense.If that sounds like a ton of money to you, then definitely stay with your regular membership. But if your family goes through Kirkland Signature toilet paper like they flush it down the toilet, and you're one of the people who actually finishes that 3-liter bottle of olive oil, then a membership upgrade could be a smart idea.Double up with rewards cardsWhether an Executive membership is right for you or not, there's another way to earn rewards that everyone should be taking advantage of: rewards credit cards.Unfortunately, you can only use Visa credit cards in a Costco warehouse. If you're shopping at Costco.com, you can use Visa or Mastercard credit cards. While these restrictions certainly stymie some of my favorite rewards cards, you're not completely out of luck. There are still some great options from either issuer. Costco even offers its own cobranded Visa card, which can be especially rewarding when it comes to gas purchases. I prefer to use my Chase Freedom Unlimited®, however, for 1.5x points per $1.

Mark Cuban Thinks You Should Buy a 2-Year Supply of Toothpaste. Here's Why Mark Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and is well-known for his business skills and investing prowess. Over the years, he has provided some tips to others who want to get rich, and one of them was a pretty surprising one.His advice: Buy a two-year supply of toothpaste. Here's why the billionaire suggested making this unconventional move.Cuban has a simple reason for buying so much toothpasteMark Cuban doesn't just want your teeth to be really clean. He had a good reason for suggesting purchasing such a large stockpile. Specifically, he advised doing this if you use the same brand of toothpaste regularly and can find it at a deep discount."If we, hopefully we're all using toothpaste every day, right, couple times a day, and we're gonna go through toothpaste every month, whatever it may be, you're better off buying two years' worth of toothpaste when it's on 50% discount," he said. "That's an immediate return on your money."Cuban's point was that the prices of items go up over time, so you're better off purchasing them at the lowest possible price as this puts guaranteed money in your pocket. You also immediately benefit from the savings since you get to spend less now and in the coming years, keeping more cash in your bank account.Toothpaste isn't the only item Cuban believes you should stock up on. "Any of your reusables, consumables that you have to have, when they're on a huge sale on Amazon, buy them, because chances are, their prices are gonna go up, but that's a real savings that you get to put in your pocket."Cuban said that while it can feel difficult to make a profit by investing in a brokerage account, this is a simple step that anyone can take that will have an immediate positive impact on their personal finances.Should you follow Cuban's advice?Listening to Cuban just makes good sense -- especially as the recent few years of rising prices and surging inflation have demonstrated that routine products and services that we use every day can and do see big price increases.If you're able to get many of your consumer products at discounted prices, this can make a noticeable difference in your personal finances. It's not difficult to do either. Most stores put items on sale on a predictable schedule, such as marking down a product once every six or eight weeks. If you can stock up when there's a good price -- and especially if there's a deep discount, then you'll be able to slash what you spend on groceries and personal care.Use this extra money wisely to do things like repay debt or invest for your future, and you will end up being able to build wealth without changing your lifestyle at all. But, no matter what you do with the money, you probably have better stuff to spend it on than paying full price for toothpaste.