Electric Vehicle Tax Credits Are About to Become Easier to Get in 2024

Published on Oct. 15, 2023

Matt Frankel, CFP®

By: Matt Frankel, CFP®

Writer, Analyst

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

KEY POINTS

  • Electric vehicle tax credits can be worth as much as $7,500, making them a big incentive for many families to go electric.
  • Big changes are coming to how EV tax credits are paid and qualified for in 2024.
  • Many households that previously didn't qualify could get the credit under the new rules.

Check out our picks for best tax software

Electric vehicle tax credits are among the most lucrative tax breaks in the United States tax code, and have been around for years. However, there are two big changes coming in 2024 that could open the credit up to many more potential EV buyers and make these vehicles more immediately affordable. Here's what you need to know.

EV tax credits will come at the point of sale

I won't go too deep into the weeds on the details behind the electric vehicle tax credit, but the general idea is that it can be worth up to $7,500 for new electric vehicles that meet certain criteria, and as much as $4,000 for used electric vehicles.

In 2023 and previous years, the credit was claimed on the buyer's tax return. In other words, if you bought a qualifying EV in 2022 and were entitled to a $7,500 tax credit, you would have to wait to claim the credit until you filed your 2022 tax return in 2023.

Read more: we researched free tax software and put together a list of the best options here

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the credit is becoming a point-of-sale credit. Customers can choose to have the credit applied to the vehicle purchase as a down payment at the point of sale (but could still choose to wait until they file if they want to). So, if you buy a $50,000 new electric vehicle and get a $7,500 credit, you could apply that toward the purchase price and only have to pay (or finance with an auto loan) $42,500.

The credit won't depend on your tax liability

Under current tax law, the EV credit isn't a refundable one. This means that if the amount of your tax credit exceeds your tax liability, you won't get the difference as a refund. For example, let's say you qualify for a $7,500 EV tax credit in 2023 but when you fill out your tax return, your total tax liability for the year is $4,000. In this case, your credit would just be $4,000 to offset your tax liability -- the extra $3,500 won't be given to you.

This is changing as well. While we knew that the credit was becoming a point-of-sale tax break already, it was previously unclear whether people with little or no tax liability would be eligible to get the credit at the time of purchase.

The U.S. Treasury Department has now clarified that customers can choose to take the full value of the credit at the point of sale "regardless of their individual tax liability." This means that even if you owe no federal taxes for 2024, you can still get the EV credit of up to $7,500 applied to the purchase price of your qualifying vehicle.

What it all means to you

In a nutshell, you'll be able to buy a qualifying electric vehicle in 2024 and get a tax credit of as much as $7,500 before you even drive away from the dealership, even if you have little or no tax liability for the year. It's fair to say that these changes will open the EV credit up to many potential buyers who previously didn't qualify, and the instant nature of the credit could incentivize many people who are currently on the fence to go electric.

While a tax credit isn't a good reason to buy a new car all by itself, these rule changes are certainly worth knowing if you plan to eventually buy an electric car. And if you previously couldn't qualify because of your overall tax liability and are in need of a new car, 2024 could be a good year to go car shopping.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee. 

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes. 

Read our free review

Our Research Expert

Matt Frankel, CFP®
Matt Frankel, CFP® icon-button-linkedin-2x icon-button-twitter-2x

Matt is a Certified Financial Planner® and investment advisor based in Columbia, South Carolina, and has been writing about personal finance since 2011.

Related Articles

View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow
Why Your Checking Account Should Contain as Little Money as Possible
Natasha Etzel

By: Natasha Etzel | Updated - First published on Oct. 4, 2023

A bank account is an excellent place to keep your money so it's organized and readily available when needed. Many people keep their cash in a checking account. But, while you want to stash enough money in your checking account to cover your bills and everyday expenses, you want to avoid keeping all of your cash there. I'll explain why here, and suggest a better place to stash your extra savings.Don't miss out on interestThe average checking account doesn't accrue interest. That means you won't get rewarded for keeping money in your bank account. Instead of keeping all your cash in your checking account, you should only keep enough to cover your monthly expenses. You may want to keep a bit more than just enough to cover your bills. That way, you'll be covered if you have an unexpected charge or a more costly bill than anticipated. How much extra should you have? It depends. For some people, a couple hundred extra dollars may be ideal. But for others, it may be a good idea to include a few hundred or up to an extra $1,000 in their checking accounts for extra wiggle room.But don't keep every last dollar you have in your checking account. If you do, you'll miss out on interest. Instead, move your extra savings into a bank account that accrues interest. With an interest-earning bank account, you'll get rewarded as your cash sits in the bank.  You could earn money with a savings accountMany people keep extra cash in a savings account. Review the bank's annual percentage yield (APY) when considering a new savings account. This rate is the amount of money or interest you'll earn over a year. The higher the APY, the more money you can make. You can take advantage of an attractive interest rate by opening a high-yield savings account. At the time of writing, the bank accounts on our best high-yield savings accounts list offer APYs ranging from 4.30% to 5.26%. If you have a significant amount of extra cash and keep it in an account like this, you can earn money without doing extra work. $5,000 in savings accumulates this much interest To determine how much interest you can earn by moving your extra cash to a savings account, multiply your initial deposit by the APY your bank account offers. This will show you how much interest you can earn by keeping your money in the bank for a year. Let's imagine you have $5,000 extra sitting in your checking account right now. If you instead move that money to a high-yield savings account with an APY of 5% and you keep it in the bank for an entire year (and your APY doesn't change; note that banks can raise or lower APYs at any time), you'll earn $250. That's much better than making $0 by keeping your savings in a checking account that doesn't accrue interest. Now you can see why it pays to avoid keeping all your money in a checking account. You can earn extra money from interest by keeping your spare cash in a savings account that offers interest. For additional tips like this, check out our free personal finance resources. 
5 Things I Always Buy at the Dollar Store
Brittney Myers

By: Brittney Myers | Updated - First published on Oct. 5, 2023

The dollar store is this sort of magical place where, if you hunt through aisles of junk, you can occasionally find an absolute gem of a deal. But the key to keeping the dollar store a boon to your personal finances -- rather than a hazard -- is to learn to identify the difference between the junk and the deals.I've been visiting my local dollar stores for forever (give or take), so I've purchased my fair share of stuff that's wound up in the garbage. I've also managed to find some go-to items that always give me great bang for my buck. Here are a few things that always wind up on my dollar store shopping list.1. Gift bags and boxesI am a terrible wrapper. Despite my best attempts, it always comes out uneven, wrinkled, and inevitably torn. So, I love gift bags. What I don't love? The price of gift bags. Who is paying $5 a pop for something the recipient will more than likely toss? Not me!The dollar stores near me have a surprisingly awesome selection of gift bags. You can get fantastically festive holiday bags, glittery birthday bags, and even more tame bags for any occasion.You aren't limited to bags, either. You can get boxes of all shapes and sizes, including small ones ideal for trinkets or gift cards. And don't forget the accoutrements, like tissue paper, ribbons, and bows -- all available at the dollar store for a fraction of the department store cost.2. Greeting cardsIn a world of digital this and e-that, there's something utterly charming about receiving a physical greeting card. What's less charming is paying $7 for a simple card (and twice that if you want something fancy). Not only does my local Dollar Tree have a great array of greeting cards for all occasions, but they even have lots of choices priced at two for $1. The envelope is even included.Are the cards cute, sweet, and/or funny? Absolutely. Are these cards going to sing and dance? Not without a magical incantation. But does a greeting card need to do all that? It's what you write inside that the recipient will really remember.3. Seasonal decorDollar stores have a remarkably good arrangement of seasonal decor items, especially if you catch them right after a transition from one holiday to another. You can find indoor decor, from tableware to tea towels, as well as exterior decor. For instance, Halloween brings out the plastic spiders, posable skeletons, and pumpkins galore. I particularly like hitting the dollar store for seasonal napkins and paper plates. For less than $5, I can pick up a variety of plates and napkins, adding a festive touch to my table while also cutting Thanksgiving clean-up time in half.4. Hobby and craft materialsThere are a remarkable number of hobby and craft goods you can pick up at the dollar store. Want a painting project? Pick up some craft paint and a small canvas for a buck each. Looking to try your thumb at gardening? You can find seeds, dirt, pots, and even plant markers if you're hitting the dollar store in the spring or summer.The same is true if you like to DIY gifts. The selection of florals changes regularly, as does the various types of glassware, from votives to champagne glasses. And the selection of photo frames is surprisingly decent.5. Cleaning suppliesI like to DIY a lot of my cleaning supplies -- you can get a lot done with some vinegar and elbow grease! -- but the dollar store is where I get a lot of the rest. Sponges and cleaning cloths? Cheap and abundant. Pads for the mop? A fraction of the price of the name brand. It's not all knock-off brands, though. You can get brand-name cleaning supplies at the dollar store, just in smaller amounts than you'd find on the grocery store shelves. I'd argue that these are far more usable sizes, however. Do I use a capful of bleach now and then? Of course. Does that mean I need a 64-ounce jug taking up half the space under my sink? Nope!Shop with cash for a hard budgetHave you ever walked into the dollar store to pick up one or two necessities -- and somehow spent $30 on you-don't-even-know-what? Yep, me too!If you have an inner bargain gremlin (I call mine Sal), then seeing a veritable smorgasbord of "deals" can be overwhelming. So overwhelming, in fact, that both my Junk Meter and my Budget Meter get all out of whack, leading me to overspend on nonsense I don't even need.My solution? Cold hard cash, baby. Yes, I know, I'm usually the first one to tell you to bust out your rewards credit card for pretty much everything. But the dollar store falls into that "pretty much" bit. Don't take your credit cards into the dollar store if you're soft-willed around low prices (like me). Take cash instead. It makes it much easier to spend only what you set aside for the trip. Your bank account (and junk drawer) will thank you.
5 of the Best Costco Deals for October 2023
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on Oct. 5, 2023

Costco is pretty much synonymous with low prices. It's for that reason that so many people are willing to shell out a membership fee for access to a warehouse club store.Even better, Costco tends to offer deeper discounts on a rotating basis on select items. Here are some of the best deals you'll find at Costco this month.1. $5 off 32 Degrees Ladies' Down JacketYou'll find the 32 Degrees brand at Costco in a variety of products. And this women's jacket is a great buy. It's warm and packs down easily to fit into a backpack for trips. And it comes with zippered pockets so you can store your cellphone or travel credit card without having to worry about it slipping out. Snag a new jacket for $5 off just in time for the cooling weather.2. $30 off of the Samsung 27" Class CF39 Series FHD FreeSync™ Curved MonitorIf you work from home, you're well aware that the right setup could help boost your productivity. So if it's time for a monitor upgrade, consider this Samsung model, which is discounted at Costco right now. It features 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Plus, as is the case with all Costco electronics, you'll be eligible for free tech support.If you're self-employed or own a small business and you're buying this monitor for work purposes, make sure to hang onto your receipt. That's because you can potentially write off your monitor purchase on your taxes as a business expense.3. $5 off the Duracell 1000LM 4AAA LED Flashlight 3-packWinter will be here soon enough. And in some parts of the country, that means heavy snowstorms with the potential to cause power outages.A good way to prepare your home for an outage is to have plenty of flashlights at the ready. So why not pick up this three-pack of flashlights from Costco while it's on sale? You'll get up to 90 minutes out of each flashlight on its brightest setting and up to five hours on its lowest.4. $80 off the Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security KitEven if you feel safe in your neighborhood, it never hurts to add some built-in security to your home. And a Ring alarm system is a good way to do that. This home security kit, which is now available at Costco at a major discount, includes a motion detector, three contact sensors, and a panic button so you can keep tabs on your home and have a way to sound an alarm if necessary.If you decide to purchase this system, contact your homeowners insurance company to see if it renders you eligible for a discount on your premiums. Some insurers offer discounts to homeowners who put security measures in place.5. $10 off Pokémon Halloween Trick or Trade BOOster Packs, 120-countFor children with allergies, Halloween can be a real bummer. You can be a hero to those kids by loading up on this set of Pokemon mini packs. You'll get 120 packs with three cards each. And even though the cards are Halloween-themed, you can also keep some around to use as stocking stuffers for your kids later on in the year.These are only a sampling of the great deals Costco has available this month. If you're starting to make a holiday shopping list or have a wishlist of your own you've been saving up to fulfill, then it pays to head over to your nearest Costco or browse online and see what discounts you can snag.
The 5 Best Kirkland Products to Buy at Costco
Steven Porrello

By: Steven Porrello | Updated - First published on Oct. 8, 2023

Buying generic brands can save you money, but rarely can they surpass (or even replicate) the taste of the original. The exception is Costco's Kirkland Signature products. Many of these products have amassed a cult following simply for being better in taste and lower in price than many nationally recognized brands.It's tough to pick which Kirkland products are the best, but if I had to narrow it down, here are five Kirkland products I'm buying regularly at Costco.1. Shelled pistachiosPrice: $14.99 to $16.99I've always loved pistachios but could never betray my personal finances to pay exorbitant prices for such small bags. Costco, however, changed that. The Kirkland Signature Pistachios come in 24 ounce bags (1.5 pounds) and cost only $15 to $17. That's cheaper than Kroger ($5.49 for six ounces), Safeway ($7.99 for six ounces), and Walmart ($9.98 for 12 ounces).2. Lounge pantsPrice: $16.99Fall has just arrived in my home city, Portland, and we're already breaking out the winter clothes. This year, I bought a pair of Kirkland Signature lounge pants and they're super comfortable. Plus, you can't beat that price. Costco is even running a promotion online that will save you $25 if you buy five to nine qualifying clothing items and $60 if you buy 10.3. Kitchen bagsPrice: $20.49The Kirkland Signature Kitchen Bags are a staple in our household. They're big, sturdy, and have flexible tops to wrap around trash and avoid punctures. These bags are strong enough to hold our garbage, plus cat litter when we clean the boxes.4. Adult multivitamin gummiesPrice: $16.99 for twoNot the most exciting Costco purchase you'll ever make, but nevertheless a good value, this two-pack of multivitamins comes with 320 gummies for about $17. That's cheaper than buying Vitafusion gummies off Amazon ($12.19 for 150 gummies) and even rivals the price on Walmart's brand of adult gummies ($8.88 for 150).5. Variety snack packPrice: $32.99This is one of the best buys I've seen in awhile. For about $33, this snack pack gives you 51 single-serving pouches with snacks you'll actually like, like granola bars, trail mix, almonds, cashews, peanuts, and blueberries. Perfect for kids' lunches or your own snacks during the day.How to find good Kirkland productsPrepare yourself for some trial and error. Fortunately, even the worst Kirkland Signature products are still decent enough to consume (case in point: the notoriously ugly "Costco sweater" you can't help but buy). Even better: Most are covered by Costco's 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you don't like it, you can bring it back for a full refund.There is one little-known way to find popular Kirkland products. You'll need to the download the Costco shopping app, then follow these steps:Open the Costco shopping app.Click "Shop" from the bottom menu.Scroll to the bottom and click "View more categories."Click "Explore Our Brands" from the list of categories (in my app, the categories are in alphabetical order, so just look for the "E's").Find Kirkland Signature from the list.Click "Shop All Kirkland Signature."Organize the products by "Most Viewed."This will bring up product pages that have received a large volume of traffic. When I did it recently, I saw the variety snack pack was number one, followed by toilet paper, batteries, and a stone island 12-burner gas grill (shrug). Take a look for yourself the next time you browse the Costco app and see what other Costco members are buying.
The 5 Best Deals at Costco for Under $100
Steven Porrello

By: Steven Porrello | Updated - First published on Oct. 9, 2023

4. Halloween costumes for kidsCostco's Halloween costumes are ridiculously cheap -- and pretty adorable. It sells a variety of Teetot full costumes, ranging from ninjas to dinosaurs to fairies and astronauts and Disney princesses. Most of its costumes are below $35, so if you're shopping for two, you can still keep your Costco deal under $100.5. Gourmia air fryerThis Gourmia 7-quart digital air fryer is selling on Costco's website for $47.99, but you'll likely find it cheaper in-store. In fact, I bought this air fryer back in May for $39.99 (regular price of $49.99, plus a $10 discount). For perspective, this same air fryer is selling on Amazon for $109.99 -- and that's with a 13% discount!These are just a few of my favorite Costco deals under $100. They won't all be the best decision for your personal finances, but if you're already budgeting for them, they can sweeten the purchase with a little savings.
View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow