If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Christy Bieber | Published on March 17, 2022
Do you know the difference between these two tax-saving tools?
Saving as much as possible on your tax bill is a smart financial move. In order to do that, you probably already know you want to claim as many deductions and credits as you can. The best tax software can help you do just that.
But do you know the difference between a deduction and a credit?
The two are not the same, and credits can provide you with much more tax savings than deductions can. It's important to understand how each works so you can make plans for how much you'll owe the IRS after you've taken advantage of all the opportunities you have to save.
The big difference between a tax credit and a tax deduction is that deductions reduce your taxable income, while credits reduce the taxes due on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
This may seem confusing, so let's look at how a $2,000 credit would impact your taxes versus a $2,000 deduction.
The other major benefit of tax credits is that they are sometimes fully or partly refundable. This means if the amount of your credit exceeds the taxes you are required to pay, you'd actually end up getting back more than you paid in.
For example, consider the expanded Child Tax Credit that was available in 2021 under the American Rescue Plan Act. It provided a fully refundable tax credit of up to $3,600 per child under 6 years old and $3,000 per older child. If you were entitled to the $3,600 credit but only owed a total of $3,000 in federal taxes, the credit would reduce your bill to $0 and you'd get an extra $600 refund on top of paying no taxes.
Now, obviously you can't choose whether you'll be able to claim a credit or a deduction. Your ability to claim either depends on tax rules and your expenditures. But as you consider what your tax bill will be after the savings available to you, it's helpful to understand these rules.
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2022 The Ascent. All rights reserved.