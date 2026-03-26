10 Financial Statistics of the Average American

Below are 10 of the most telling money stats about the average American's financial life right now, pulled from the most recent data available.

Being above or below any of them doesn't mean you're winning or losing. Everyone's situation is different, and frankly, the median numbers tell a more accurate story than the averages in most cases.

That said, it's always interesting to see where you land. Here's the data.

1. The median household income is ~$84,000

The median household income in the U.S. is about $83,730, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The average is actually much higher at $121,000, but that number gets pulled up by high earners at the top. The median is the more useful comparison -- it's what a truly "typical" American household brings in.

2. The average household spends $6,545 per month

The average American household spends $6,545 per month, according to the latest Consumer Expenditure Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's $78,535 over an entire year.

Housing is the largest average expense at $2,189 per month, making up 33% of typical spending. Transportation is the second-largest expense, costing $1,110 per month.

3. The typical bank account balance is $8,000

The typical American household has $8,000 in their bank account, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances. That's the median transaction account balance, which includes savings, checking, money market, call accounts, and prepaid debit cards.

The average balance in those bank accounts is $62,410. That gap between the median and average is huge -- a small number of high-balance households pull the average way up.

4. The average credit card debt is $6,523

The average credit card balance hit $6,523 in Q3 2025, according to TransUnion -- up from $6,380 just a year before.

That's a lot of money sitting at a high interest rate for most people. The average credit card interest rate is 20.97% APR as of November 2025, according to the Federal Reserve.

If you're carrying a balance close to the average, a balance transfer card could save you hundreds in interest. See the top-rated 0% intro APR balance transfer cards for 2026 here.

5. The average household carries $105,056 in total debt

American households carry a total of $18.8 trillion of debt and average $105,056 per household. Total debt is at an all-time high as of the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the Federal Reserve.

Mortgage debt makes up 70% of total household debt in the United States. So the good news is -- most of that debt is mortgage debt, which is considered "good debt" by most personal finance standards.

6. The average FICO credit score is 715

The average credit score in 2025 is 715, down a couple points from 2024, according to FICO.

A score of 715 falls in the "good" range, which typically qualifies you for most top rewards credit cards and competitive loan rates.

That said, scores vary a lot by age -- the Silent Generation averages 760 while Gen Z averages just 681. The gap comes down to time -- older Americans simply have longer credit histories, and there's no shortcut for that.

7. The average American saves just 4.6% of their income

The average personal savings rate in 2025 was just 4.6% of disposable income (after-tax, take-home pay) according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

So if your household takes home $70,000 after taxes, that's roughly $3,220 saved for the entire year, or about $268 a month.

For context, Americans were consistently saving over 10% of their paychecks throughout the 1960s and 70s. We're saving at less than half that rate today. If you're looking to make every dollar you save work harder, a top high-yield savings account is a good place to start.

8. The average 401(k) balance is $167,970

As of year-end 2025, the average 401(k) balance reached $167,970, according to Vanguard -- a 13% increase from the year prior.

The median 401(k) balance was just $44,115, which is a more realistic snapshot of where most folks stand. If you don't have access to a 401(k) at work, an IRA is a solid alternative. Compare the top-rated IRA brokers for 2026 here.

9. The average American net worth is $1.06 million

The mean net worth among U.S. households is $1.06 million, according to the latest Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances.

But the median net worth is just $192,700. A small number of ultra-wealthy households pull that average way up, making the median the more honest number for most people.

Net worth also varies a lot by age, ranging from a median of $39,040 for Americans under 35 up to $410,000 for those aged 65 to 74.

10. The average Social Security check is $2,075 per month

The average Social Security retirement benefit is $2,075 per month as of January 2026, according to the Social Security Administration. That works out to about $24,900 a year.

This one's always a good reminder to continue to build up your personal nest egg and not rely on Social Security as your only income in retirement.

Our Foolish take

Quick reminder: every stat here has a wide range, and where you land might be way outside the average in either direction -- and that's completely fine. These are benchmarks, not report cards.

If you're not happy with your finances, don't try to fix everything all at once. Just pick one or two areas that hit closest to home and take one small action this week. For most people, that means tackling high-interest credit card debt first -- paying 20%+ interest is the biggest leak in the bucket. Once that's under control, even bumping your retirement contributions by 1% can make a real difference over time.