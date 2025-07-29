3 Banking Mistakes I Made, and What You Can Learn From Them

Banking feels simple, until you realize your money's stuck in a low-interest account, and you're getting hit with surprise fees left and right. I've been there. I bounced between a friendly local credit union, a big-name bank, and finally, an online-only account that actually worked.

After all the trial and error, here's what I learned: If you want your money to grow, skip the fees and low rates. A high-yield savings account is the move -- and I wish I'd switched sooner.

Here are three costly mistakes I made, so you don't have to.

1. Overlooking the limitations of a credit union

Starting out, I loved my local credit union. The staff knew me, fees were low, and it felt like a community. But I didn't realize how limiting it could be. The small branch network meant I struggled to find ATMs when I traveled, which led to annoying out-of-network fees.

Worse, my credit card earned almost no rewards, so I missed out on cash back and points that I later found valuable elsewhere. Lesson? Don't just go with the hometown feel -- check the practical perks too.

2. Falling into the big bank fee trap

Next, not sure how else to choose a bank, I ended up at a big national bank that everyone has heard of. Sure, they had branches everywhere, and the app was slick. But I wasn't prepared for how many fees piled up: monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, and ATM fees if I used machines outside their network.

Plus, my savings barely earned interest. It was like my money was working against me. I wish I'd paid closer attention to the fee schedule and shopped around sooner.

3. Being skeptical about online-only banks

When I first heard about online-only banks, I was hesitant. No branches? No tellers? I came from the world of small hometown feel, remember? No way.

But once I finally gave it a shot, everything changed. My new online-only bank had zero fees, high interest rates that actually helped my savings grow, and even reimbursed ATM fees. The app was seamless, and support was just a tap away. Honestly, my biggest mistake was not switching sooner.