3 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts With a Debit Card
Most high-yield savings accounts don't come with a debit card. That's a bummer, because what if you need to grab a quick $500 on a random Sunday and it isn't sitting in your checking?
Good news: a small group of online banks break the rule. Fair warning, though -- most give you an ATM card, not a debit card. An ATM card only pulls cash at a machine, while a debit card also pays at checkout.
Here are my three top picks below (one of which I use personally), and all get you access to your money fast.
1. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
Best for: Savers who want the widest cash access with unlimited fee reimbursement.
ATM network: Happen Bank issues you an ATM card and refunds ATM fees with no cap, so any machine works. It also gives your savings direct ATM access, which few rivals offer.
I keep my own emergency fund here, so I'm a little biased. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings also won our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings
Best for: Savers who want a standalone savings account for occasional ATM visits.
ATM network: Synchrony Bank's optional ATM card runs on Plus and Accel ATMs in the U.S. and overseas, and it refunds other banks' domestic ATM fees up to $5 per statement cycle.
That $5 cap won't match Happen Bank's unlimited refunds, but it covers the occasional withdrawal for most people. If you reach Diamond status in its Perks program the refunds go unlimited.
Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee or minimum deposit
- ATM access
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- Member FDIC
- No branch access; online only
The Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings account has no minimum deposit and offers one of the highest APYs on our radar. It not only provides an ATM card with access to your cash at tens of thousands of free ATMs, but Synchrony will even reimburse a certain amount of out-of-network ATM fees. With a top-rated app and no maintenance fees, the Synchrony High Yield Savings account could certainly be worth a look.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For High Yield Savings accounts, the rate may change after the account is opened. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.
3. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
Best for: Savers who want spending and saving in one app with an everyday debit card.
ATM network: SoFi®'s debit card taps the Allpoint network of 55,000-plus fee-free ATMs worldwide. You can find these inside popular stores like CVS, Walgreens, Target, and Costco.
SoFi® is the only pick here whose card also pays at checkout, not just at ATMs. The card sits on the checking side, so you will need to move money from savings to checking before you spend. That transfer is instant though, so the extra step barely slows you down.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) won our award for the Best Online Savings Account for 2026.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Why so few savings accounts come with a debit card
Back in the day, federal rules prohibited savings accounts from having more than six transactions per month. So banks had little reason to issue debit cards for savings accounts, since most people would hit that limit too easily.
The rules have since changed and there's no federal cap for transactions (some banks still set withdrawal or transaction limits). Still, debit cards and ATM cards remain extremely rare for savings accounts.
Honestly, it could be a good thing for many people. Savings accounts are built to grow your money, not spend it. Having your savings slightly "out of reach" means that you'll be less tempted to dip into it for non-emergencies.
But for me, I just like having the option for quick access. I rarely use it, but it's nice to know it's available.
If a debit card isn't a must, go for the highest APY
The average savings account interest rate is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. Meanwhile, top online banks are paying up to 4.00% APY.
If same-day cash access isn't a priority for you, you can focus on the rate alone. The three accounts above have top APYs, but it's worth shopping around to find the right account for you.
Go compare the best high-yield savings accounts and put your emergency fund to work today.
FAQs
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Every bank sets its own limit, with many offering unlimited transactions. The federal cap of six per month was suspended in 2020, so today the rules depend on your bank. Check your account's terms to be sure.
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Yes, a debit or ATM card linked to a savings account is safe when you use normal precautions. Federal rules limit your liability for fraud if you report a lost card or a bad charge quickly. The bigger risk is convenience tempting you to spend your savings.
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Yes, you can open as many high-yield savings accounts as you want, and plenty of people do. Splitting cash by goal, like an emergency fund in one and a vacation fund in another, makes budgeting easier. Just track the rate and any minimums on each.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresSynchrony Financial is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.