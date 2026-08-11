3 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts With a Debit Card

Most high-yield savings accounts don't come with a debit card. That's a bummer, because what if you need to grab a quick $500 on a random Sunday and it isn't sitting in your checking?

Good news: a small group of online banks break the rule. Fair warning, though -- most give you an ATM card, not a debit card. An ATM card only pulls cash at a machine, while a debit card also pays at checkout.

Here are my three top picks below (one of which I use personally), and all get you access to your money fast.

1. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

Best for: Savers who want the widest cash access with unlimited fee reimbursement.

ATM network: Happen Bank issues you an ATM card and refunds ATM fees with no cap, so any machine works. It also gives your savings direct ATM access, which few rivals offer.

I keep my own emergency fund here, so I'm a little biased. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings also won our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026.