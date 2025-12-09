3 Little-Known Drawbacks of CDs

With the Fed cutting interest rates and a bunch of banks trimming their APYs, it's actually a great time to take a closer look at CDs. Some of the top offers right now are still above 4.00% APY, which can be perfect for short-term savings.

But as good as they can be, CDs still have a few quirks that don't always make it into the conversation. Before you park too much cash in one, it's worth understanding these hidden trade-offs.

1. Lower long-term returns vs. other investments

CDs protect your money, but that safety comes with a ceiling.

Even with a top APY today of 4.00%+, long-term returns just don't stack up next to what the stock market has delivered over decades. Over the past 50 years, the market has averaged about 10% annually.

That gap compounds into a massive difference over time. Here's an example:

If you invest $10,000 in CDs for 10 years at a 4.00% APY, you'll have $14,802.

If you invest $10,000 in stocks for 10 years and get a 10% annual return, you'll have $25,937.

The downside for investing in stocks is that returns aren't guaranteed. And you have to stay invested through downturns to actually capture that long-term upside.

That's why CDs shine for short-term goals and for money you'll need within a few years. But for anything longer than that, CDs aren't a great long-term investment.