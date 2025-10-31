3 Things I'd Do With $10,000 Right Now

I spend a big chunk of my week tracking banking APYs, savings trends, and stock market data. And let me tell you, things are moving fast right now.

Rates are sliding with Fed rate cuts, markets are breaking records, and investors everywhere are asking the same question: "What should I do with my extra cash?"

If you've got $10,000 sitting idle, here's where to put it to work depending on whether you need it soon, later, or way down the road.

1. Park it in a high-yield savings account (earn 4.00%+ APY)

If your money is earmarked for emergencies, travel, or bills due in the next few months, the goal is to keep your cash safe, accessible, and earning the highest interest possible.

A high-yield savings account (HYSA) gets you all of those things. They're FDIC insured up to $250,000, and you can pull your money anytime.

Some top online banks are offering APYs around 4.00%, which beats the near-zero you'd get at most big brick-and-mortar banks. That's roughly $400 in annual interest on a $10,000 deposit.