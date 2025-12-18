4 Reasons You Should Actually Pull From Your Savings Account

I've built up a pretty large high-yield savings account (HYSA) over the years and even coached friends to do the same. But the more financially savvy I become the more I realize sometimes the smartest thing you can do with your savings is… use it.

Letting your money sit and build up forever feels safe. But the goal isn't to hoard cash -- it's to make smart moves with your money when the timing's right.

Here are four situations when dipping into your savings might actually make sense.

1. When inflation is silently eating your cash

Right now, U.S. inflation is running about 3.0% year over year, meaning the average price of everyday stuff is roughly 3% higher than it was a year ago. That's not runaway inflation -- but it is higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

If inflation starts to rise and your APY starts to drop, it can create a sneaky problem. Even with a top high-yield savings account earning 3.00% or more, you could still be losing purchasing power without realizing it.

Let's say inflation runs hot at 4.2%, and your HYSA is earning 3.50% APY. That's a real loss of 0.70% on your money each year. And the higher inflation climbs (or the more savings you're sitting on) the more it stings.

Cash is important for short-term needs. But if you're holding onto more than you realistically need, you could shift some of that toward long-term investing, CDs, or even I-bonds. Anything that helps you outpace inflation.