4 Reasons You Should Actually Pull From Your Savings Account
I've built up a pretty large high-yield savings account (HYSA) over the years and even coached friends to do the same. But the more financially savvy I become the more I realize sometimes the smartest thing you can do with your savings is… use it.
Letting your money sit and build up forever feels safe. But the goal isn't to hoard cash -- it's to make smart moves with your money when the timing's right.
Here are four situations when dipping into your savings might actually make sense.
1. When inflation is silently eating your cash
Right now, U.S. inflation is running about 3.0% year over year, meaning the average price of everyday stuff is roughly 3% higher than it was a year ago. That's not runaway inflation -- but it is higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target.
If inflation starts to rise and your APY starts to drop, it can create a sneaky problem. Even with a top high-yield savings account earning 3.00% or more, you could still be losing purchasing power without realizing it.
Let's say inflation runs hot at 4.2%, and your HYSA is earning 3.50% APY. That's a real loss of 0.70% on your money each year. And the higher inflation climbs (or the more savings you're sitting on) the more it stings.
Cash is important for short-term needs. But if you're holding onto more than you realistically need, you could shift some of that toward long-term investing, CDs, or even I-bonds. Anything that helps you outpace inflation.
2. When you can pay off high-interest debt
If you've got high-interest credit card balances, personal loans, or even a lingering auto loan at 7% or more, pulling from savings to pay them off could instantly boost your financial position.
Yes, it's tempting to keep that cash cushion untouched. But if your debt is draining hundreds in interest every month, it's costing you more than your savings will ever earn in a basic account.
One caveat: Make sure you leave yourself some emergency reserves (maybe one to two months of expenses) so you don't run the risk of going back into debt if an emergency pops up.
3. When you're financing a large purchase
Need a new fridge? A last-minute flight to a family wedding? Or just finally ready to replace that laptop with a cracked screen?
You could swipe a 0% intro APR card, and that's a great option if you've got a solid payoff plan. But if you've got the cash sitting in your HYSA, paying upfront can be cleaner, faster, and less mentally draining.
It usually works out better to avoid extra monthly payments or interest traps. Especially when you've already saved up for it.
4. When building wealth long term
If you've got your emergency fund squared away and your short-term expenses covered, parking extra cash in a savings account might actually cost you growth over time.
Take this example: If you invest $10,000 in an S&P 500 index fund and it earns the historical average return of 10% annually, after 20 years you'd end up with more than $67,000.
Even if future returns are a little lower, the long-term math still beats the 3.00% to 4.00% APY you'd get from most high-yield savings accounts.
Of course, the market goes up and down. And you shouldn't invest money you might need soon. But if you're looking 10+ years out, investing in a brokerage account gives your dollars way more room to grow than any savings account ever could.
The bottom line
Saving money is powerful. But so is knowing when to use that money to your advantage.
Whether it's escaping debt, covering a smart purchase, or investing for the long haul -- your savings can open doors if you let it.
And for the cash you absolutely need to keep in savings, make sure it's working just as hard. See today's top high-yield savings accounts with the best APYs available.
Our Research Expert