5 Top Tips for Maximizing CD Investment Returns

There's a massive difference between CD offerings depending on which bank you use.

Case in point: the national average APY for a 12-month CD right now sits around 1.63%. Meanwhile, some banks on the high end are offering close to 4.00% APY for that same 1-year term.

That's why it always pays to shop around.

If CDs are part of your plan for 2026, a little strategy goes a long way. Here are five tips to help you get the most out of your CDs.

1. Don't use your regular bank by default

It might be convenient to just get CDs from your everyday bank. But that convenience can come at a big cost if your bank isn't offering competitive rates (and many big banks don't).

For example, say you put $10,000 into a 12-month CD. At a competitive 3.75% APY, you'd earn about $375 in interest over the year.

But if you blindly accept a CD offered by your regular bank that only offers 1.50% APY, that same deposit earns roughly $150.

Same money. Same 1-year term. But you're leaving about $200 on the table just by sticking with the familiar option.

That gap exists because big banks don't need to compete aggressively on rates. Online banks do. With lower overhead and fewer branches, they can afford to pay savers more -- and they usually do.