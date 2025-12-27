5 Top Tips for Maximizing CD Investment Returns
There's a massive difference between CD offerings depending on which bank you use.
Case in point: the national average APY for a 12-month CD right now sits around 1.63%. Meanwhile, some banks on the high end are offering close to 4.00% APY for that same 1-year term.
That's why it always pays to shop around.
If CDs are part of your plan for 2026, a little strategy goes a long way. Here are five tips to help you get the most out of your CDs.
1. Don't use your regular bank by default
It might be convenient to just get CDs from your everyday bank. But that convenience can come at a big cost if your bank isn't offering competitive rates (and many big banks don't).
For example, say you put $10,000 into a 12-month CD. At a competitive 3.75% APY, you'd earn about $375 in interest over the year.
But if you blindly accept a CD offered by your regular bank that only offers 1.50% APY, that same deposit earns roughly $150.
Same money. Same 1-year term. But you're leaving about $200 on the table just by sticking with the familiar option.
That gap exists because big banks don't need to compete aggressively on rates. Online banks do. With lower overhead and fewer branches, they can afford to pay savers more -- and they usually do.
Opening a CD at an online bank is typically quick, your funds are still FDIC insured, and the extra interest adds up fast. A great option to check out right now is Synchrony Online CDs, offering up to 4.10% APY with no minimum deposit requirement.
2. Match the CD term to your timeline
A great rate isn't worth much if you're likely to withdraw money early.
Most CDs come with early withdrawal penalties, and those penalties can easily wipe out months of interest, or more. That's why investors should always think about when they'll realistically need the money before picking a term.
The goal is to choose a maturity date that lines up with your actual plans so the CD works with your life, not against it.
3. Ladder CDs when it makes sense
If you don't want to guess where rates are going, CD laddering is a solid middle ground.
Instead of putting all your money into a single CD term, you can split your funds across multiple CDs with different maturities. That way, part of your money comes due every few months or years, giving you flexibility to reinvest or use your cash for other things.
This strategy has gotten easier lately because many banks now offer no minimum deposit requirements. That means you can ladder even with smaller amounts. For example, opening four $250 CDs can give you more flexibility than a single $1,000 CD.
4. Pair CDs with a good high-yield savings account
When a CD matures, you might not be ready to reinvest immediately. Maybe rates are shifting and you're waiting for a better offer. Or maybe you just haven't decided how to use the funds yet.
That's where a high-yield savings account (HYSA) comes in handy. Instead of your money auto-renewing into a low-rate CD by default, parking it temporarily in an HYSA keeps your cash liquid and earning competitive interest.
See today's high-yield savings accounts with top APYs -- having one ready makes CD management way less stressful.
5. Shop around again every single time
The bank with the best rate today probably won't be the leader next time your CD matures.
That's why it's always a good practice to shop around for top rates every time you begin a new CD term. Treat each CD like a totally new investment choice.
It's not about chasing every last basis point. It's about not settling for less than what's reasonably available. And you'd be surprised how quickly rates shift and offers disappear over time.
Rates are already sliding in some places. So if you spot a strong CD offer that fits your goals, don't overthink it. Explore today's best CD options and put your cash to work the smart way.
