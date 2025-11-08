7 Bills You Didn't Know You Could Negotiate

You can't erase your credit card balance by asking, but you can lower the cost of carrying it.

If you've made on-time payments for six months or more, call your card issuer and request a reduced APR. Many banks will drop your rate a few points, saving real money over time.

And if your balance feels unmanageable, consider transferring it to a 0% intro APR balance transfer card while you pay it down to get almost two years interest free.