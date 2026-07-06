Best CD Rates This Week, July 6, 2026: The Fourth Is Over -- Time to Lock In a Top APY for Your Cash

The long weekend is behind you, and July is officially underway. It's also shaping up to be an interesting month for CD savers. The Fed meets at the end of the month, and after June's dot plot surprised markets with a tilt toward rate hikes, nobody quite knows what comes next. That kind of uncertainty is exactly why a fixed-rate CD makes sense. Whatever the Fed decides July 29th, your rate stays put. Here are the best CD rates to look at this week. Featured offers

Best CD rates this week, July 6, 2026

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit Merrick Bank (through Raisin) 42 Months 4.30% $1 Merrick Bank (through Raisin) 30 Months 4.25% $1 United Fidelity Bank 6, 18 Months 4.25% $1,000 Medallion Bank (through Raisin) 60 Months 4.20% $1 Merrick Bank (through Raisin) 24 Months 4.20% $1 United Fidelity Bank 10, 12, 24, 36, 48, 60 Months 4.20% $1,000 LendingClub 11 Months 4.15% $500 Bread Financial 9 Months 4.15% $1,500 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of July 5, 2026.

Every CD featured above is FDIC-insured, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per bank. The right choice depends on two simple things -- how long you want to set your money aside and how much you're ready to invest. If you're after something short and sweet , United Fidelity Bank is offering a 6-month CD at 4.25% APY with a reasonable $1,000 minimum to open.

, United Fidelity Bank is offering a 6-month CD at 4.25% APY with a reasonable $1,000 minimum to open. Prefer to go long-term ? Medallion Bank's 5-year CD through the Raisin platform pays 4.20% APY and has a super-low $1 minimum deposit requirement.

? Medallion Bank's 5-year CD through the Raisin platform pays 4.20% APY and has a super-low $1 minimum deposit requirement. And for those who want a middle ground, CIT's 11 Mo. no-penalty CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, a reasonable $1,000 minimum deposit, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.

Rates as of July 1, 2026 CIT Bank No-Penalty CD Member FDIC. APY: 3.90% Term: 11 Months Min. Deposit: $1,000 Open Account for On CIT's Secure Website.

Why it pays to open a CD now If your savings are sitting idle in a low-yield account, now's your chance to earn more. CDs let you lock in a higher rate before they fall further -- ideal for money you won't need to touch anytime soon. A CD could be a good fit if: You already have a healthy emergency fund.

Your retirement and investment goals are on track.

You prefer reliable, fixed growth over the ups and downs of the market. With a total of three Fed rate cuts in the second half of 2025, and more rate decisions looming as we move through 2026, current higher yields aren't guaranteed to last. Opening a CD now could help you secure a top-tier APY before they slip below 4.00%.

Example: Earn a quick and easy $892 -- guaranteed One of the biggest perks of a CD is certainty. From the moment you open it, you'll know exactly how much you'll earn. For instance, a $25,000 deposit in CIT's 11 Mo. no-penalty CD would grow to about $25,892 by maturity -- that's $892 in guaranteed interest, no market risk and no extra work. Your rate stays fixed the entire time, so even if yields drop again, your earnings won't. Locking in now could make a meaningful difference to your total returns over the duration of the CD.

Rates as of July 1, 2026 CIT Bank No-Penalty CD Member FDIC. APY: 3.90% Term: 11 Months Min. Deposit: $1,000 Open Account for On CIT's Secure Website.

Open a CD in 5 easy steps Getting started takes only a few minutes. Here's the simple process: Compare rates. Check multiple banks -- online options often pay more. Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add funds later, and early withdrawals can mean penalties. Apply. You can do it online or in-person -- have your ID, SSN, and bank details ready. Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit posts. Mark your calendar. Note your maturity date so you'll know when it's time to renew or withdraw. Once it's funded, your CD starts earning right away. Click here to see today's best CD rates.