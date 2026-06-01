Best CD Rates This Week, June 1, 2026: Summer Is Almost Here -- Lock In Your Rate Before the Season Heats Up

June is here, school's almost out, and the Fed is just about two weeks away from its next meeting. That's worth paying attention to. Markets are watching closely to see whether new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh signals any change in direction -- and CD rates could move fast if he does. Right now, you can still find competitive yields. A fixed-rate CD holds that rate steady no matter what comes out of the June 16-17 meeting. Here are the best CD rates to look at this week. Featured offers

Best CD rates this week, June 1, 2026

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit United Fidelity Bank 6, 24, 36, 48, 60 Months 4.14%-4.17% $1,000 LendingClub 11 Months 4.15% $500 Bread Financial 9 Months 4.15% $1,500 Newtek Bank 9 Months 4.10% $2,500 Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.07% $500 EverBank (through Raisin) 6 Months 4.05% $1 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of May 31, 2026.

Every CD featured here is FDIC-insured, so your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The right fit really comes down to two things -- how long you're willing to set your money aside and how much you plan to invest. If you're after a short-term win, United Fidelity Bank is offering 4.15% APY on a 6-month CD with a $1,000 minimum to open. Want to lock in for longer? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.16% APY, also with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both options deliver steady, predictable growth. And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 9 Mo. CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, no minimum balance, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.

Rates as of April 29, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 9 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Why now could be the ideal time to open a CD If you've got cash sitting in savings earning next to nothing, a certificate of deposit could be an excellent way to take advantage of those few remaining competitive rates. CDs are built for money you won't need for a while -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- and reward patience with guaranteed returns. A CD may be worth considering if: You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.

Your long-term goals, like retirement, are on track with other investments.

You prefer steady growth and less exposure to market swings. With fixed APYs and FDIC insurance up to $250,000, CDs offer both security and peace of mind. And with the chance that rates will slip further later this year, now could be one of your last opportunities to capture a top-tier rate before they drift lower.

Example: Earn a quick and easy $746 -- guaranteed One of the biggest perks of a CD is certainty. From the moment you open it, you'll know exactly how much you'll earn. For instance, a $25,000 deposit in Synchrony Bank's 9 Mo. CD would grow to about $25,746 by maturity -- that's $746 in guaranteed interest, no market risk and no extra work. Your rate stays fixed the entire time, so even if yields drop again, your earnings won't. Locking in now could make a meaningful difference to your total returns over the duration of the CD. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.

Rates as of April 29, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 9 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

How to open a CD Getting started takes just a few minutes. Here's how: Compare rates. Browse several banks -- online institutions often have the best offers. Decide your deposit. You usually can't add funds later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Apply. Submit your info online or at a branch -- ID, Social Security number, and bank details. Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit posts. Track your maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when to withdraw or renew. Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.