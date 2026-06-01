Best CD Rates This Week, June 1, 2026: Summer Is Almost Here -- Lock In Your Rate Before the Season Heats Up
June is here, school's almost out, and the Fed is just about two weeks away from its next meeting. That's worth paying attention to. Markets are watching closely to see whether new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh signals any change in direction -- and CD rates could move fast if he does.
Right now, you can still find competitive yields. A fixed-rate CD holds that rate steady no matter what comes out of the June 16-17 meeting.
Here are the best CD rates to look at this week.
Featured offers
Best CD rates this week, June 1, 2026
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|United Fidelity Bank
|6, 24, 36, 48, 60 Months
|4.14%-4.17%
|$1,000
|LendingClub
|11 Months
|4.15%
|$500
|Bread Financial
|9 Months
|4.15%
|$1,500
|Newtek Bank
|9 Months
|4.10%
|$2,500
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.07%
|$500
|EverBank (through Raisin)
|6 Months
|4.05%
|$1
Every CD featured here is FDIC-insured, so your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The right fit really comes down to two things -- how long you're willing to set your money aside and how much you plan to invest.
If you're after a short-term win, United Fidelity Bank is offering 4.15% APY on a 6-month CD with a $1,000 minimum to open. Want to lock in for longer? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.16% APY, also with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both options deliver steady, predictable growth.
And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 9 Mo. CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, no minimum balance, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.
Why now could be the ideal time to open a CD
If you've got cash sitting in savings earning next to nothing, a certificate of deposit could be an excellent way to take advantage of those few remaining competitive rates. CDs are built for money you won't need for a while -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- and reward patience with guaranteed returns.
A CD may be worth considering if:
- You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your long-term goals, like retirement, are on track with other investments.
- You prefer steady growth and less exposure to market swings.
With fixed APYs and FDIC insurance up to $250,000, CDs offer both security and peace of mind. And with the chance that rates will slip further later this year, now could be one of your last opportunities to capture a top-tier rate before they drift lower.
Example: Earn a quick and easy $746 -- guaranteed
One of the biggest perks of a CD is certainty. From the moment you open it, you'll know exactly how much you'll earn.
For instance, a $25,000 deposit in Synchrony Bank's 9 Mo. CD would grow to about $25,746 by maturity -- that's $746 in guaranteed interest, no market risk and no extra work.
Your rate stays fixed the entire time, so even if yields drop again, your earnings won't. Locking in now could make a meaningful difference to your total returns over the duration of the CD. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.
How to open a CD
Getting started takes just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Compare rates. Browse several banks -- online institutions often have the best offers.
- Decide your deposit. You usually can't add funds later, and early withdrawals come with penalties.
- Apply. Submit your info online or at a branch -- ID, Social Security number, and bank details.
- Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit posts.
- Track your maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when to withdraw or renew.
Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Grow your money and keep it accessible
If you'd rather keep your cash within reach, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) might be the better call. Some of the best HYSAs right now are paying APYs close to what short-term CDs offer -- without locking up your money.
The upside is easy access: you can add or withdraw whenever you want, no fees or penalties. The downside? Rates can change at any time, unlike CDs, which hold your yield steady until the term ends.
Featured HYSA: Right now, with the CIT Platinum Savings account, earn up to 4.10%* APY for a limited time with a savings balance of $5,000 or greater. Just use code CITBOOST at sign-up. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends June 30, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
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4.10%Rate info Earn a guaranteed 4.10% APY for 90 days. After that, your savings keep growing at a competitive standard rate -- currently 3.95% APY (subject to change). No minimum account balance required. Deposit or withdraw at any time with no additional fees.
Min. to earn: $1
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NEW CUSTOMER BONUS: Earn up to $1,200 with code SUMMER26 at sign-up.
New customers: earn up to $1,200 in cash bonuses when you open a savings account through the Raisin platform with code SUMMER26 and make a qualifying deposit within 14 days of your first deposit. Bonuses are tiered. To receive the bonus, deposits must be maintained for 90 days.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends June 30, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
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Sources
- https:/www.unitedfidelity.com/high-yield-certificates-of-deposit/
- https://www.newtekbank.com/certificate-of-deposit/
- https://www.lendingclub.com/personal-banking/savings/certificate-of-deposit
- https://www.breadfinancial.com/en/bread-savings/certificates-of-deposit.html
- https://www.climatefirstbank.com/cd
- https://www.raisin.com/en-us/cd-accounts/
FAQs
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Yes -- especially with top APYs still available around 4.00%. CDs offer a fixed, predictable return, making them a great option if you want to earn more than a regular savings account without taking on stock market risk.
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Yes. CDs from banks and credit unions are typically insured up to $250,000 by the FDIC or NCUA, making them one of the safest ways to earn a guaranteed return.
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A certificate of deposit (CD) is a savings product that holds your money for a set period -- typically anywhere from 6 months to 5 years -- in exchange for a fixed interest rate. You'll earn interest over time, and when the term ends (called "maturity"), you can withdraw your original deposit plus the earned interest.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJames McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal non-IRA accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For CD accounts, a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. After maturity, if your CD rolls over, you will earn the offered rate of interest in effect at that time. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.